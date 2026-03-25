SoundHound AI stock forecast: Q4 revenue growth, 2026 guidanceSoundHound AI is a Nasdaq-listed voice AI company that reported Q4 2025 revenue of $55.1 million and guided for $225 million–$260 million in 2026 revenue. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SOUN price targets and technical analysis.
SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is trading at $7.44 in early European trading at 9:09am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $7.37–$7.87. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The price action comes amid a broader pullback in US tech equity sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 trading around 24,436 on 19 March 2026 – down roughly 1.4% from the prior session – following a rise in US February producer prices that stoked inflation concerns and a further escalation in Middle East tensions (FXLeaders, 19 March 2026).
At the company level, SoundHound reported Q4 2025 revenue of $55.1 million, up 59% year-on-year, and issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million–$260 million. While the results beat consensus expectations, SOUN shares remain approximately 66% below their 52-week high of $22.17, as investor sentiment towards unprofitable AI growth stocks has broadly cooled in 2026, with the company still posting an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.4 million in the quarter (GlobeNewswire, 26 February 2026). The February launch of SoundHound's 'Sales Assist' AI agent, extending its platform from automotive and restaurant verticals into enterprise retail, has been cited as a potential near-term catalyst, though ongoing profitability concerns continue to weigh on the stock (MarketScreener, 24 February 2026).
SoundHound AI stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 19 March 2026, third-party SoundHound AI stock predictions pointed to a mixed but broadly positive analyst picture, with sources below showing Buy and Neutral ratings alongside consensus price targets shaped by the company's record Q4 2025 revenue and 2026 guidance range of $225 million–$260 million, offset by persistent losses and a cooling appetite for unprofitable AI growth stocks.
HC Wainwright (buy, revised target)
HC Wainwright lowered its 12-month price target on SOUN to $20 from $26 while maintaining its Buy rating, reflecting a reduced valuation multiple applied post-Q4 2025 earnings. The firm maintained its constructive view on SoundHound's long-term positioning as a voice AI infrastructure provider, citing material revenue growth through 2026 as the key support for the rating (MarketBeat, 3 March 2026).
Piper Sandler (neutral, trimmed target)
Piper Sandler analyst James Fish reiterates a Neutral rating on SoundHound and sets a 12-month SOUN stock forecast of $9, down from $11, after Q4 2025 results showed continued GAAP losses despite a 59% revenue beat. Fish flags widening net losses and a negative return on equity as the primary constraints on the rating, while acknowledging the Sales Assist retail AI agent launch as an early-stage positive (TipRanks, 27 February 2026).
Public.com (consensus overview)
Public.com aggregates six analyst ratings on SoundHound and reports a Buy consensus with an average 12-month price target of $15.50. The platform notes that the figure draws on the most recent individual broker targets and reflects a spread shaped by divergent views on SoundHound's path to adjusted EBITDA break-even, which management has guided for by year-end 2026 (Public.com, 17 March 2026).
Benzinga (broker ratings summary)
Benzinga's analyst ratings tracker records a consensus price target of $12.78 for SOUN, drawn from 10 active analyst ratings, with a high of $20 from HC Wainwright and a low of $7. The tracker notes that 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the prior 12 months, reflecting broad but divided coverage of the stock amid ongoing uncertainty over the timeline to profitability (Benzinga, 15 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SOUN stock price: Technical overview
The SOUN stock price trades at $7.44 as of 9:09am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting below every standard moving average on the daily chart, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at $8.05 / $8.94 / $10.90 / $12.17. This alignment across all tenors indicates that the broader trend remains to the downside. Price is also below the Hull moving average (9) at $7.45 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $8.10, according to TradingView data, leaving no near-term moving-average support overhead.
Momentum is weak but not yet at an extreme: the 14-day RSI sits at 38.77, in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (14) reads 22.61, indicating a trend of moderate but not yet established strength. Taken together, these readings are consistent with a drift lower rather than a sharp capitulation.
