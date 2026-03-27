Tesla Stock Forecast | Terafab Project

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $388.70 as of 3:58pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of $377.12–$394.24. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TSLA appears to have been supported by several converging catalysts over the past two weeks. On 21 March 2026, CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Terafab Project, a joint venture between Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI to vertically integrate AI chip production (Tom's Hardware, 22 March 2026), targeting 100–200 billion chips annually using 2-nanometre technology at an estimated cost of $20 billion (Reuters, 22 March 2026). Additionally, data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) and reported on 24 March showed Tesla's European registrations rose 11.8% year on year in February 2026 to 17,664 units, ending a thirteen-month consecutive decline (The Wall Street Journal, 24 March 2026). At the macro level, US equities drew broad support on 25 March after the White House delivered a ceasefire proposal to Iran, easing geopolitical risk and pushing oil prices lower. Brent crude fell towards $88 per barrel, reducing broader cost pressures across the market (Fortune, 25 March 2026).

Tesla stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by divergent assumptions around the robotaxi rollout timeline, Full Self-Driving (FSD) commercialisation, near-term margin compression, and the contribution of Tesla's AI and energy businesses to long-term valuation.

HSBC (reduce – street-low)

HSBC reiterates a Reduce rating and cuts its 12-month price target to $119, from $133. The bank cites material weakness in Tesla's core automotive business and says FSD remains commercially unproven at scale, concluding that the stock's premium valuation is difficult to justify on near-term fundamentals (Yahoo Finance, 20 March 2026).

Stifel Nicolaus (buy – above consensus)

Stifel Nicolaus carries a $508 TSLA stock forecast, reflecting a Buy-equivalent stance above the Wall Street consensus. The firm's case rests on Tesla's structural lead in consumer-facing autonomy and the medium-term revenue potential of a scaled robotaxi network (Investing.com, 17 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (equal-weight – at consensus)

Morgan Stanley sets a $415 price target alongside an Equal-Weight rating. The bank acknowledges Tesla's AI and autonomy optionality while flagging execution risk in the Cybercab ramp and persistent margin headwinds that may constrain near-term upside (Investing.com, 18 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus – 41-analyst aggregate)

MarketBeat's aggregated consensus across 41 analysts places the average 12-month price target at $406.84, with a distribution of 9 Sell, 13 Hold, and 19 Buy recommendations producing a composite Hold rating. The note flags mixed near-term signals, including a sharp jump in China-made EV deliveries and UK energy licence approval, set against FSD safety concerns, insider net selling of approximately $38.3 million over the prior 90 days, and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 362x (MarketBeat, 14 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus – multi-contributor)

Public.com's aggregation across 27 contributing analysts sets the average TSLA price target at $396.23, with 26% at Strong Buy, 22% at Buy, 30% at Hold, and 22% combined at Sell or Strong Sell. The central estimate sits within approximately 2% of the last quoted price of $388.70, indicating that the street's midpoint has converged closely with current trading levels (Public.com, 24 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Tesla stock predictions span $119 (HSBC Reduce) to $508 (Stifel Buy), with the two main consensus aggregations – MarketBeat at $406.84 and Public.com at $396.23 – both pointing to a Hold rating near current market levels, reflecting the unresolved tension between near-term margin risk and longer-dated autonomy optionality.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TSLA stock price: Technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $388.70 as of 3:58pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below its key moving-average shelf but holding above the nearest short-term averages. The 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $387.66 and the Hull moving average (9) at $378.38 both register buy signals on TradingView, while the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately $395 / $412 / $428 / $396 all generate sell signals, placing price in a zone where short-term momentum has recently firmed but the broader moving-average structure remains a layer of overhead resistance.

Momentum is mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 45.92 – a neutral reading that indicates neither oversold nor overbought conditions – while the average directional index (ADX) at 25.47 suggests an established, if not strong, trend is present. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) level at −8.49 and a momentum (10) reading of −17.19 both carry sell signals, pointing to residual downward pressure in the intermediate trend.

On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at $408.80, with R1 at $430.06 as the next reference. A daily close back above $408.80 would put the R1 area in view. The Ichimoku base line at $392.40 and the 20-day SMA near $395 form a nearby overhead band that price is currently trading below.

On pullbacks, the Hull moving average (9) near $378.38 and the classic S1 at $381.24 represent the first area of potential support, with the Fibonacci S1 at $390.15 and Camarilla S1 at $398.03 offering reference points on lesser retracements. Losing the $378–$381 zone would open the path towards the classic S2 at $359.98 (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price spent much of early 2024 under pressure, sliding from around $176 at the start of the year to a two-year low close of $141.53 on 22 April 2024 – a period marked by softer-than-expected delivery numbers and broader caution around EV demand growth. The stock then spent the summer in a narrow recovery band, trading in the $175–$265 range before a sharp post-US election rally in November 2024 sent it surging to $355.34 by 11 November.

That momentum carried through year-end, with TSLA reaching a closing high of $489.84 on 22 December 2025 – the top of the dataset – before trimming gains into the 2025 year-end close of $450.09. The early months of 2025 brought a significant pullback, with the stock falling to a closing low of $215.30 on 10 March 2025 amid broader market volatility and concerns over margins and demand. It recovered sharply from there, closing the year up around 12% versus the start of 2025.

TSLA opened 2026 at $439.70 on 2 January and has drifted lower since, trading at $389.03 as of 25 March 2026 – approximately 11.5% down year to date, though still around 35.4% above its level on the same date one year prior.