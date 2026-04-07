Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.3083 in early European trading at 10:29am UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of $1.3081–$1.3653. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects several converging drivers. The OCC's revised national trust bank rules, which officially took effect on 1 April 2026, expand the authority of national trust bank charter holders, including Ripple, to conduct non-fiduciary digital asset activities within the US banking system (CoinGape, 31 March 2026); Ripple received conditional OCC charter approval in December 2025 and has separately applied for a Federal Reserve master account (Yahoo Finance)

At the legislative level, the US Senate Banking Committee has confirmed a markup window for the CLARITY Act in the second half of April, which could formally classify XRP as a digital commodity under federal law, though the bill remains subject to ongoing Senate negotiations over stablecoin yield provisions (24/7 Wall St., 18 March 2026). Meanwhile, broader crypto market sentiment has been under pressure following President Trump's reimposition of a 15% global tariff in February 2026 (CNBC, 22 February 2026), which weighed on risk assets, including digital currencies, and contributed to XRP's multi-month drawdown from its January 2026 peak of approximately $2.40 (CoinEdition, 31 March 2026).

Ripple price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 2 April 2026, third-party XRP price predictions range from near-term consolidation around $1.31–$1.52 to longer-dated institutional projections above $2.80, with diverging assumptions around ETF inflows, the CLARITY Act timeline and broader macro conditions.

CoinCodex (algorithm-based monthly and year-end targets)

CoinCodex models XRP trading within a $1.31–$1.52 range across April 2026, with an average monthly price of $1.39, before projecting a year-end 2026 level of $1.65; the 50-day simple moving average sits at $1.42 and the 14-day RSI registers 42.24 (neutral) as of 1 April 2026. The model flags a bearish technical configuration, with 25 of 31 indicators signalling sell conditions, citing sustained price weakness below the 200-day SMA of $2.08 as the primary structural constraint (CoinCodex, 1 April 2026).

Coinpedia (April 2026 range and breakout scenario)

Coinpedia places XRP in a $1.30–$1.50 consolidation band for April 2026, with a confirmed close above $1.50 opening a path towards $1.70–$1.80 and a failure to hold $1.25 support risking a slide towards $1.10–$1.15. The publication notes that rising exchange outflows indicate distributed accumulation, while inconsistent spot ETF flows suggest that larger market participants are awaiting directional confirmation before adding exposure (Coinpedia, 30 March 2026).

Standard Chartered (revised institutional year-end target)

Standard Chartered, via analyst Geoffrey Kendrick, cut its 2026 XRP year-end target to $2.80, down from a prior $8, after XRP fell to $1.16 in February 2026, while simultaneously lifting its 2028 target to $12.60 and maintaining its 2030 target at $28. Kendrick noted that a recovery in ETF inflows, cited at roughly $200 million per week, alongside easier macro conditions, would be required to support the revised figure (Yahoo Finance, 29 March 2026).

Coinpedia (full-year 2026 model range)

Coinpedia's long-range model sets a 2026 potential low of $3.40, an average of $6.50, and a potential high of $9.50, conditional on Ripple sustaining institutional partnership growth and XRP reclaiming the $2 level as support before a broader market expansion takes hold. The model treats the $1.30–$1.40 zone as the current critical demand floor, with a breakdown below it representing the key downside risk to the broader scenario (Coinpedia, 25 March 2026).

CCN (April 2026 technical and legislative catalyst view)

CCN reports that XRP's technical structure is approaching a potential inflection point in April 2026, with the CLARITY Act Senate Banking Committee markup, scheduled for the second half of April, cited as a near-term legislative variable that could shift positioning, while noting that price action remains compressed in the absence of a confirmed breakout above the $1.45–$1.50 resistance band (CCN, 31 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, XRP predictions converge on near-term consolidation in the $1.30–$1.52 range, with model-based year-end 2026 targets spanning $1.65 (CoinCodex) to $2.80 (Standard Chartered), while longer-range scenario models sit considerably higher. The CLARITY Act timeline, ETF inflows and macro conditions remain the common variables across these views.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: Technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.3083 as of 10:29am UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting below a densely stacked moving average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs align at $1.40 / $1.40 / $1.63 / $2.02, all of which register sell signals on TradingView's daily reading. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.33 also prints a sell signal, consistent with the prevailing short-term tone.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day RSI registers 38.45, in lower-neutral territory and short of the oversold threshold, while the average directional index (14) reads 13.05, indicating a weak and largely non-trending environment according to TradingView's oscillator panel.

The classic pivot point sits at $1.41, which represents the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put the R1 pivot at $1.53 in view, with R2 at $1.73 as the next broader reference beyond it.

On the downside, S1 at $1.22 is the first notable support reference below the current price, with S2 at $1.10 the next level in the classical pivot framework should that level give way (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price was trading in the $0.47–$0.63 range through most of April 2024, a period of relative quiet that gave little indication of what was ahead.

That changed sharply in November 2024. XRP closed at $0.70 on 13 November 2024, then surged to $1.13 within three days – a move of roughly 60% in under a week – driven by momentum across the broader crypto market following the US election result. The rally continued into early 2025, with XRP touching a close of $3.04 on 31 January 2025, briefly trading above $3.40 intraday that same month.

After pulling back through spring 2025, XRP regained momentum into the summer, reaching its two-year closing high of $3.56 on 22 July 2025 before fading again through August and into a choppy autumn. By the end of 2025, XRP had settled at $1.84, closing a turbulent year well off its highs.

2026 opened with a short-lived bounce towards $2.31 in early January, but selling pressure returned through the first quarter. XRP closed at $1.31 on 2 April 2026, approximately 30.1% down year to date and 35.2% lower year on year.