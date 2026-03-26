Stellantis N.V. (STLAM) is trading at €5.69 as of 1:17pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €5.30–€5.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares remain under pressure amid several intersecting factors. Stellantis booked approximately €22.2 billion in H2 2025 charges related to its strategic reset, including cancelled electric vehicle programmes and restructuring costs, and suspended its 2026 dividend (CNBC, 26 February 2026). To shore up its balance sheet, the company priced a €5 billion multi-tranche subordinated perpetual hybrid bond offering on 10 March 2026, with coupons ranging from 6.250% to 8.250%, which settled on 16 March 2026 (Reuters, 11 March 2026). Broader sector headwinds also persist. US tariff costs have totalled at least $35 billion across global automakers since 2025, weighing on European manufacturers with US exposure (Automotive News, 16 March 2026), while EU passenger car registrations slipped in early 2026 amid an ongoing shift in the powertrain mix (Wards Auto, 26 February 2026).

Stellantis stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party Stellantis stock predictions reflect a broadly cautious but divided outlook, shaped by the group’s €22.2 billion H2 2025 reset charges, dividend suspension, and dual credit rating downgrades to the lowest investment grade from both S&P and Moody’s.

DZ Bank (house view, Buy)

DZ Bank analyst Matthias Volkert reiterates a Buy rating on Stellantis. The firm maintained its positive view amid the group’s stated 2026 recovery targets, including a 25% increase in US retail sales to 1.15 million units and the planned return of Hemi-powered models (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)

Yahoo Finance reports that Freedom Capital analyst Dmitriy Pozdnyakov identifies Stellantis as one of the cheapest stocks in the market on a price-to-book basis, with the NYSE-listed STLA trading at a significant discount to net asset value. The note notes that the stock’s low valuation reflects persistent investor uncertainty over restructuring execution and the pace of margin normalisation (Yahoo Finance, 12 March 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus)

MarketBeat notes that Stellantis set a new 12-month low, with the Wall Street consensus sitting at a Hold rating amid an average 12-month price target of $11.12, spanning a range of $8–$15. The service highlights that the target midpoint implies significant upside from the 20 March trough, while the Hold consensus reflects analyst caution pending clearer evidence of margin recovery in upcoming quarterly results (MarketBeat, 21 March 2026).

Citi (house view, Hold)

Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse assigns a Hold rating to Stellantis with a 12-month price target of €7. The target implies a modest recovery from current STLAM levels, with the Hold stance reflecting balanced risks between restructuring cost containment and continued demand headwinds in core European and North American markets (The Globe and Mail, 20 March 2026).

Public.com (buy-side consensus)

Public.com aggregates ratings from five analysts, recording a Buy consensus on NYSE-listed STLA with a price target range of $5.90–$14.40 and a midpoint near $8.59. The wide spread reflects divergent views on the timeline for profitability recovery, with bulls pointing to the group’s planned model launches and bears citing negative adjusted free cash flow guidance of approximately minus €2.5 billion for full-year 2026 (Public.com, 23 March 2026).

Across these sources, Stellantis stock predictions span €7 (Citi) to €10 (JP Morgan’s earlier unchanged target) on the Milan listing, and $5.90–$15 on the NYSE listing. A Hold or cautious tone dominates house views; DZ Bank remains an outlier, maintaining a Buy rating, while the buy-side consensus on Public.com sits modestly higher than the Wall Street broker midpoints.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

STLAM stock price: Technical overview

The STLAM stock price trades at €5.69 as of 1:17pm UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below every key simple moving average on the daily chart. The 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs stack at roughly €6.07, €6.94, €8.13, and €8.27, all signalling sell, and the last price sits beneath the Ichimoku base line near €6.13 and the volume-weighted moving average near €6.12, reinforcing the bearish MA structure. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.56 is the only moving average currently below price, issuing a buy signal from that short-term momentum lens.

Momentum indicators are mixed but lean cautious. The 14-day RSI sits at 35.5, in lower-neutral territory and not yet at a classically oversold extreme, while the ADX at 34.4 suggests that an established downtrend is in place. The stochastic %K at 19.6 and the MACD level at -0.39 both register buy signals, suggesting short-term momentum may be reaching a local exhaustion point within the broader downward structure.

On the topside, the classic pivot point at €7.16 represents the first meaningful reference above the current price; a sustained daily close through that level would put the R1 resistance area near €8.60 in view. Beyond that, R2 near €10.25 becomes the next reference, though each of those levels also corresponds roughly to the crowded SMA shelf between the 50- and 200-day SMAs.

On pullbacks, the S1 classic support level near €5.51 is the immediate downside reference, with the S2 area at €4.08 the next meaningful level should €5.51 give way on a closing basis. Losing the €5.51 area would risk deepening the move towards the S2–S3 zone between €4.08 and €0.99, though S2 and S3 are wide apart, and S3 near €0.99 reflects the full extent of the classic pivot range rather than a near-term target (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Stellantis share price history (2024–2026)

STLAM’s stock price closed at around €27.24 on 25 March 2024, near the top of its recent range at the time, before a prolonged decline took hold through the rest of that year.

The stock slid steadily through the summer and autumn of 2024, dropping from the mid-€20s in April to around €14.58 by late September and closing the year near €12.60, as profit warnings and a CEO change weighed on sentiment. A brief recovery attempt in early 2025 lifted the price to around €13.57 by 18 February 2025, but it proved short-lived, with shares retreating to roughly €11.35 by 24 March 2025.

The pace of decline then accelerated. Stellantis fell below €10.26 on 2 April 2025 and dipped to around €8.95 on 4 April amid the announcement of sweeping US tariffs, before staging a partial rebound towards €10.50 by early December 2025. That recovery stalled heading into 2026, with the stock opening the year around €9.71.

The sharpest single-day move in the dataset came on 6 February 2026, when STLAM closed at €6.23, down from €8.21 the session prior, after the company reported a net loss of approximately €20 billion and booked over €22 billion in charges tied to its electric vehicle reset and dividend suspension. The stock has continued to slide since, closing at €5.68 on 24 March 2026, approximately 41.5% down year to date and 50.0% lower year on year.