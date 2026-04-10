SAP SE (SAP) is trading near €144.20 in early European trading at 10:02am UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €143.85–€153.70 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on the stock reflects a combination of macro and company-specific headwinds: U.S. import tariffs under the Trade Act of 1974 are straining SAP's manufacturing and industrial client base, raising concerns over delayed cloud migrations and tighter IT budgets, while the stock is down approximately 28–30% year to date despite an ongoing €10 billion share buyback programme, with €2.6 billion earmarked through July 2026 (AD HOC NEWS, 7 April 2026). Adding to the cautious tone, J.P. Morgan downgraded SAP to Neutral in late March, cutting its price target from €260 to €175 and citing AI-related competitive risks, while Barclays maintained a Buy rating with a revised target of €220 (Investing.com, 24 March 2026). Market attention is now focused on SAP's Q1 2026 results, scheduled for 23 April, which may provide an early indicator for the broader enterprise software sector amid ongoing trade uncertainty (AD HOC NEWS, 6 April 2006).

SAP SE stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party SAP SE stock predictions reflect a market reassessing the stock's near-term cloud growth trajectory against its longer-term enterprise software position. The following targets summarise the most recent third-party broker and aggregator views within that window.

J.P. Morgan (downgrade to Neutral, target slashed)

J.P. Morgan cut its 12-month price target on SAP to €175 from €260 and downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight, with analyst Toby Ogg stating that the bank's prior bullish stance rested on 'accelerating revenue growth and significant margin expansion' – a thesis he says no longer holds as current cloud backlog growth decelerates and new strategic risks converge. Ogg adds that 'in a market that now demands acceleration to counter prevailing software bear arguments, deceleration is unlikely to support near-term stock performance,' and removes SAP from J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus List (Investing.com, 28 March 2026).

Barclays (Buy maintained, target trimmed)

Barclays analyst Sven Merkt maintains a Buy rating on SAP SE while lowering his 12-month price target to €220 from €240, keeping a constructive stance amid the broader sector de-rating. The revision reflects softer near-term cloud growth assumptions, while Barclays retains the view that valuation at current levels already prices in a significant portion of the downside risk (The Globe and Mail, 3 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (broker action round-up)

Yahoo Finance reports that J.P. Morgan's 24 March downgrade to Neutral, with an SAP stock forecast cut to €175, marks a clear consensus shift, noting that the bank had previously flagged expectations of accelerating revenue growth and considerable margin improvement that it said have since failed to materialise. The piece contextualises the move against a cloud backlog that continues to grow at a sluggish pace, compounding strategic uncertainty for the stock (Yahoo Finance, 2 April 2026).

MarketBeat (US consensus, Moderate Buy)

MarketBeat aggregates 20 analyst ratings on NYSE-listed SAP, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $305.75 with a Moderate Buy rating, drawn from 2 Strong Buy, 11 Buy, and 7 Hold recommendations. The panel breakdown reflects mixed recent action, with Citigroup and Citizens JMP among those that had lowered ratings earlier in the quarter, while Barclays maintained a $283 target on the US-listed shares at that point (MarketBeat, 24 March 2026).

MarketScreener (pan-European consensus, Buy)

MarketScreener reports a mean Buy consensus across 29 analysts covering ETR-listed SAP, with an average 12-month price target of €232.42, a high of €290, and a low of €192 as of 8 April 2026. The spread of €98 between the highest and lowest estimates illustrates the degree of disagreement among analysts on the pace of SAP's cloud recovery and the structural implications of AI competition (MarketScreener, 8 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these SAP SE stock predictions, targets range from €175 (J.P. Morgan, Neutral) to the €232 consensus average (MarketScreener, Buy), with the persistent Buy majority among the broader panel contrasting sharply with J.P. Morgan's lone Neutral at the lower bound. The common thread is cloud backlog deceleration as the primary catalyst for revision.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SAP stock price: Technical overview

The SAP stock price trades at €144.20 as of 10:02am UTC on 9 April 2026, according to Capital.com's quote feed. The daily moving average structure is uniformly bearish: the price sits below all standard simple moving averages, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at approximately €154 / €164 / €185 / €212, each reading as a sell signal on TradingView's daily summary. The Hull moving average (9-period) at €147.34 and the volume weighted moving average (20-period) at €153.17 reinforce the same directional lean.

Momentum indicators present a more mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 34, placing the stock in lower-neutral territory and approaching, though not yet at, the conventional oversold threshold of 30, per TradingView data. The average directional index at 34.39 indicates an established trending environment, while the MACD level (12, 26) at −6.34 and momentum (10) at −3.42 both carry a buy signal, suggesting the pace of selling may be moderating.

On the classic pivot framework sourced from TradingView, the pivot point sits at €154.70, with resistance levels at R1 €167.30 and R2 €187.70. A daily close back above the pivot and the 20-day SMA near €154 would bring R1 into view. To the downside, S1 at €134.30 represents the next reference point should the stock extend below current levels, with S2 at €121.70 as the broader support level beneath (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

SAP SE share price history (2024–2026)

SAP’s stock price closed 2024 at €236.50, entering 2025 in broadly stable shape before slipping as the year progressed. The stock touched an intraday peak of €283.80 on 19 February 2025, but that proved to be the high-water mark. A steady retreat followed through the spring and summer, with SAP ending 2025 at €209.80, down approximately 11.3% for the year.

2026 opened at €202 on 2 January, and the tone shifted more sharply negative from there. SAP reached a 2026 intraday high of €219.70 on 13 January before a pronounced sell-off dragged the stock to a 2026 intraday low of €142.35 on 27 March, as cloud growth concerns, a J.P. Morgan downgrade, and broader macro pressure from U.S. tariffs weighed on the shares.

SAP (SAP) closed at €144 on 9 April 2026, down approximately 31.4% year to date and 32.9% year on year.