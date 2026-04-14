Trade Analog Devices, Inc. - ADI CFD

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. is a semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), software and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technologies. Its products include data converters, amplifiers, power management, radio frequency (RF) ICs, edge processors and other sensors. The Company's ICs are designed to address a range of real-world signal processing applications. Its IC product portfolio includes both general-purpose products used by a range of customers and applications, as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets. The Company's product offerings include more than 75,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) that can be aggregated into various general categories, such as analog and mixed signal, power management and reference, amplifiers/RF and microwave, sensors and actuators, and digital signal processing and system products (DSPs).

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 13 weeks ended 29 January 2022, Analog Devices, Inc. revenues increased 72% to $2.68B. Net income decreased 28% to $280.1M. Revenues reflect Industrial segment increase of 57% to $1.34B, Automotive segment increase from $245.3M to $552.7M. Net income was offset by Amortization of intangibles increase from $107.6M to $253.4M (expense), Special charges, Net increase from $438K to $59.7M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.16667 Par, 1/11, 1.2B auth., 299,610,446 issd. Insiders own 1.64%. PO: 6/86, 6,910,321 shares @ $19.50 by Salomon Bros. *Note: 3/00, 2-for-1 stock split; 1/97, 4-for-3 stock split; 1/96, 3-for-2 stock split. FY'02 Q's are reclassified. 4/06, BWAS was used as O/S.