Siemens AG (SIE) is trading at €212.05 in afternoon European trading at 2:13pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €205.95–€215.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several converging factors. Siemens lifted its fiscal 2026 earnings per share outlook to €10.70–€11.10 following Q1 results that showed industrial profit rising 15% to €2.9 billion and orders growing 10% on a comparable basis to €21.4 billion, both ahead of analyst forecasts. The company also reported a record order backlog of €120 billion (Siemens, 12 February 2026). The broader DAX has come under pressure, trading near 22,978 on 25 March 2026, down sharply from its late-February high above 25,400, amid continued uncertainty over US trade tariff policy after President Trump introduced a 15% global tariff (Ad Hoc News, 25 March 2026).

Siemens stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Siemens stock predictions reflect a mixed to cautiously constructive tilt across most coverage, with 12-month price targets spanning a wide range as analysts weigh the company's raised fiscal 2026 guidance, Healthineers restructuring timeline, and AI-driven automation demand against a backdrop of broader DAX weakness and global trade uncertainty.

Bernstein (Buy reaffirmation)

Bernstein analyst Alasdair Leslie reaffirms a Buy rating on Siemens with a 12-month SIE stock forecast of €290. Leslie considers the stock attractive amid continued confidence in Siemens' industrial AI platform trajectory and the anticipated reduction of the group's Healthineers stake as a medium-term catalyst (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Buy reaffirmation)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Buller maintains a Buy rating on SIE with a 12-month price target of €325. Buller continues to cite order momentum and AI-related infrastructure demand as primary supports, with Siemens' record order backlog providing forward revenue visibility (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).

Jefferies (Buy reaffirmation)

Jefferies analyst Rizk Maidi maintains a Buy rating on Siemens with a 12-month price target of €277, confirmed at the time of the February Q1 results and carried through subsequent coverage. Maidi's long-running rationale cites Siemens' positioning as a core industrial holding, with medium-term EPS growth expectations and a projected software mix of around 50% in the Digital Industries division by 2030 (MarketScreener, 12 February 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 24 analyst estimates for SIE, producing an average 12-month price target of €275.81 and a mean consensus rating of Outperform. Individual estimates span €225–€335, reflecting divergent assessments of Healthineers restructuring timing, the pace of AI-driven order conversion, and near-term valuation following the year-to-date share price decline (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Siemens stock predictions range from €277 (Jefferies) to €325 (J.P. Morgan), with the MarketScreener consensus average of €275.81 sitting broadly in line with the Buy-rated broker cluster; the common threads are AI and data-centre-linked automation demand and Healthineers restructuring as a potential re-rating trigger.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SIE stock price: Technical overview

The SIE stock price trades at €212.05 as of 2:13pm UTC on 25 March 2026, with price sitting below its entire moving-average stack; the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs are at roughly €224 / €240 / €239 / €234, all generating sell signals according to TradingView data. The short-dated 10-day SMA near €215 also sits above the last price, suggesting the near-term downward drift. The Hull moving average (9) at €207.16 is the sole moving-average reading registering a buy signal, indicating that very near-term momentum has begun to firm even as the broader trend structure remains under pressure (TradingView).

Oscillator readings are predominantly neutral, with the 14-day relative strength index at 38.70, placing it in the lower end of its neutral band and not yet in conventionally oversold territory below 30. The MACD (12, 26) level at −8.73 registers a sell reading, consistent with the prevailing negative momentum backdrop, while the average directional index (14) at 20.18 suggests trend strength is present but not yet firmly established in either direction (TradingView).

On the topside, the classic pivot point sits at €251.60; a daily close above that level would put the R1 resistance at €271.55 in view, with R2 near €295.70 as the next reference beyond that. On pullbacks, the classic S1 level at €227.45 represents an intermediate reference before price reaches the current trading zone, while S2 at €207.50 aligns closely with the Hull moving average reading and marks a deeper zone of potential interest; S3 at €163.40 sits considerably further down (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens share price history (2024–2026)

SIE’s stock price opened March 2024 near €175 and spent much of the first half of that year consolidating in the €172–€188 range. A stronger run materialised from mid-May 2024, when the stock touched €188.50, before easing back through the summer. By late September 2024, SIE had slipped to a two-year low of around €163, reflecting broader European market caution, before recovering steadily into year-end and closing 2024 at approximately €189.

The stock entered 2025 with fresh momentum, climbing from €187 in early January to a local peak above €243 in early March 2025, before pulling back through the spring amid global trade uncertainty and tariff-related volatility, with SIE dipping as low as €163 intraday on 7 April 2025. A recovery followed through the summer and into the autumn, with the stock holding broadly in the €220–€250 range from September through November 2025.

The most dramatic move came in February 2026, when Siemens touched a two-year high of €276.10 on 12 February 2026, the session following its upgraded fiscal 2026 earnings guidance. The rally proved short-lived; the stock retraced sharply through March 2026, and SIE closed at €212.65 on 25 March 2026, approximately 22.9% below that February peak and roughly 12.4% up year on year relative to the 25 March 2025 close of €229.15.