PKO Bank Polski Stock Forecast | BFG Charge, Rate-Cut Pressure

PKO Bank Polski SA (PKO) is trading at 88.64 PLN in afternoon European trading at 2:07pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 87.92–89.78 PLN. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment towards the stock reflects several converging factors. Poland's Monetary Policy Council cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% at its March 2026 meeting, reducing the interest-rate tailwind that had supported Polish bank margins (getsix, 5 March 2026). Separately, PKO BP disclosed on 24 March 2026 that Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) set the bank's compulsory resolution-fund contribution for 2026 at approximately 486.9 million PLN, a charge it will recognise in its first-quarter 2026 results (Biznes PAP, 25 March 2026). In addition, a supervisory-board resolution on 11 March 2026 dismissed Management Board member Marek Radzikowski (Biznes PAP, 11 March 2026), adding a governance note to the near-term outlook. The Polish Bank Association (ZBP) had previously flagged that sector-wide net profit could decline to around 30.8 billion PLN in 2026, citing lower rates and higher corporate taxes as the primary headwinds (Investing.com, 27 January 2026).

PKO Bank Polski stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party PKO Bank Polski stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but increasingly selective picture, shaped by Poland's active rate-cut cycle, sector-wide profitability pressures, and recent stock-specific rating changes.

Citi (rating change and revised target)

Citi downgrades PKO Bank Polski to Neutral from Buy while simultaneously raising its 12-month price target to 93 PLN from 85 PLN. The higher target alongside the rating cut reflects the view that recent share-price appreciation has absorbed much of the upside, with the revised 93 PLN level implying limited near-term headroom from the levels that prevailed at the time of the note (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

The Globe and Mail (consensus snapshot)

The Globe and Mail reports a Moderate Buy consensus rating for PKO Bank Polski with an average 12-month PKO stock forecast of 93.50 PLN across tracked sell-side analysts. The consensus reflects a mix of constructive longer-term targets held by Buy-rated houses and more cautious near-term positions following recent downgrades, including Citi's shift to Neutral (The Globe and Mail, 27 March 2026).

MarketScreener (live consensus)

MarketScreener's aggregated sell-side consensus, based on 15 analysts, places the average 12-month price target at 99.60 PLN, within a range of 77 PLN (low) to 101 PLN (high), with a mean consensus rating of Buy. The broad spread between the low and high estimates reflects divergent views on the pace of net interest margin compression as the National Bank of Poland's rate-cut cycle progresses (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

PKO Bank Polski IR consensus (share recommendations)

PKO Bank Polski's investor-relations page, drawing on 16 analyst forecasts from institutions including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citi, UBS, Barclays, and Bank of America ML, records an average 12-month price target of 92.30 PLN, with 13 Buy or Accumulate ratings (81.25%), 3 Hold or Neutral ratings (18.75%), and zero Sell ratings. The consensus projects 2026 net profit averaging 10,420 million PLN, against a backdrop of anticipated net interest income of 23,948 million PLN as the NBP reference rate is forecast to end 2026 at 3.50% (PKO Bank Polski IR, 5 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus fair value)

Simply Wall St, in a narrative update notes that analysts have kept their consensus fair value estimate for PKO Bank Polski steady at 97.82 PLN, with only marginal adjustments to inputs, including a slight reduction in the applied discount rate from 10.61% to 10.58%. The estimate rests on a forward price-to-earnings assumption of approximately 11.96x and a net profit margin of around 41.48%, with revenue growth in PLN terms held near 4.28% (Simply Wall St, 12 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, PKO Bank Polski stock predictions converge in a range of roughly 92–100 PLN, with the Citi revised target and IR consensus anchoring the lower end near 92–93 PLN, the Street-wide aggregate from MarketScreener at 99.60 PLN, and the Simply Wall St consensus fair value at 97.82 PLN. Buy or equivalent ratings dominate across tracked analysts, though recent Neutral downgrades signal a more selective stance following the stock's period of outperformance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PKO stock price: Technical overview

The PKO stock price trades at 88.64 PLN as of 2:07pm UTC on 2 April 2026, holding above most of its moving-average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately 86.79 / 89.61 / 85.40 / 80.53 PLN. The 50-day SMA at 89.61 PLN stands marginally above the current price and registers a Sell signal on TradingView's moving-average summary, while the 10/20/100/200-day SMAs all read Buy, reflecting a broadly constructive but not uniform picture across the stack.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 53.01, placing it in neutral territory with no strong directional lean in momentum. The average directional index at 22.26 sits between the 15 and 25 thresholds, suggesting a developing rather than firmly established trend, according to TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at 91.85 PLN is the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level could put R2 near 96.85 PLN into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at 86.33 PLN represents the first support reference, with the 100-day SMA near 85.40 PLN forming the next shelf. A sustained move below that level would bring S1 near 81.33 PLN into consideration (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

PKO Bank Polski share price history (2024–2026)

PKO Bank Polski’s stock price has traded between a low of 67.80 PLN and a high of 97.10 PLN over the past two years, reflecting a significant recovery from mid-2024 lows into early 2026.

The stock spent much of late 2024 and mid-2025 in a gradual climb, closing at 71.69 PLN on 5 September 2025 and pressing higher through the autumn. By the end of 2025, PKO had reached 85.40 PLN, a gain of around 19% from the September level. The rally extended sharply in early 2026, with the stock hitting its two-year high of 97.10 PLN on 3 February 2026, before pulling back through February and March amid a broader reassessment of Polish bank valuations following interest-rate cut expectations and sector-wide levy announcements.

PKO closed at 88.58 PLN on 2 January 2026, and trades at 88.64 PLN as of 2 April 2026, which is broadly flat year to date (+0.1%) but approximately 23.6% higher than the September 2025 close of 71.69 PLN.