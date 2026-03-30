Siemens stock forecast: Raised 2026 EPS guidanceSiemens is a German industrial technology company that raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance after Q1 results showed higher profit, stronger orders and a record €120 billion backlog. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SIE price targets.
Siemens AG (SIE) is trading at €212.05 in afternoon European trading at 2:13pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €205.95–€215.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several converging factors. Siemens lifted its fiscal 2026 earnings per share outlook to €10.70–€11.10 following Q1 results that showed industrial profit rising 15% to €2.9 billion and orders growing 10% on a comparable basis to €21.4 billion, both ahead of analyst forecasts. The company also reported a record order backlog of €120 billion (Siemens, 12 February 2026). The broader DAX has come under pressure, trading near 22,978 on 25 March 2026, down sharply from its late-February high above 25,400, amid continued uncertainty over US trade tariff policy after President Trump introduced a 15% global tariff (Ad Hoc News, 25 March 2026).
Siemens stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 25 March 2026, third-party Siemens stock predictions reflect a mixed to cautiously constructive tilt across most coverage, with 12-month price targets spanning a wide range as analysts weigh the company's raised fiscal 2026 guidance, Healthineers restructuring timeline, and AI-driven automation demand against a backdrop of broader DAX weakness and global trade uncertainty.
Bernstein (Buy reaffirmation)
Bernstein analyst Alasdair Leslie reaffirms a Buy rating on Siemens with a 12-month SIE stock forecast of €290. Leslie considers the stock attractive amid continued confidence in Siemens' industrial AI platform trajectory and the anticipated reduction of the group's Healthineers stake as a medium-term catalyst (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).
J.P. Morgan (Buy reaffirmation)
J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Buller maintains a Buy rating on SIE with a 12-month price target of €325. Buller continues to cite order momentum and AI-related infrastructure demand as primary supports, with Siemens' record order backlog providing forward revenue visibility (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).
Jefferies (Buy reaffirmation)
Jefferies analyst Rizk Maidi maintains a Buy rating on Siemens with a 12-month price target of €277, confirmed at the time of the February Q1 results and carried through subsequent coverage. Maidi's long-running rationale cites Siemens' positioning as a core industrial holding, with medium-term EPS growth expectations and a projected software mix of around 50% in the Digital Industries division by 2030 (MarketScreener, 12 February 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener aggregates 24 analyst estimates for SIE, producing an average 12-month price target of €275.81 and a mean consensus rating of Outperform. Individual estimates span €225–€335, reflecting divergent assessments of Healthineers restructuring timing, the pace of AI-driven order conversion, and near-term valuation following the year-to-date share price decline (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SIE stock price: Technical overview
The SIE stock price trades at €212.05 as of 2:13pm UTC on 25 March 2026, with price sitting below its entire moving-average stack; the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs are at roughly €224 / €240 / €239 / €234, all generating sell signals according to TradingView data. The short-dated 10-day SMA near €215 also sits above the last price, suggesting the near-term downward drift. The Hull moving average (9) at €207.16 is the sole moving-average reading registering a buy signal, indicating that very near-term momentum has begun to firm even as the broader trend structure remains under pressure (TradingView).
Oscillator readings are predominantly neutral, with the 14-day relative strength index at 38.70, placing it in the lower end of its neutral band and not yet in conventionally oversold territory below 30. The MACD (12, 26) level at −8.73 registers a sell reading, consistent with the prevailing negative momentum backdrop, while the average directional index (14) at 20.18 suggests trend strength is present but not yet firmly established in either direction (TradingView).
On the topside, the classic pivot point sits at €251.60; a daily close above that level would put the R1 resistance at €271.55 in view, with R2 near €295.70 as the next reference beyond that. On pullbacks, the classic S1 level at €227.45 represents an intermediate reference before price reaches the current trading zone, while S2 at €207.50 aligns closely with the Hull moving average reading and marks a deeper zone of potential interest; S3 at €163.40 sits considerably further down (TradingView, 25 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Siemens share price history (2024–2026)
SIE’s stock price opened March 2024 near €175 and spent much of the first half of that year consolidating in the €172–€188 range. A stronger run materialised from mid-May 2024, when the stock touched €188.50, before easing back through the summer. By late September 2024, SIE had slipped to a two-year low of around €163, reflecting broader European market caution, before recovering steadily into year-end and closing 2024 at approximately €189.
