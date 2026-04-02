SAP SE (SAP) is trading at €148.90 as of 11:31am UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of €146.05–€150.45 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around SAP remains shaped by several concurrent factors: the company's Q4 2025 results on 29 January 2026, in which 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8–€26.2bn disappointed consensus expectations and triggered a roughly 14–15% single-session decline, the steepest since October 2020 (Reuters, 29 January 2026); SAP's concurrent announcement of a €10bn two-year share repurchase programme, which has supported the stock price narrative (MarketScreener, 29 January 2026); and a broader macro backdrop in which the Trump administration's tariff policy has weighed on European equities and specifically named SAP as a potential US retaliation target amid the EU–US tech regulatory dispute (Reuters, 19 January 2026). SAP's Q4 2025 non-IFRS basic EPS for the full fiscal year came in at €6.15, up 36% year on year, while DAX index September 2026 futures were last indicated at around 24,901 (SAP, 29 January 2026).

SAP SE stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party SAP SE stock predictions reflect a wide gap between current trading levels and 12-month consensus targets, shaped by the January 2026 cloud guidance reset, the subsequent 15% single-day de-rating, and JPMorgan's March downgrade to neutral.

MarketBeat (US consensus, new 12-month low)

MarketBeat aggregates 21 analyst ratings on NYSE-listed SAP SE, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $305.75, with individual ratings comprising 2 Strong Buy, 11 Buy, and 8 Hold. The Moderate Buy consensus remains in place despite several recent downgrades, including JPMorgan Chase restating a neutral view on 24 March and Weiss Ratings lowering SAP from Buy to Hold on 16 March, amid concern over slowing cloud backlog growth and shifting AI competitive dynamics (MarketBeat, 24 March 2026).

Public.com (analyst aggregate, Buy)

Public.com reports a consensus price target of $340.75 for SAP SE based on 4 contributing analysts, with 75% carrying a Buy rating and 25% a Strong Buy, and no Hold or Sell recommendations in the panel. The platform notes that 2026 non-IFRS EPS estimates have been revised down to €6.84 and 2027 estimates trimmed to €7.41, reflecting slower revenue growth expectations, while SAP's 2026 guidance still points to cloud revenue growth of 23–25% and free cash flow of approximately €10bn (Public.com, 31 March 2026).

TIKR (valuation model, multi-year base case)

TIKR's valuation model projects that the stock could reach €224 per share by December 2028 under a base case using 10.8% annual revenue growth, 30.7% operating margins, and a 20.3x exit P/E multiple. The model notes SAP's 2025 free cash flow of €8.24bn and a net cash position of €2.06bn as key supports, while flagging the March JPMorgan downgrade and ongoing cloud backlog deceleration as near-term headwinds (TIKR, 26 March 2026).

MarketBeat (moving average breach, technical context)

MarketBeat notes that SAP's Xetra-listed shares have fallen below their 200-day moving average, a level that had held during much of the stock's multi-year uptrend, with the 50-day average at $206.46 and the 200-day at $238.04 providing context for the scale of the 2026 de-rating. The consensus target of $305.75 remains intact despite the technical deterioration, as analysts broadly maintain that SAP's enterprise ERP cycle and AI integration roadmap support a recovery case over a 12-month horizon (MarketBeat, 30 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, SAP SE stock predictions cluster around $305.75 on most broker aggregates, with the highest panel placing it at $340.75. The Moderate Buy to Buy consensus is near-universal, while the wide gap to current trading levels reflects genuine disagreement on the pace of SAP's cloud backlog recovery and the weight of near-term competitive and macro pressures.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SAP stock price: Technical overview

The SAP stock price trades at €148.90 as of 11:31am UTC on 1 April 2026 and remains below all key moving averages tracked by TradingView, which shows sell signals across the standard 10-day to 200-day periods.

On the daily chart, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at around €158, €168, €188 and €214 respectively, all above the current price. The 10-day SMA at €149.20 is the nearest overhead reference. The Hull moving average (9) at €145.67 is the only buy signal in the panel, with the share price trading slightly above it.

Momentum indicators remain neutral to weak. The 14-day RSI stands at 34.29, close to the oversold threshold of 30, while the ADX at 35.36 points to an established trend. The MACD at -7.18 continues to show a sell signal, while indicators such as stochastic %K and Williams %R remain neutral.

In the pivot table, €154.70 is the first level above the current price, with R1 at €167.30. Above that, R2 at €187.70 overlaps broadly with the 50-day and 100-day moving average area, creating a zone of overhead resistance. On the downside, S1 sits at €134.30, followed by S2 at €121.70.

The Ichimoku base line at €158.60 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €157.05 both sit above the current price, reinforcing the €155–€160 area as a nearby technical reference zone (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

SAP SE share price history (2024–2026)

SAP’s stock price opened in April 2024 near €177.90 and spent much of that year in a steady climb, closing 2024 at €236.50 – a gain of roughly 33% across the calendar year, supported by strong cloud adoption and an expanding AI narrative in enterprise software.

The stock pushed further into 2025, reaching a two-year peak close of €281 on 13 February 2025 before consolidating in the €242–€276 range through the spring. SAP held broadly between €225 and €270 for most of mid-2025, with August marking a local high around €255.60 before a gradual drift lower into year-end. The stock closed 2025 at €209.80.

The sharpest move in the dataset came on 29 January 2026, when SAP closed at €164.70 after opening at €179.70 – a single-session drop of approximately 16.3% following the company's Q4 2025 results, in which 2026 cloud revenue guidance disappointed consensus expectations. The stock has continued to slide since, touching a session low of €146.05 on 31 March 2026.

SAP closed at €149.05 on 1 April 2026, which is approximately 26.2% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €202, and 40.5% lower year on year.