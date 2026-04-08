Take-Two Interactive stock forecast: GTA VI, bookings guidanceTake-Two Interactive (TTWO) is a US-listed videogame publisher, with a focus on the confirmed 19 November 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI release after FY2026 net bookings guidance rose to $6.65–$6.70bn. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TTWO price targets.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is trading at $209.27 as of 11:53am UTC on 11 March 2026, within an intraday range of $208.36–$214.50, with the stock pulling back from its session high. TTWO has gained approximately 18.3% year-to-date as of 10 March 2026, according to Yahoo Finance data. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around TTWO remains tied to the confirmed 19 November 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI (Take-Two Interactive, 3 February 2026). Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in the company’s Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings release that the title is expected to drive record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027 (Take-Two Interactive, 3 February 2026). The company raised its full-year fiscal 2026 net bookings guidance to $6.65–$6.70 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, after Q3 net bookings of $1.76 billion exceeded the upper end of guidance (Reuters, 3 February 2026).
Broader market context also remains in focus on 11 March, as the Nasdaq closed flat (22,697.1) and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,781.5 in the prior session, while investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Saxo Bank noted that CPI can trigger sharp moves across equities, bonds and currencies due to its implications for Federal Reserve rate expectations (Saxo Bank, 11 March 2026).
Take-Two Interactive stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 11 March 2026, third-party Take-Two Interactive stock predictions reflect broadly positive conviction around the confirmed 19 November 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI release. Most firms maintain Buy-equivalent ratings, while some trim near-term estimates to account for revised launch cost assumptions.
Wells Fargo (target trim, Overweight maintained)
Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo trimmed the 12-month TTWO stock forecast to $295 from $301, maintaining an Overweight rating, after revising GTA VI unit-sales and margin estimates ahead of the title’s launch window. The cut reflects updated modelling on near-term promotional spend rather than a change in the firm’s long-term thesis on the franchise (TipRanks, 4 March 2026).
DA Davidson (Buy reiterated, $300 target)
DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson reiterated a Buy rating and a $300 price target on TTWO, citing continued NBA 2K franchise momentum and maintained confidence in the fiscal 2027 earnings outlook. The $300 target represents roughly 43.5% implied upside to the 11 March 2026 last price of $209.27 as recorded on Capital.com’s quote feed (Investing.com, 4 March 2026).
Public.com (consensus snapshot, 9 March 2026)
Public.com aggregates a Buy consensus on TTWO from 15 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $284.80. The consensus captures the most recent round of post-Q3 revisions, with targets concentrated in the $280–$300 range amid shared expectations for a GTA VI-led earnings inflection in fiscal 2027 (Public.com, 9 March 2026).
Benzinga (analyst ratings tracker, 4 March 2026)
Benzinga’s analyst ratings tracker reports a consensus price target of $234.81 across 32 analysts covering TTWO, with the high end of estimates at $300 from DA Davidson. The wide dispersion between the high and low targets reflects disagreement over GTA VI sales timing and the pace of the company’s margin recovery (Benzinga, 4 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
TTWO stock price: Technical overview
The TTWO stock price trades at $209.27 as of 11:53am UTC on 11 March 2026, sitting just below the classic pivot at $209.74 after pulling back from the session high of $214.50. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $206 / $226 / $236 / $237 form a descending shelf well above the current price, with TTWO trading below all four averages. The 20-under-50 alignment reflects a bearish MA structure across the near-term and intermediate timeframes.
Momentum is subdued: the 14-day RSI reads 46.01, a neutral signal that places price between oversold and overbought territory, offering no directional conviction. The classic pivot at $209.74 acts as the immediate overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put the R1 at $230.82 in view, with R2 at $250.16 as the next meaningful reference should momentum build.
On pullbacks, the S1 at $190.40 represents the first notable downside reference if price loses the $205–$206 area, where the 20-day SMA and volume-weighted moving average converge as near-term support. Losing that cluster could increase the risk of a deeper move towards the S2 at $169.31, a level consistent with the broader range implied by the MA structure overhead (TradingView, 11 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Take-Two Interactive share price history (2024–2026)
TTWO’s stock price opened March 2024 trading near $144, part of a prolonged consolidation phase that kept the stock range-bound in the $140–$165 area through the first half of 2024.
A gradual recovery gathered pace through the second half of 2024, with TTWO climbing from around $139 in early August – briefly touching a low of $135.40 on 8 August amid a broader market sell-off – before recovering steadily into year-end. The stock closed 2024 at $184.67, representing a gain of roughly 28% from its August trough.
2025 opened with further momentum, with TTWO pushing towards $192 by late January before dipping to $183 in early February. A sharp single-day recovery on 7 February 2025, from a low of $196.38 to a close near $208, marked a turning point. The stock built on that base through the spring and summer, reaching a high of $262.42 on 20 October 2025 – its peak for the two-year window.
A broad pullback followed into year-end 2025, with TTWO easing from those highs to close the year at $256.16 on 31 December 2025. Selling pressure intensified in early 2026: after opening the year near $252, the stock dropped to a low of $188.97 on 7 March 2026 – coinciding with wider market volatility – before partially recovering. TTWO was trading at $209.27 on 10 March 2026, down approximately 18.3% from its 31 December 2025 close.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): Capital.com analyst view
Take-Two Interactive’s price performance heading into 2026 reflects a market weighing a significant near-term catalyst against meaningful execution risk. The confirmed 19 November 2026 release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, combined with Q3 fiscal 2026 net bookings growth of approximately 25% year-on-year and raised full-year guidance of $6.65–$6.70bn, has kept sentiment broadly constructive among the analyst community. That said, the stock has pulled back roughly 18% from its 31 December 2025 close of $256.16 to trade at $209.27 on 11 March 2026, suggesting the market is pricing in a degree of uncertainty rather than treating the GTA VI launch as a foregone success.
The bull case rests on a potential earnings inflection in fiscal 2027 if GTA VI meets or exceeds sales expectations, which several brokerages argue could support a meaningful re-rating of the stock’s valuation multiples. The counter-argument centres on the company’s balance sheet and profitability profile, including debt levels and an ongoing EBIT loss, which could leave limited margin for error if the title underperforms or faces further delays. Broader consumer spending conditions and competitive pressures in the gaming sector add further variables that could influence the stock in either direction.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Take-Two Interactive CFDs
As of 11 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Take-Two Interactive CFDs shows 98.7% buyers vs 1.3% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 97.4 percentage points. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Take-Two Interactive 2026
- As of 11:53am UTC on 11 March 2026, TTWO trades at $209.27, down roughly 18% from its 31 December 2025 close of $256.16, and up from a two-year low near $135 in August 2024.
- Technical indicators are bearish: TTWO sits below its 20/50/100/200-day SMAs, the RSI reads 46.01 in neutral territory, and the MA structure shows a 20-under-50 alignment with no clear recovery signal yet.
- Key drivers include the confirmed 19 November 2026 GTA VI release, fiscal 2026 net bookings guidance of $6.65–$6.70 billion, and broader Nasdaq sentiment amid US CPI data and Federal Reserve rate expectations.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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