The stock entered 2025 with fresh momentum, climbing from €187 in early January to a local peak above €243 in early March 2025, before pulling back through the spring amid global trade uncertainty and tariff-related volatility, with SIE dipping as low as €163 intraday on 7 April 2025. A recovery followed through the summer and into the autumn, with the stock holding broadly in the €220–€250 range from September through November 2025.
The most dramatic move came in February 2026, when Siemens touched a two-year high of €276.10 on 12 February 2026, the session following its upgraded fiscal 2026 earnings guidance. The rally proved short-lived; the stock retraced sharply through March 2026, and SIE closed at €212.65 on 25 March 2026, approximately 22.9% below that February peak and roughly 12.4% up year on year relative to the 25 March 2025 close of €229.15.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Siemens (SIE): Capital.com analyst view
Siemens' share price performance over the past two years reflects a company navigating a broader structural shift towards industrial AI and data-centre infrastructure, while managing the near-term headwinds that come with it. The stock surged to a two-year high of €276.10 in February 2026, propelled by a Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings beat and a raised full-year outlook, after industrial profit rose 15% to €2.9 billion and US orders jumped 54% on strong data-centre demand, as reported by Reuters on 12 February 2026. The subsequent pullback to around €212 by late March 2026 illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift; currency headwinds, macroeconomic uncertainty tied to global trade tariff policy, and a broader DAX correction have weighed on the shares even as the underlying order backlog sits at a record €120 billion. Those following the growth narrative must weigh it against the risk that AI-driven order momentum slows, or that elevated valuation multiples compress further if European industrial conditions soften.
The company's expanding partnership with Nvidia to develop an industrial AI operating system, announced at CES 2026 in January, underlines Siemens' positioning at the intersection of automation software and artificial intelligence. That strategic direction could support the share price over time if execution matches ambition, though it also introduces execution risk; large-scale technology transitions carry integration costs, and any delays in converting the record backlog into revenue could pressure near-term margins. The planned deconsolidation of the Healthineers stake, expected to be clarified in Q2 fiscal 2026, adds a further variable, with the outcome potentially acting either as a re-rating catalyst or, if terms disappoint, as a source of renewed selling pressure.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Siemens CFDs
As of 25 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Siemens CFDs sits at 92.8% buyers vs 7.2% sellers, placing sentiment firmly in a heavy-buy, one-sided-long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Siemens 2026
- SIE trades at €212.05 as of 2:13pm UTC on 25 March 2026, around 22.9% below its February 2026 two-year high of €276.10, but roughly 12.4% up year on year.
- Technical indicators are broadly bearish: all major SMAs sit above the current price, the 14-day relative strength index reads 38.70, and the MACD is in negative territory.
- Key drivers include AI and data-centre infrastructure demand, a record €120 billion order backlog, and the planned Healthineers stake deconsolidation as a potential re-rating catalyst.
- Headwinds include broader DAX weakness, global trade tariff uncertainty, and near-term margin risk tied to the pace of converting the record backlog into revenue.
- Siemens raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to €10.70–€11.10 following a Q1 beat in February 2026, with industrial profit up 15% and US orders rising 54%.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
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Should I invest in Siemens stock?
Whether someone should invest in Siemens stock is a personal decision and not something this article can determine. The stock’s recent performance shows both opportunity and risk: Siemens has benefited from strong industrial trends and improved guidance, but it has also faced volatility linked to macro conditions and shifting sentiment. Anyone considering exposure should review the company’s fundamentals, assess their own financial situation and understand the risks before making an investment decision.
Can I trade Siemens CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Siemens CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.