Rheinmetall AG (RHM) is trading at €1,466.02 as of 2:58pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €1,437.55–€1,522.96. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around RHM reflects a combination of company-specific and macro drivers. Rheinmetall reported full-year 2025 sales of €9.9 billion, up 29% year on year, with an order backlog of €63.8 billion at year-end, while guiding for 40–45% sales growth in 2026 (Rheinmetall, 11 March 2026). However, its operating profit margin guidance of approximately 19% and free cash flow conversion guidance of more than 40% of operating profit came in below market expectations, which has weighed on the share price since its 11 March earnings release (Reuters, 11 March 2026). Separately, Germany's 2026 federal budget earmarks approximately €108 billion for defence, a 25% year-on-year increase, reinforcing the structural demand backdrop for the company (Yahoo Finance, 11 March 2026). The broader DAX (DE40) is quoted near 22,609 in the session, while the STOXX 600 trades near 578, as European indices digest mixed macro signals (Yahoo Finance, 24 March 2026).

Rheinmetall stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party Rheinmetall stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but nuanced picture, shaped by the company's full-year 2025 results, its guidance for 40–45% revenue growth in 2026, and the sustained expansion of European defence budgets. The following briefs summarise five independent assessments from that period.

Jefferies (rating reaffirmation, Buy)

Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating and €2,060 price target, after full-year 2025 revenue and Q4 results came in roughly 7% below market consensus. Analyst Chloe Lemarie cites intact structural tailwinds from European rearmament as sufficient to maintain the constructive stance, even as near-term earnings momentum disappointed (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (house view, Buy)

Goldman Sachs maintains its Buy rating and €2,300 price target, as analyst Sam Burgess notes that 2025 revenue and operating results fell short of expectations and that 2026 operating profit guidance sits slightly below consensus. Burgess retains the highest published target in this period, with the constructive view grounded in the longer-term European rearmament cycle (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Bernstein (reiteration, Buy)

Bernstein keeps its Buy rating and leaves its €2,050 price target unchanged following the 11 March 2026 full-year results, with analyst Adrien Rabier maintaining a positive view on the stock amid the post-results share price weakness. Rabier's assessment reflects continued confidence in Rheinmetall's ammunition demand pipeline and its 2030 growth trajectory, while acknowledging near-term margin and guidance uncertainty (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Berenberg (estimate revision, Buy)

Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating and €2,100 price target, with analyst George McWhirter noting that Rheinmetall's growth drivers remain intact after the full-year results. McWhirter raises his revenue forecasts for 2026 and 2027, citing continued order pipeline growth and a positive surprise in 2025 ammunition-segment margins, while trimming near-term free cash flow estimates (MarketScreener, 13 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview, Buy)

MarketScreener's consensus dashboard, drawing on 20 covering analysts, records a mean 12-month price target of €2,102 for RHM, with individual estimates spanning €1,700–€2,500 and an overall Buy mean consensus rating. The spread between the lowest and highest targets reflects differing assumptions on margin delivery and the pace at which large NATO and German procurement contracts convert into reported earnings (MarketScreener, 22 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Rheinmetall stock predictions range from €2,060 (Jefferies) to €2,300 (Goldman Sachs), clustering around the consensus mean of €2,102 as of 22 March 2026, with Buy or equivalent ratings across all five sources. Common themes include structural European defence demand and order backlog visibility as supportive factors, while near-term margin execution and free cash flow conversion are cited as the main risk factors.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

RHM stock price: Technical overview

The RHM stock price trades at €1,466.02 as of 2:58pm UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below every major moving average on the daily chart. According to TradingView data, the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €1,590 / €1,683 / €1,662 / €1,720, all registering sell signals, with price currently beneath the entire MA stack. The Hull moving average (9) at €1,463.8 sits just below the last price, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) stands at €1,577.1, reinforcing the broader bearish MA alignment.

Momentum indicators reflect a subdued picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 35.9, placing price in lower-neutral territory, short of the oversold threshold but without a meaningful recovery signal, per TradingView oscillator data. The MACD (12, 26) level is -44.7, a sell signal, while the commodity channel index (20) at -193.5 reads as a buy signal, suggesting an extended downside deviation from its mean.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €1,791.5 is the first reference above the current price; a sustained daily close through that level would put the R2 zone near €1,919.5 in view. The pivot point (P) at €1,656.0 sits above the last price and represents an initial overhead reference before R1 comes into focus.

To the downside, classic S1 at €1,528.0 is the nearest support reference per TradingView pivot data; a move below that level would bring S2 near €1,392.5 into scope. The Ichimoku base line (9, 26, 52, 26) sits at €1,595.8, currently above price, adding to the overhead supply picture (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Rheinmetall share price history (2024–2026)

RHM’s stock price has risen sharply over the past two years, driven by a structural shift in European defence spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent NATO rearmament commitments.

RHM closed at approximately €508.57 on 25 March 2024. From there, the stock climbed steadily through the second half of 2024, closing the year near €617.02 on 30 December 2024, as Germany and its allies began accelerating defence budget commitments. The stock then surged through early 2025, reaching a session high of €1,184.19 on 11 March 2025, before a brief pullback towards €940.34 on 7 April 2025 amid broader market volatility linked to US tariff announcements. RHM recovered strongly, climbing into the €1,900s by mid-September 2025 and touching an intraday high of €2,011.01 on 3 October 2025 - the peak within this two-year period. A gradual pullback followed through late 2025 and into 2026, with the stock closing at €1,555.07 on 30 December 2025.

RHM opened 2026 at €1,598.11 on 2 January, briefly rallied towards €1,967.98 on 19 January, then declined through February and March 2026 as full-year guidance disappointed some market participants. As of 24 March 2026, RHM closed at €1,469.98, approximately 8.0% down year to date but 11.6% higher year on year, and up approximately 189.0% over the full two-year period.