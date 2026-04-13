Trade Enbridge Inc. - ENB CFD

Enbridge Inc (ENB) is an energy infrastructure company operating in Canada and the United States.

The Calgary, Canada-based company has five main businesses: Liquids Pipelines; Gas Transmission and Midstream; Gas Distribution and Storage; Renewable Power Generation; and Energy Services.

The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and terminals in the US and Canada that transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, such as natural gas liquids (NGL). The business segment operates more than 27,360km of active crude pipeline across North America. It transports around 30% of the crude oil produced in North America through its Mainline pipeline system.

The Gas Transmission and Midstream business, which includes US Gas Transmission, Canadian Gas Transmission, US Midstream and other assets, operates natural gas pipelines and gathering as well as processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The segment transports approximately 20% of the natural gas consumed in the US.

The Gas Distribution and Storage consists of its natural gas utility operations, including Enbridge Gas Inc that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Ontario. The segment serves 75% of Ontario residents via 3.8 million metres of pipeline connections. It also includes natural gas distribution activities in Québec.

The Renewable Power Generation business has investments in wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery and transmission assets in Canada, the US, the UK and Germany. The segment has combined investments of approximately 2,178 MW (megawatts) of net generation capacity.

The Energy Services business offers physical commodity marketing and logistical services to North American refiners, producers, and other customers.

Founded on 30 April 1949, Enbridge was formerly known as Interprovincial Pipeline (IPL) Energy Inc. It changed its name to Enbridge Inc in October 1998. The name is a combination of ‘energy’ and ‘bridge’. Its stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol ENB.