On the topside, the classic R1 at $9.59 is the first meaningful overhead reference. A convincing daily close above the $8.05–$8.31 zone – the 20-day SMA and classic pivot at $8.31 – would be a prerequisite before R1 comes into view, with R2 at $10.57 a more distant reference thereafter.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $8.31 now acts as overhead resistance rather than support, and S1 at $7.33 is the nearest downside reference. A daily close below that level could put the S2 area near $6.05 in focus, with the S3 zone around $3.79 representing a more extreme scenario if selling pressure broadens (TradingView, 19 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
SoundHound AI share price history (2024–2026)
SoundHound AI listed on the Nasdaq in April 2022 via a SPAC merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners.
SOUN’s stock price traded in the $4–$5 range through most of mid-2024, briefly spiking towards $6.46 on 12 July 2024 before retreating. The stock then broke out sharply into year-end, climbing from around $5.38 in early November 2024 to close at $19.84 on 31 December 2024, driven by a surge in retail and institutional interest in AI-adjacent stocks.
That momentum carried into early 2025, with SOUN reaching an intraday high of $22.86 on 6 January 2025 – its peak within the dataset. A pullback followed, with the stock consolidating in the $13–$16 range through February 2025 before sliding towards $8.55 by mid-March 2025. A partial recovery through October 2025 pushed prices back above $22.18 on 16 October 2025, though gains quickly faded. By the end of November 2025, SOUN had retreated to around $11.98 amid broader profit-taking in AI growth names.
SOUN closed at $7.44 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 25.5% down year to date from its 31 December 2025 close of $9.98, and approximately 62.5% below its recent peak of $22.18 from 16 October 2025.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SoundHound AI (SOUN): Capital.com analyst view
SOUN's price action over the past two years reflects a volatile journey shaped by surging top-line momentum and persistent profitability concerns. The company reported record annual revenue of $168.9 million in 2025, up nearly 100% year-on-year, with full-year 2026 guidance set at $225 million–$260 million, pointing to continued enterprise adoption of voice and conversational AI across automotive, restaurant, and retail verticals. Those fundamentals helped propel the stock to intraday highs above $22 in late 2024 and again in October 2025. However, the subsequent retracement to current levels around $7.44 illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift when growth is offset by a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $58.4 million and intensifying competition from larger technology platforms.
The case for SOUN rests on broadening enterprise contract momentum, a $1.2 billion revenue backlog, and expanding gross margins that management targets at above 70% over the long term. On the other side, the company continues to burn cash at a meaningful rate, faces direct competition from well-capitalised rivals including Google, Amazon, and Apple, and carries a valuation that leaves limited margin for execution shortfalls. How the stock balances those competing forces as it moves through 2026 remains an open question for the market.
Summary – SoundHound AI 2026
- As of 9:09am UTC on 19 March 2026, SOUN trades at $7.44, within an intraday range of $7.37–$7.87 on Capital.com's quote feed.
- Classic pivot support sits at S1 ($7.33), while overhead resistance begins at the pivot point ($8.31) and extends towards R1 ($9.59) on any recovery attempt.
- Full-year 2025 revenue reached $168.9 million, up approximately 100% year-on-year, with 2026 guidance of $225 million–$260 million underpinning top-line growth expectations.
- Persistent adjusted EBITDA losses, intensifying competition from Google, Amazon, and Apple, and multiple compression across unprofitable AI names weigh on the valuation.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most SoundHound AI stock?
What is the 5 year SoundHound AI share price forecast?
There is no confirmed five-year SOUN stock forecast, and long-term projections should be treated with caution. Third-party forecasts can vary widely because they depend on assumptions about revenue growth, profitability, competition, valuation multiples and wider market conditions. For a company such as SoundHound AI, where growth remains strong but profitability is still in focus, long-range estimates are especially uncertain and should be viewed as scenario-based rather than predictive.
Is SoundHound AI a good stock to buy?
Could SoundHound AI stock go up or down?
SoundHound AI stock could move in either direction, depending on company performance and broader market conditions. Factors that could support the share price include revenue growth, new enterprise wins, improving margins and progress towards profitability. Factors that could pressure the stock include weaker sentiment towards AI growth shares, continued losses, competitive risks and missed expectations. Technical levels may help frame near-term price action, but they do not guarantee future moves.
Should I invest in SoundHound AI stock?
Can I trade SoundHound AI CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade SoundHound AI CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.