SAP SE stock forecast: Cloud guidance under reviewSAP SE is a German software company whose shares remain under review after Q4 2025 results and 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8–€26.2bn. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets and technical analysis.
SAP SE (SAP) is trading at €148.90 as of 11:31am UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of €146.05–€150.45 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around SAP remains shaped by several concurrent factors: the company's Q4 2025 results on 29 January 2026, in which 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8–€26.2bn disappointed consensus expectations and triggered a roughly 14–15% single-session decline, the steepest since October 2020 (Reuters, 29 January 2026); SAP's concurrent announcement of a €10bn two-year share repurchase programme, which has supported the stock price narrative (MarketScreener, 29 January 2026); and a broader macro backdrop in which the Trump administration's tariff policy has weighed on European equities and specifically named SAP as a potential US retaliation target amid the EU–US tech regulatory dispute (Reuters, 19 January 2026). SAP's Q4 2025 non-IFRS basic EPS for the full fiscal year came in at €6.15, up 36% year on year, while DAX index September 2026 futures were last indicated at around 24,901 (SAP, 29 January 2026).
SAP SE stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 1 April 2026, third-party SAP SE stock predictions reflect a wide gap between current trading levels and 12-month consensus targets, shaped by the January 2026 cloud guidance reset, the subsequent 15% single-day de-rating, and JPMorgan's March downgrade to neutral.
MarketBeat (US consensus, new 12-month low)
MarketBeat aggregates 21 analyst ratings on NYSE-listed SAP SE, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $305.75, with individual ratings comprising 2 Strong Buy, 11 Buy, and 8 Hold. The Moderate Buy consensus remains in place despite several recent downgrades, including JPMorgan Chase restating a neutral view on 24 March and Weiss Ratings lowering SAP from Buy to Hold on 16 March, amid concern over slowing cloud backlog growth and shifting AI competitive dynamics (MarketBeat, 24 March 2026).
Public.com (analyst aggregate, Buy)
Public.com reports a consensus price target of $340.75 for SAP SE based on 4 contributing analysts, with 75% carrying a Buy rating and 25% a Strong Buy, and no Hold or Sell recommendations in the panel. The platform notes that 2026 non-IFRS EPS estimates have been revised down to €6.84 and 2027 estimates trimmed to €7.41, reflecting slower revenue growth expectations, while SAP's 2026 guidance still points to cloud revenue growth of 23–25% and free cash flow of approximately €10bn (Public.com, 31 March 2026).
TIKR (valuation model, multi-year base case)
TIKR's valuation model projects that the stock could reach €224 per share by December 2028 under a base case using 10.8% annual revenue growth, 30.7% operating margins, and a 20.3x exit P/E multiple. The model notes SAP's 2025 free cash flow of €8.24bn and a net cash position of €2.06bn as key supports, while flagging the March JPMorgan downgrade and ongoing cloud backlog deceleration as near-term headwinds (TIKR, 26 March 2026).
MarketBeat (moving average breach, technical context)
MarketBeat notes that SAP's Xetra-listed shares have fallen below their 200-day moving average, a level that had held during much of the stock's multi-year uptrend, with the 50-day average at $206.46 and the 200-day at $238.04 providing context for the scale of the 2026 de-rating. The consensus target of $305.75 remains intact despite the technical deterioration, as analysts broadly maintain that SAP's enterprise ERP cycle and AI integration roadmap support a recovery case over a 12-month horizon (MarketBeat, 30 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SAP stock price: Technical overview
The SAP stock price trades at €148.90 as of 11:31am UTC on 1 April 2026 and remains below all key moving averages tracked by TradingView, which shows sell signals across the standard 10-day to 200-day periods.
On the daily chart, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at around €158, €168, €188 and €214 respectively, all above the current price. The 10-day SMA at €149.20 is the nearest overhead reference. The Hull moving average (9) at €145.67 is the only buy signal in the panel, with the share price trading slightly above it.
Momentum indicators remain neutral to weak. The 14-day RSI stands at 34.29, close to the oversold threshold of 30, while the ADX at 35.36 points to an established trend. The MACD at -7.18 continues to show a sell signal, while indicators such as stochastic %K and Williams %R remain neutral.
In the pivot table, €154.70 is the first level above the current price, with R1 at €167.30. Above that, R2 at €187.70 overlaps broadly with the 50-day and 100-day moving average area, creating a zone of overhead resistance. On the downside, S1 sits at €134.30, followed by S2 at €121.70.
