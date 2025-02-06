Largest cybersecurity companies by market cap 2026

Cyber-attacks are a global challenge, and the firms protecting data and networks have increased in value. Below are the top publicly listed cybersecurity companies by market capitalisation – calculated as share price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares – as of 23 April 2026.

The largest cybersecurity companies by market cap

Our table ranks the largest publicly listed cybersecurity companies worldwide by market capitalisation as of 23 April 2026. Each entry shows market capitalisation in USD, the latest share price, and the company’s primary listing country.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 Palo Alto Networks $147.9bn $181.20 USA 2 CrowdStrike $118.4bn $466.68 USA 3 Cloudflare $73.1bn $207.56 USA 4 Fortinet $64.8bn $87.09 USA 5 Zscaler $22.9bn $142.66 USA 6 Leidos $19bn $150.71 USA 7 F5 $17.7bn $311.18 USA 8 Check Point Software $14.8bn $141.68 Israel 9 Akamai $14.3bn $97.11 USA 10 Okta $13.9bn $78.70 USA

The information on this page is based on publicly available data, including SEC filings and regional exchanges. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Figures are believed to be accurate as of the stated date but may change without notice.

Global cybersecurity market growth

The global cybersecurity market is forecast to reach $276.84 billion in 2026, up from $245.36 billion in 2025, and is projected to expand to $591.84 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% (Research and Markets, accessed 22 April 2026). This growth reflects broader reliance on digital infrastructure, alongside more complex and frequent cyber threats. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that AI is expanding the total addressable market for cybersecurity providers to around $2 trillion, as organisations invest in AI-focused defences and automated response tools (Cybersecurity Ventures, 29 April 2025). The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, produced with Accenture, identifies accelerating AI adoption, geopolitical fragmentation, and widening cyber inequity as three structural forces reshaping global cyber risk (World Economic Forum, 12 January 2026). Together, these trends help explain why cybersecurity remains a closely watched sector for market participants, although growth projections and demand can still vary by region, spending cycle, and threat environment.

The evolving threat landscape

The cyber threat environment in 2026 is increasingly defined by speed and identity exploitation. According to CrowdStrike’s 2026 Global Threat Report, the average e-crime adversary breakout time – the period between initial access and lateral movement – has fallen to around 29 minutes, while the vast majority of intrusions are now malware-free, with attackers commonly using valid credentials and native tools rather than traditional malicious code (CrowdStrike, 24 February 2026). PwC’s Annual Threat Dynamics 2026 describes identity as the key battleground, noting that attackers are increasingly able to 'log in rather than break in' by abusing credentials, session tokens, and federated access, and that AI is accelerating both offensive and defensive activity in this identity‑centric threat landscape. AI is reinforcing this shift on both sides: attackers can use it to automate reconnaissance, phishing, and social engineering, while defenders use it to improve detection and response (PwC, 24 March 2026). This changing landscape helps provide context for demand across the sector, although the pace and nature of that demand may differ between organisations depending on their size, systems, and security priorities.

Platformisation: the dominant industry strategy

Palo Alto Networks, one of the sector's largest listed companies by market capitalisation, has made ‘platformisation’ – consolidating multiple security functions into a single integrated platform – its defining commercial strategy (Futurum Group, 23 February 2026). In fiscal Q2 2026, the company reported Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue of approximately $6.3 billion, up 33% year-over-year, underscoring the traction of this model (Palo Alto Networks, 17 February 2026). The rationale behind the model is that enterprises often manage multiple security tools across different systems, which can add cost, complexity, and potential coverage gaps. A more integrated platform may therefore appeal to organisations looking to simplify operations, although some still prefer specialist providers for particular use cases. Industry commentary has noted that this shift is influencing the wider cybersecurity market, with some vendors moving towards broader platform offerings while others continue to differentiate through narrower expertise (Futurum Group, 23 February 2026).

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