Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is trading at $209.27 as of 11:53am UTC on 11 March 2026, within an intraday range of $208.36–$214.50, with the stock pulling back from its session high. TTWO has gained approximately 18.3% year-to-date as of 10 March 2026, according to Yahoo Finance data. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TTWO remains tied to the confirmed 19 November 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI (Take-Two Interactive, 3 February 2026). Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in the company’s Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings release that the title is expected to drive record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027 (Take-Two Interactive, 3 February 2026). The company raised its full-year fiscal 2026 net bookings guidance to $6.65–$6.70 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year, after Q3 net bookings of $1.76 billion exceeded the upper end of guidance (Reuters, 3 February 2026).

Broader market context also remains in focus on 11 March, as the Nasdaq closed flat (22,697.1) and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,781.5 in the prior session, while investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Saxo Bank noted that CPI can trigger sharp moves across equities, bonds and currencies due to its implications for Federal Reserve rate expectations (Saxo Bank, 11 March 2026).

Take-Two Interactive stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 11 March 2026, third-party Take-Two Interactive stock predictions reflect broadly positive conviction around the confirmed 19 November 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI release. Most firms maintain Buy-equivalent ratings, while some trim near-term estimates to account for revised launch cost assumptions.

Wells Fargo (target trim, Overweight maintained)

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo trimmed the 12-month TTWO stock forecast to $295 from $301, maintaining an Overweight rating, after revising GTA VI unit-sales and margin estimates ahead of the title’s launch window. The cut reflects updated modelling on near-term promotional spend rather than a change in the firm’s long-term thesis on the franchise (TipRanks, 4 March 2026).

DA Davidson (Buy reiterated, $300 target)

DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson reiterated a Buy rating and a $300 price target on TTWO, citing continued NBA 2K franchise momentum and maintained confidence in the fiscal 2027 earnings outlook. The $300 target represents roughly 43.5% implied upside to the 11 March 2026 last price of $209.27 as recorded on Capital.com’s quote feed (Investing.com, 4 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus snapshot, 9 March 2026)

Public.com aggregates a Buy consensus on TTWO from 15 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $284.80. The consensus captures the most recent round of post-Q3 revisions, with targets concentrated in the $280–$300 range amid shared expectations for a GTA VI-led earnings inflection in fiscal 2027 (Public.com, 9 March 2026).

Benzinga (analyst ratings tracker, 4 March 2026)

Benzinga’s analyst ratings tracker reports a consensus price target of $234.81 across 32 analysts covering TTWO, with the high end of estimates at $300 from DA Davidson. The wide dispersion between the high and low targets reflects disagreement over GTA VI sales timing and the pace of the company’s margin recovery (Benzinga, 4 March 2026).

Across these sources, Take-Two Interactive stock predictions converge in a $280–$300 range. Firms broadly maintain Buy-equivalent ratings, while individual target adjustments at Wells Fargo highlight residual uncertainty around GTA VI launch costs and near-term margin execution.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TTWO stock price: Technical overview

The TTWO stock price trades at $209.27 as of 11:53am UTC on 11 March 2026, sitting just below the classic pivot at $209.74 after pulling back from the session high of $214.50. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $206 / $226 / $236 / $237 form a descending shelf well above the current price, with TTWO trading below all four averages. The 20-under-50 alignment reflects a bearish MA structure across the near-term and intermediate timeframes.

Momentum is subdued: the 14-day RSI reads 46.01, a neutral signal that places price between oversold and overbought territory, offering no directional conviction. The classic pivot at $209.74 acts as the immediate overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put the R1 at $230.82 in view, with R2 at $250.16 as the next meaningful reference should momentum build.

On pullbacks, the S1 at $190.40 represents the first notable downside reference if price loses the $205–$206 area, where the 20-day SMA and volume-weighted moving average converge as near-term support. Losing that cluster could increase the risk of a deeper move towards the S2 at $169.31, a level consistent with the broader range implied by the MA structure overhead (TradingView, 11 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Take-Two Interactive share price history (2024–2026)

TTWO’s stock price opened March 2024 trading near $144, part of a prolonged consolidation phase that kept the stock range-bound in the $140–$165 area through the first half of 2024.

A gradual recovery gathered pace through the second half of 2024, with TTWO climbing from around $139 in early August – briefly touching a low of $135.40 on 8 August amid a broader market sell-off – before recovering steadily into year-end. The stock closed 2024 at $184.67, representing a gain of roughly 28% from its August trough.

2025 opened with further momentum, with TTWO pushing towards $192 by late January before dipping to $183 in early February. A sharp single-day recovery on 7 February 2025, from a low of $196.38 to a close near $208, marked a turning point. The stock built on that base through the spring and summer, reaching a high of $262.42 on 20 October 2025 – its peak for the two-year window.

A broad pullback followed into year-end 2025, with TTWO easing from those highs to close the year at $256.16 on 31 December 2025. Selling pressure intensified in early 2026: after opening the year near $252, the stock dropped to a low of $188.97 on 7 March 2026 – coinciding with wider market volatility – before partially recovering. TTWO was trading at $209.27 on 10 March 2026, down approximately 18.3% from its 31 December 2025 close.