The Ichimoku base line at €158.60 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €157.05 both sit above the current price, reinforcing the €155–€160 area as a nearby technical reference zone (TradingView, 1 April 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
SAP SE share price history (2024–2026)
SAP’s stock price opened in April 2024 near €177.90 and spent much of that year in a steady climb, closing 2024 at €236.50 – a gain of roughly 33% across the calendar year, supported by strong cloud adoption and an expanding AI narrative in enterprise software.
The stock pushed further into 2025, reaching a two-year peak close of €281 on 13 February 2025 before consolidating in the €242–€276 range through the spring. SAP held broadly between €225 and €270 for most of mid-2025, with August marking a local high around €255.60 before a gradual drift lower into year-end. The stock closed 2025 at €209.80.
The sharpest move in the dataset came on 29 January 2026, when SAP closed at €164.70 after opening at €179.70 – a single-session drop of approximately 16.3% following the company's Q4 2025 results, in which 2026 cloud revenue guidance disappointed consensus expectations. The stock has continued to slide since, touching a session low of €146.05 on 31 March 2026.
SAP closed at €149.05 on 1 April 2026, which is approximately 26.2% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €202, and 40.5% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SAP SE (SAP): Capital.com analyst view
SAP SE's share price has faced considerable pressure in 2026, driven primarily by a disappointing Q4 2025 earnings release in late January that triggered a roughly 16% single-session decline – the steepest daily drop since 2020 – after the company's 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8–€26.2bn fell short of consensus expectations. Cloud backlog deceleration, an EU antitrust investigation into ERP support practices, and a JPMorgan downgrade to neutral in late March 2026 have also weighed on sentiment. At the same time, SAP retains a record total cloud backlog of €77bn, AI was embedded in two-thirds of Q4 cloud order entries, and the company has launched a €10bn share repurchase programme. Some analysts point to these factors as possible medium-term supports.
The debate around SAP's valuation centres on whether the current cloud growth deceleration is a temporary by-product of large deal phasing or a more durable shift in enterprise software sales dynamics. Bears point to a cloud migration plan estimated to be running approximately €2bn behind target and rising competitive pressure from Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Workday. Bulls counter that SAP's 2026 guidance still implies non-IFRS operating profit growth of 14–18% and free cash flow of approximately €10bn, with more than 34,000 customers already using AI-augmented processes.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for SAP SE CFDs
As of 1 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in SAP SE CFDs stands at 96.4% buyers and 3.6% sellers, placing sentiment firmly in long-biased territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change.
Summary – SAP SE 2026
- SAP SE trades at €148.90 as of 11:31am UTC on 1 April 2026, down approximately 26.2% year to date and 40.5% year on year.
- The average directional index (14) at 35.36 indicates that an established directional trend is in place, while the Hull moving average (9) at €145.67 is the sole buy signal in the panel.
- Classic pivot resistance sits at €154.70, with the R1 resistance level at €167.30 and the 200-day simple moving average at €213.82 as longer-term overhead references.
- SAP's January 2026 Q4 results disappointed, with 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8–€26.2bn missing consensus and triggering a roughly 16% single-session decline.
- A concurrent €10bn share repurchase programme and a record €77bn cloud backlog are cited by analysts as potential medium-term structural supports.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most SAP SE stock?
SAP SE’s shareholder base is made up largely of institutional investors, alongside retail shareholders and company insiders. The article does not identify a single largest shareholder, so it’s best not to assume one without checking the latest regulatory filings or company disclosures. Ownership can also change over time as funds rebalance positions. For readers assessing SAP, shareholder concentration can matter because it may influence liquidity, voting power and market sensitivity around portfolio flows.
What is the 5 year SAP SE share price forecast?
Is SAP SE a good stock to buy?
Could SAP SE stock go up or down?
Yes, SAP SE stock could move in either direction, and the article outlines reasons for both outcomes. Bullish arguments include the company’s record cloud backlog, AI-related product integration and the possibility that the January 2026 sell-off may already reflect part of the weaker guidance outlook. Bearish arguments include slowing cloud backlog growth, analyst downgrades, technical weakness and wider macro pressure on European equities. As with any listed share, future price moves remain uncertain and can change quickly.
Should I invest in SAP SE stock?
That’s a personal decision, and the article is not intended to provide investment advice. Instead, it sets out the main factors that may shape SAP’s outlook, including valuation debate, earnings disappointment, analyst targets, technical signals and broader market pressures. Anyone considering exposure to SAP would normally assess whether the risks, volatility and time horizon fit their own approach. Reviewing company filings, third-party research and personal financial circumstances may also help build a more informed view.
Can I trade SAP SE CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade SAP SE CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.