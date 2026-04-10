RENK stock forecast: Record backlog, 2026 guidanceRENK Group is a German defence engineering company whose FY2025 revenue rose 19.8% to €1.37 billion, while its order backlog reached a record €6.7 billion. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party R3NK price targets and technical analysis.
RENK Group AG (R3NK) is trading at €55.34 as of 3:45pm UTC on 8 April 2026, within an intraday range of €53.28–€55.53. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment towards R3NK has been supported by Germany's expanded 2026 defence allocation of approximately €108 billion, combining the Bundeswehr budget of €82.7 billion with the Special Defence Fund of €25.5 billion, as approved by the Bundestag in November 2025 (DW, 29 January 2026). The backdrop also reflects RENK's record FY2025 results, in which consolidated revenue grew 19.8% year on year to €1.37 billion and the order backlog reached an all-time high of €6.68 billion (RENK Group IR, 5 March 2026). For fiscal 2026, management guided for revenue above €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €255 million–€285 million, with the guidance midpoint reported to sit approximately 2% below analyst consensus at the time of the results release (Investing.com, 5 March 2026). Broader European defence equities also drew attention in early March after CNBC reported that U.S.–Iran military exchanges had lifted the sector (CNBC, 3 March 2026).
RENK stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
reflect a range of outlooks shaped by the company's record order backlog, European defence spending commitments, and the trajectory of fiscal 2026 earnings delivery.
J.P. Morgan (Buy reaffirmation, €75 target)
J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry reaffirms a Buy rating on R3NK with a price target of €75, describing the stock as attractively valued. Perry retains this view amid RENK's confirmed order backlog of €6.68 billion and management's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance above €1.5 billion, with the target unchanged from the post-results reaffirmation in early March (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).
Simply Wall St (consensus target revision)
Simply Wall St notes that the average analyst price target on R3NK was trimmed to €76 from €84, reflecting updated assumptions about fair value, discount rates, and forward price-to-earnings estimates. The consensus revision follows RENK's March 2026 full-year results, with the overall constructive view of the shares maintained despite the downward recalibration (Simply Wall St, 7 April 2026).
Yahoo Finance (consensus target reset)
Yahoo Finance reports that RENK Group's revised analyst consensus price target moved from €84 to €76, noting that the reset has drawn fresh attention to how the stock is being valued relative to its earnings outlook. The repositioning reflects updated broker models following RENK's full-year 2025 results, with the adjusted EBIT guidance range of €255 million–€285 million for fiscal 2026 cited as a key input (Yahoo Finance, 8 April 2026).
MarketScreener (multi-analyst consensus)
MarketScreener carries a mean Outperform consensus for R3NK, aggregating views from brokers including J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Kepler Cheuvreux. The panel's most recent action during the window was J.P. Morgan's Buy reaffirmation on 7 April 2026, with MWB Research holding the low end of the target range and Berenberg setting the high at €76 (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
R3NK stock price: Technical overview
The R3NK stock price trades at €55.34 as of 3:45pm UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting just below the intraday high of €55.53 and well above the session low of €53.28.
On the daily chart, the price holds above the short- to medium-term moving-average cluster of 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which stand at approximately €53, €55, €56 and €62 respectively, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across the SMA family, consistent with a near-term constructive structure. The 100-day and 200-day SMAs at €56.10 and €62.47 both register sell signals per TradingView, indicating that the longer-term trend picture remains mixed.
Momentum readings are broadly neutral to firm: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 54.36, an upper-neutral reading that suggests neither overextension nor pronounced weakness, while the average directional index (ADX) at 17.43 reflects a low-intensity trend environment.
To the topside, the classic R1 pivot near €59.73 is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area around €68.82 into view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point (P) near €52.85 represents initial reference support, followed by the S1 pivot around €43.76 as the next meaningful level if the former gives way (TradingView, 8 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
RENK share price history (2024–2026)
RENK Group (R3NK) was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2024, with its IPO priced at €15 per share.
R3NK’s stock price climbed steadily through 2024 and into 2025, benefiting from rising European defence budgets and strong order intake. It reached a dataset high of €88.95 on 3 October 2025, before a sharp reversal wiped roughly 45.6% of that peak value by 24 November 2025, when the stock fell to a closing low of €48.35 in a move that coincided with broader sector rotation and softer-than-expected guidance commentary.
R3NK recovered into year-end, closing 2025 at €54.08 on 30 December, and opened 2026 at €55.56 on 2 January. The stock pushed to a 2026 intraday high of €65.89 on 19 January before pulling back again through February and March, as RENK's FY2025 results, though record-breaking, guided fiscal 2026 adjusted EBIT slightly below prior consensus.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
RENK (R3NK): Capital.com analyst view
RENK Group's share price trajectory over the past two years reflects the broader re-rating of European defence, with R3NK climbing from its 2024 IPO price of €15 to a dataset peak near €89 in early October 2025 before retracing sharply. The company's record FY2025 results, including revenue up 19.8% to €1.37 billion and a backlog of €6.68 billion, point to operational momentum, and Germany's expanded 2026 defence allocation provides a structural demand backdrop that several brokers cite as a multi-year tailwind. However, the stock's near-45% pullback from its October 2025 peak illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift: guidance that lands even modestly below analyst consensus, export restrictions, or project delays can unwind gains rapidly in a highly rated name.
At €55.34 as of 3:45pm UTC on 8 April 2026, R3NK trades well below its 2025 highs, which may reflect a more measured reassessment of near-term earnings delivery rather than a change in the longer-term defence spending thesis. Equally, geopolitical de-escalation or defence budget retrenchment across NATO member states could weigh on order intake in ways that current backlog figures do not yet capture.
Summary – RENK 2026
- R3NK trades at €55.34 as of 3:45pm UTC on 8 April 2026, broadly flat year to date but 77.6% above its 52-week low.
- A key demand driver is Germany's expanded 2026 defence budget. However, geopolitical de-escalation or NATO spending cuts could reduce future order intake.
- RENK's FY2025 results were record-breaking, with revenue up 19.8% and a €6.68 billion backlog, though fiscal 2026 EBIT guidance came in slightly below prior analyst consensus.
- Export restrictions and project delivery delays represent near-term operational risks, as flagged by Reuters in March 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most RENK Group stock?
Based on the article’s focus on price action, analyst targets and company performance, it does not identify the largest current shareholder in RENK Group. Ownership can change over time as institutional investors, strategic holders and other market participants adjust their positions. For the most accurate and up-to-date picture, traders usually refer to RENK Group’s latest annual report, investor relations disclosures, and regulatory filings, rather than relying on secondary commentary alone.
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Yes, you can trade RENK CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.