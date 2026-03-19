Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA) traded at €8.295 on Capital.com's feed as of 10:58am UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of €7.825–€8.305. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Thyssenkrupp's subsidiary Nucera trimmed its full-year sales outlook on 17 March 2026, citing higher costs and now guiding for €450 million–€550 million in revenue (Reuters, 17 March 2026), while the broader corporate restructuring narrative – including confidential negotiations with Jindal Steel International over a potential phased sale of Steel Europe (TKSE) – continued to weigh on the stock (Reuters, 7 January 2026).

Thyssenkrupp stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Thyssenkrupp stock predictions span a wide range, with individual broker calls and consensus aggregators reflecting divergent views on restructuring execution, potential asset disposals, and cyclical conditions in European steel.

TradingView (analyst consensus grid)

TradingView aggregates 12 analyst ratings issued in the three months to mid-March 2026 and reports a mean 12-month price target of €8.76, with individual estimates ranging from €4.73 at the low to €13.80 at the high. The distribution shows three Strong Buy, one Buy, five Hold, one Sell, and two Strong Sell ratings, reflecting a broadly neutral consensus amid uncertainty over the timing and value of Thyssenkrupp's portfolio restructuring (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

Stockopedia (consensus tracker)

Stockopedia places the analyst consensus 12-month target for TKA at €11.80, implying a significant premium to prevailing market prices at the time. The platform notes that the estimate aggregates multiple sell-side models, with assumptions varying across scenarios for Thyssenkrupp's steel and industrial divisions amid ongoing corporate restructuring (Stockopedia, 10 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker sentiment summary)

MarketBeat reports an overall Hold consensus on TKA, with the stock trading at €9.81 that session, below its 50-day moving average of €10.57 and its 200-day moving average of €10.18. The report flags a negative price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, noting that these metrics may have contributed to analyst caution (MarketBeat, 5 March 2026).

Ad-hoc-news (Jefferies reaffirmation)

Ad-hoc-news reports that Jefferies maintained its Buy rating and €13 price target, with the target implying nearly 67% upside from the prior closing price of €7.79 at the time of reaffirmation. The piece also notes that JPMorgan downgraded TKA to Neutral on 9 March 2026, adding to a divergence of views across the broker community that has widened alongside the recent share price decline (Ad-hoc-news, 17 March 2026).

Reuters (Nucera outlook cut)

Reuters reports that Thyssenkrupp Nucera, the listed hydrogen subsidiary, trimmed its full-year revenue guidance to a range of €450 million–€550 million, citing higher costs. The revision adds another layer of uncertainty to group-level forecasts, as Nucera's performance feeds into broader assessments of Thyssenkrupp's decarbonisation segment (Reuters, 17 March 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month Thyssenkrupp stock predictions range from €4.73 to €13.80, with consensus aggregators clustering between €8.76 and €11.80 and a dominant Hold or Neutral rating, while the most bullish individual broker call – Jefferies at €13 – sits more than 50% above the most cautious aggregator mean, underscoring the breadth of uncertainty tied to restructuring execution and European steel market conditions.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TKA stock price: Technical overview

The TKA stock price trades at €8.295 as of 10:58am UTC on 18 March 2026, sitting below every tracked simple moving average and exponential moving average on the daily timeframe, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stacked at approximately €9.53, €10.38, €9.80 and €8.41. The 200-day SMA at €8.41 is the nearest moving-average reference to the current price, with the 200-day EMA running marginally above at €8.54, forming a compressed shelf just overhead that price has so far failed to reclaim.

Momentum is weak. The 14-day RSI reads 37.27, placing it in lower-neutral territory and below the 40 threshold that often coincides with sustained selling pressure, while the ADX at 30.16 indicates that an established trend is in force, lending weight to the current bearish moving-average alignment.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €11.95 is the first meaningful resistance reference. A convincing daily close above the €8.41–€8.54 moving-average shelf would likely need to happen before the pivot zone at €9.68 (S1, now acting as interim resistance) returns to focus. A subsequent close through that level would put R1 at €11.95 back in view.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €11.08 sits well above the current price and offers little near-term relevance. The more immediate reference is the €9.68 area, which the TKA price has already broken below, with S2 at €8.81 now the next downside level to watch. Losing the €8.41 area – where the 200-day SMA converges with the lower intraday range of €7.83 – could open the way to a deeper move towards S3 near €6.54 (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Thyssenkrupp share price history (2024–2026)

TKA’s stock price opened the two-year window at €4.885 in March 2024, drifting lower through the summer to a period low of €2.79 on 11 September 2024 as weak European industrial demand and persistent restructuring uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

The stock staged a sharp recovery from that trough, closing 2024 at €3.945 and accelerating through early 2025. TKA started 2025 at €4.015, then surged through the year, hitting a two-year high of €13.225 on 9 October 2025 amid renewed confidence around the group's portfolio overhaul and improving steel market expectations. The stock closed out 2025 at €9.33, representing a gain of roughly 136% across the calendar year.

2026 has proven more difficult. TKA opened the year at €9.71, briefly rebounded to €12.355 on 11 February 2026, then sold off sharply through March as Thyssenkrupp Nucera cut its full-year guidance and broader macro headwinds returned. TKA closed at €8.325 on 18 March 2026, approximately 14.3% down year to date and 19.4% lower year on year.