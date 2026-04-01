Trump coin (TRUMP/USD) is trading at $3.2916 as of 11:01am UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of $3.147–$3.3137. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment across the broader crypto market remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index sitting in low territory through mid-to-late March 2026 (CoinMarketCap, 19 March 2026). Token-unlock supply adds a structural headwind: 800 million tokens held by Trump-affiliated entities are subject to a gradual vesting schedule running through January 2028, with daily linear releases ongoing across multiple tranches (TradingView, 5 January 2026). On the macro front, the flash estimate of the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI is due on 24 March, with the February reading having come in at 51.6 (Trading Economics, 24 March 2026).

Trump coin price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 24 March 2026, third-party TRUMP price predictions reflect a wide dispersion of estimates, shaped by the token's high sensitivity to political sentiment, Solana ecosystem conditions, and ongoing token-unlock supply pressure. The following targets summarise leading estimates captured within that window.

CoinCodex (algorithmic model, March 2026)

CoinCodex projects a full-year 2026 range of $2.25–$6.86 for TRUMP, with its near-term model placing the token at $3.26, implying broad consolidation around current levels. The model draws on a 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $3.55 and a 200-day SMA of $6.25, with a Fear and Greed Index reading of 8, or Extreme Fear, underpinning the cautious near-term outlook (CoinCodex, 24 March 2026).

Coinpedia (editorial forecast, 2026 full year)

Coinpedia sets a 2026 range of $5–$11.20, with a potential annual average near $7.10, citing an emerging falling-wedge technical pattern and the scheduled May 2026 launch of the 'Trump Billionaire Game' on the Apple Store as a near-term catalyst. The firm notes that accumulation among medium-sized wallets is currently outpacing large-whale activity, referencing Santiment on-chain data captured in early March 2026 (Coinpedia, 14 March 2026).

BitcoinWorld (scenario analysis, 2026–2030)

BitcoinWorld describes a wide potential band for TRUMP in 2026, driven by three scenarios: sustained ecosystem growth, fading political relevance, and external regulatory or market shocks. The piece cites on-chain metrics, exchange liquidity, and the regulatory posture of the sitting US administration as the primary determinants of where within that range TRUMP ultimately trades (CryptoRank, 14 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, TRUMP price predictions span $2.25 on the bearish algorithmic end to $11.20 on the more optimistic editorial forecasts, with near-term technical models clustering closer to current levels. Token-unlock supply, political event catalysts, and broader meme coin sentiment are the most consistently cited variables across the sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TRUMP price: Technical overview

The TRUMP/USD price is trading at $3.2916 as of 11:01am UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below a stacked moving-average structure that remains bearish across all standard tenors. The 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately $3.33, $3.41, $4.22, and $5.65 respectively, with price currently below all four, leaving no bullish alignment intact. The Hull moving average (9) at $3.17 is the sole buy signal in the moving-average panel, flagging short-term momentum slightly below the current price.

Oscillators present a mixed-to-cautious picture. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 45.43, in the lower-neutral range, indicating neither oversold conditions nor recovering momentum at this stage. The average directional index (14) reads 21.76, reflecting a trend that is present but not yet well established, which leaves the directional signal ambiguous.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $4.14 is the first meaningful reference point. A convincing daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $4.81 back in view. Round-number resistance at $4 acts as an interim marker, given its proximity to R1.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $3.62 provides the first support reference, followed by the S1 level near $2.95 as the next downside marker if price loses the pivot. The 100-day SMA at $4.22 and 200-day SMA at $5.65 represent longer-term overhead supply rather than support, confirming the broader structural pressure on the token (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Trump coin price history (2025–2026)

Trump coin (TRUMP) launched on 17 January 2025, reaching an all-time high of $56.33 on 20 January 2025, the day of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, before pulling back sharply as initial launch enthusiasm faded.

TRUMP/USD’s price dropped roughly 54% by 31 January 2025, closing at $24.25, and continued lower through February and March 2025 as speculative momentum unwound. A brief spike to $17.83 on 2 March 2025 marked the last significant recovery attempt before a sustained downtrend took hold, with TRUMP sliding from around $13 in mid-March 2025 to the $8–$10 range by September 2025.

Selling pressure accelerated through the final quarter of 2025, with the token ending the year at $4.82 on 31 December 2025, down from a local high near $9.61 recorded on 10 November 2025. A mid-March 2026 bounce to a high of $4.53 on 14 March 2026, following the announcement of an exclusive event for top token holders, proved short-lived, with price retreating to its current level.

TRUMP closed at $3.28 on 24 March 2026, approximately 33.1% down year to date and 72.5% down year on year.