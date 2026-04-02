TUI AG (TUI1) is trading at €6.965 as of 12:14pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within a session range of €6.51–€6.945. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The pullback reflects a confluence of pressures: ongoing travel disruption stemming from the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran that broke out in late February, which TUI acknowledged caused ‘a short period of hesitation’ in bookings to Gulf-connected routes (Travel Weekly, 17 March 2026); investor caution over summer 2026 booked revenue running approximately 2% below the prior-year level at the time of the February earnings update; and a broader share-price decline of around 23% since the start of the year, despite TUI reporting record Q1 underlying EBIT of approximately €77m on revenue of roughly €4.9bn. TUI reconfirmed full-year 2026 guidance of 2–4% revenue growth and 7–10% underlying EBIT growth (TUI, 10 February 2026).

TUI stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party TUI stock predictions show a spread of €9.20–€13.50, reflecting divergent views on whether the Iran-conflict booking disruption is temporary and how quickly summer 2026 demand normalises. The four broker notes and one consensus snapshot below are ordered from lowest to highest target.

Bernstein (neutral reiteration)

Bernstein reiterates a Neutral rating on TUI with a 12-month price target of €9.20. The bank left its target unchanged, citing continued caution around the pace of bookings recovery and the group’s limited re-rating potential amid ongoing Middle East disruption (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

Barclays (downward revision, Buy retained)

Barclays cuts its 12-month price target on TUI to €11 from €12, while retaining a Buy rating. The revision reflects a recalibration of summer 2026 booking assumptions after forward revenue pacing came in softer than the prior-year period (MarketScreener, 9 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy reiteration)

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating on TUI with a 12-month target of €12. Analyst Andre Juillard keeps the target unchanged, with the note citing TUI’s encouraging FY 2026 operational outlook and ongoing demand resilience in packaged travel despite near-term booking hesitation (The Globe and Mail, 16 March 2026).

MarketScreener (Xetra consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 13 analyst estimates for TUI AG, arriving at an average 12-month price target of €11.43, within a range of €8.20–€16. The mean consensus rating is Outperform, as the majority of covering brokers retain constructive stances, while the wide spread between individual estimates reflects material disagreement over the pace of booking recovery and geopolitical normalisation (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Overweight, highest target)

J.P. Morgan maintains an Overweight rating on TUI with a 12-month target of €13.50. Analyst Estelle Weingrod notes that TUI has historically responded more weakly than hotel peers to geopolitical shocks before recovering, framing the Iran-related share price decline as consistent with prior episodes rather than a structural impairment (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, TUI stock predictions span €9.20 (Bernstein, Neutral) to €13.50 (J.P. Morgan, Overweight), with Deutsche Bank and Barclays clustering near €11–€12; the common thread across the more constructive views is that they treat the Middle East impact on bookings as cyclical rather than structural.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TUI1 stock price: Technical overview

The TUI1 stock price trades at €6.965 as of 12:14pm UTC on 1 April 2026, sitting above the short-term moving average cluster, where the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) prints near €6.72 and the 20-day SMA near €6.83, but below the longer-dated 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at roughly €7.16, €7.87, €8.13 and €7.99, all of which register sell signals on TradingView’s daily technicals as of that snapshot. The Hull moving average (9) at €6.64 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) near €6.81 both return buy signals, consistent with a short-term base forming, while the 20-day EMA at €6.95 registers a sell signal, sitting fractionally above the last price.

Momentum is broadly neutral: the 14-day relative strength index stands at 45.9, placing it in the mid-range and carrying no directional lean. The average directional index (14) reads 28.2, above the 25 threshold that typically indicates a trend with some definition, and the MACD level (12, 26) of -0.305 registers a buy signal on TradingView’s framework, though the negative reading indicates the MACD line remains below the signal line (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €7.37 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would put the R2 zone near €8.13 – which coincides broadly with the 100-day SMA at €8.13 – back within range. The classic pivot point (P) at €6.88 sits just above the current price and offers an initial reference on any near-term softness, with the Fibonacci pivot S1 near €6.40 and the classic S1 at €6.12 representing the next downside references should the pivot point not hold (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

TUI share price history (2024–2026)

TUI1’s stock price opened April 2024 around €7.78 before pulling back through the summer, touching a two-year intraday low of €5.09 on 5 August 2024 amid a broad equity sell-off. The stock recovered steadily through the second half of 2024, closing the year at €8.38 on 30 December 2024, up materially from that summer trough.

In 2025, TUI carried momentum into the new year, but the shares gave back ground in the spring, sliding to a close of €5.995 on 7 April 2025 – the weakest closing level in the dataset – before recovering to end the year at €8.99 on 30 December 2025.

TUI entered 2026 near its strongest levels in the two-year window, closing at €9.05 on 2 January. The stock extended those gains briefly, reaching an intraday peak of €9.52 on 10 February 2026 after a stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings update, before a sharp reversal driven by the Middle East conflict and softer forward-booking data. By 1 April 2026, TUI was trading at €6.965, approximately 23.0% down year to date and around 26.8% below its February peak, though still 7.8% above where it closed on 1 April 2025.