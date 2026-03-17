RENK Group AG (R3NK) is trading at €56.18 at 3:34pm UTC 16 March 2026, within a session range of €54.05-€56.21, holding near the top of that intraday band. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Support for the stock comes amid continued European rearmament momentum, with Germany's 2026 federal defence budget earmarked at approximately €108bn, a 25% year-on-year increase, as reported by Janus Henderson (Deutsche Welle, 29 January 2026). RENK's own record order backlog of approximately €6.7bn provides multi-year revenue visibility following FY2025 results released on 5 March 2026, which confirmed 19.8% revenue growth to €1.37bn (RENK, 5 March 2026). The company's 2026 guidance targets revenue above €1.5bn, with adjusted EBIT of €255m-€285m, though CEO Alexander Sagel also flagged order delays and export restrictions as near-term headwinds, with roughly €200m in defence orders deferred from Q4 2025 into 2026 (Reuters, 5 March 2026).

RENK stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 16 March 2026, third-party RENK stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance across coverage, with the stock's post-results pullback from October 2025 highs prompting selective target revisions while the modal rating remains Buy. The following summaries are drawn exclusively from broker notes and consensus data published between 28 February and 16 March 2026.

Warburg Research (Buy reaffirmation, post-results)

Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs reaffirms a Buy rating and a €63 12-month R3NK stock forecast, describing the post-results share price weakness as disproportionate to the company's underlying business trajectory. Cohrs cites RENK's record order backlog of €6.68bn and management guidance for revenue above €1.5bn in fiscal 2026 as the primary support for his unchanged constructive view (MarketScreener, 9 March 2026).

Berenberg (Buy maintained, €76 target confirmed)

Berenberg analyst George McWhirter keeps a Buy rating and a €76 12-month price target on R3NK, the highest target among named brokers in the current coverage universe. The confirmation follows RENK's full-year 2025 results, with McWhirter retaining his positive view amid the company's adjusted EBIT guidance of €255m to €285m for fiscal 2026, framing the 2% guidance miss versus prior consensus as manageable rather than structural (MarketScreener, 5 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Overweight maintained, €75 target)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintains an Overweight rating and a €75 12-month price target on R3NK, characterising the Q4 shortfall versus expectations as noise rather than a trend, and describing any further share price weakness as a potential buying opportunity. Perry's note was issued alongside RENK's FY2025 earnings release, with the bank's Overweight thesis resting on the structural multi-year demand cycle underpinning European defence procurement (Trader Times, 6 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy reaffirmation, €72 target)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard reaffirms a Buy rating and an unchanged €72 12-month price target on R3NK, holding this view steady following RENK's record full-year results despite the stock's post-results consolidation. Menard retains his Buy stance, with RENK's 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance midpoint of approximately €270m landing roughly 2% below prior consensus, a gap he treats as within normal estimation variance rather than a thesis-changing development (MarketScreener, 6 March 2026).

MarketScreener (14-analyst consensus, post-results update)

MarketScreener aggregates a 14-analyst consensus for R3NK, with a mean Buy rating, an average 12-month price target of €68.46, and a target range of €53 to €76. The panel spans J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Kepler Cheuvreux, among others, with MWB Research holding the low-end €53 estimate and Berenberg holding the high at €76 (MarketScreener, 5 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, RENK stock predictions span €63 (Warburg) to €76 (Berenberg), bracketing a 14-analyst consensus mean of €68.46 and a modal Buy or Overweight rating. The common thread is European rearmament demand and RENK's multi-year backlog, while divergence centres on individual discount rate assumptions and tolerance for the 2026 EBIT guidance miss relative to prior market expectations.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

R3NK stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the R3NK stock price trades at €56.18 as of 3:34pm UTC on 16 March 2026, sitting just below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs cluster near €57, €58, €58 and €64. Price is below all four of those levels, and the 20-over-50 alignment does not apply here because both are above the last price, keeping the near-term trend under pressure.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day relative strength index reads 46.99, a neutral reading that offers no directional conviction, while the average directional index at 14.67 sits just below the 15 threshold, signalling a weak and poorly defined trend at present.

On the topside, the first reference is the classic R1 pivot at €62.69. A convincing daily close above that level would put the R2 zone near €68.45 back in view. The 200-day EMA at €57.90 and the 20-day SMA at €57.22 form an immediate overhead band that price would need to reclaim before the R1 pivot becomes a realistic test.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €55.90 provides the initial support reference, sitting just below the current last price of €56.18. Losing that level would expose the S1 support at €50.14. The 100-day SMA near €58 acts as resistance overhead rather than a floor from current levels, meaning the pivot and S1 define the near-term downside roadmap (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

RENK share price history (2024–2026)

RENK Group (R3NK) listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2023. The stock was issued at €15 per share, and by the end of 2024 it had climbed sharply on the back of growing European defence spending expectations and a record order backlog.

The data window from July 2025 shows R3NK already trading above €71, reflecting how far the stock had risen in the preceding period. It continued to grind higher through the summer, closing above €87 in late September 2025 before reaching a dataset high of €90.37 on 6 October 2025 as defence procurement momentum built across NATO member states. A sharp reversal followed, with the stock sliding to a dataset low of €47.57 on 2 December 2025 - a drop of approximately 47% from that peak in under two months - as investors digested cautious 2026 guidance and export restriction concerns flagged in the company's results.

R3NK’s stock price recovered through December and into the new year, closing 2025 at €54.08 and opening 2026 at €55.56 on 2 January. R3NK is trading at €56.18 as of 16 March 2026, approximately 3.9% higher year to date from the 30 December 2025 close and roughly 37.8% below the October 2025 dataset high.