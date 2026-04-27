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Trade Hong Kong 50 Future - HSIK2026 CFD

25757.20%
The chart shows the HSIK2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 25757.2, a high of 25764.3, and a low of 25730.9.
Sell

25738.2

Buy

25757.2

19
Low: 25730.9High: 25764.3
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread19
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-HK$11.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HK$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-HK$11.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HK$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyHKD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.02%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Hong Kong 50 Future - HSIK2026 CFD

Hong Kong 50 - May 2026.

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