SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is trading at $7.44 in early European trading at 9:09am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $7.37–$7.87. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The price action comes amid a broader pullback in US tech equity sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 trading around 24,436 on 19 March 2026 – down roughly 1.4% from the prior session – following a rise in US February producer prices that stoked inflation concerns and a further escalation in Middle East tensions (FXLeaders, 19 March 2026).

At the company level, SoundHound reported Q4 2025 revenue of $55.1 million, up 59% year-on-year, and issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million–$260 million. While the results beat consensus expectations, SOUN shares remain approximately 66% below their 52-week high of $22.17, as investor sentiment towards unprofitable AI growth stocks has broadly cooled in 2026, with the company still posting an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.4 million in the quarter (GlobeNewswire, 26 February 2026). The February launch of SoundHound's 'Sales Assist' AI agent, extending its platform from automotive and restaurant verticals into enterprise retail, has been cited as a potential near-term catalyst, though ongoing profitability concerns continue to weigh on the stock (MarketScreener, 24 February 2026).

SoundHound AI stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party SoundHound AI stock predictions pointed to a mixed but broadly positive analyst picture, with sources below showing Buy and Neutral ratings alongside consensus price targets shaped by the company's record Q4 2025 revenue and 2026 guidance range of $225 million–$260 million, offset by persistent losses and a cooling appetite for unprofitable AI growth stocks.

HC Wainwright (buy, revised target)

HC Wainwright lowered its 12-month price target on SOUN to $20 from $26 while maintaining its Buy rating, reflecting a reduced valuation multiple applied post-Q4 2025 earnings. The firm maintained its constructive view on SoundHound's long-term positioning as a voice AI infrastructure provider, citing material revenue growth through 2026 as the key support for the rating (MarketBeat, 3 March 2026).

Piper Sandler (neutral, trimmed target)

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish reiterates a Neutral rating on SoundHound and sets a 12-month SOUN stock forecast of $9, down from $11, after Q4 2025 results showed continued GAAP losses despite a 59% revenue beat. Fish flags widening net losses and a negative return on equity as the primary constraints on the rating, while acknowledging the Sales Assist retail AI agent launch as an early-stage positive (TipRanks, 27 February 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates six analyst ratings on SoundHound and reports a Buy consensus with an average 12-month price target of $15.50. The platform notes that the figure draws on the most recent individual broker targets and reflects a spread shaped by divergent views on SoundHound's path to adjusted EBITDA break-even, which management has guided for by year-end 2026 (Public.com, 17 March 2026).

Benzinga (broker ratings summary)

Benzinga's analyst ratings tracker records a consensus price target of $12.78 for SOUN, drawn from 10 active analyst ratings, with a high of $20 from HC Wainwright and a low of $7. The tracker notes that 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the prior 12 months, reflecting broad but divided coverage of the stock amid ongoing uncertainty over the timeline to profitability (Benzinga, 15 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, SoundHound AI stock predictions span $9–$20 across individual brokers, with consensus aggregators placing the mean in the $12.78–$15.50 range. The common thread is recognition of SoundHound's strong top-line momentum set against persistent profitability concerns and a compressed valuation environment for unprofitable AI growth stocks.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOUN stock price: Technical overview

The SOUN stock price trades at $7.44 as of 9:09am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting below every standard moving average on the daily chart, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at $8.05 / $8.94 / $10.90 / $12.17. This alignment across all tenors indicates that the broader trend remains to the downside. Price is also below the Hull moving average (9) at $7.45 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $8.10, according to TradingView data, leaving no near-term moving-average support overhead.

Momentum is weak but not yet at an extreme: the 14-day RSI sits at 38.77, in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (14) reads 22.61, indicating a trend of moderate but not yet established strength. Taken together, these readings are consistent with a drift lower rather than a sharp capitulation.

On the topside, the classic R1 at $9.59 is the first meaningful overhead reference. A convincing daily close above the $8.05–$8.31 zone – the 20-day SMA and classic pivot at $8.31 – would be a prerequisite before R1 comes into view, with R2 at $10.57 a more distant reference thereafter.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $8.31 now acts as overhead resistance rather than support, and S1 at $7.33 is the nearest downside reference. A daily close below that level could put the S2 area near $6.05 in focus, with the S3 zone around $3.79 representing a more extreme scenario if selling pressure broadens (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

SoundHound AI share price history (2024–2026)

SoundHound AI listed on the Nasdaq in April 2022 via a SPAC merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners.

SOUN’s stock price traded in the $4–$5 range through most of mid-2024, briefly spiking towards $6.46 on 12 July 2024 before retreating. The stock then broke out sharply into year-end, climbing from around $5.38 in early November 2024 to close at $19.84 on 31 December 2024, driven by a surge in retail and institutional interest in AI-adjacent stocks.

That momentum carried into early 2025, with SOUN reaching an intraday high of $22.86 on 6 January 2025 – its peak within the dataset. A pullback followed, with the stock consolidating in the $13–$16 range through February 2025 before sliding towards $8.55 by mid-March 2025. A partial recovery through October 2025 pushed prices back above $22.18 on 16 October 2025, though gains quickly faded. By the end of November 2025, SOUN had retreated to around $11.98 amid broader profit-taking in AI growth names.

SOUN closed at $7.44 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 25.5% down year to date from its 31 December 2025 close of $9.98, and approximately 62.5% below its recent peak of $22.18 from 16 October 2025.