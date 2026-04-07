PKO Bank Polski Stock Forecast | BFG Charge, Rate-Cut Pressure

PKO stock forecast: BFG charge, rate-cut pressurePKO Bank Polski is Poland’s largest bank by assets, with its 2026 outlook shaped by lower interest rates, a new BFG levy, and recent changes to its management board. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party PKO price targets and technical analysis.
PKO Bank Polski SA (PKO) is trading at 88.64 PLN in afternoon European trading at 2:07pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 87.92–89.78 PLN. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment towards the stock reflects several converging factors. Poland's Monetary Policy Council cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% at its March 2026 meeting, reducing the interest-rate tailwind that had supported Polish bank margins (getsix, 5 March 2026). Separately, PKO BP disclosed on 24 March 2026 that Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) set the bank's compulsory resolution-fund contribution for 2026 at approximately 486.9 million PLN, a charge it will recognise in its first-quarter 2026 results (Biznes PAP, 25 March 2026). In addition, a supervisory-board resolution on 11 March 2026 dismissed Management Board member Marek Radzikowski (Biznes PAP, 11 March 2026), adding a governance note to the near-term outlook. The Polish Bank Association (ZBP) had previously flagged that sector-wide net profit could decline to around 30.8 billion PLN in 2026, citing lower rates and higher corporate taxes as the primary headwinds (Investing.com, 27 January 2026).
PKO Bank Polski stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 2 April 2026, third-party PKO Bank Polski stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but increasingly selective picture, shaped by Poland's active rate-cut cycle, sector-wide profitability pressures, and recent stock-specific rating changes.
Citi (rating change and revised target)
Citi downgrades PKO Bank Polski to Neutral from Buy while simultaneously raising its 12-month price target to 93 PLN from 85 PLN. The higher target alongside the rating cut reflects the view that recent share-price appreciation has absorbed much of the upside, with the revised 93 PLN level implying limited near-term headroom from the levels that prevailed at the time of the note (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).
The Globe and Mail (consensus snapshot)
The Globe and Mail reports a Moderate Buy consensus rating for PKO Bank Polski with an average 12-month PKO stock forecast of 93.50 PLN across tracked sell-side analysts. The consensus reflects a mix of constructive longer-term targets held by Buy-rated houses and more cautious near-term positions following recent downgrades, including Citi's shift to Neutral (The Globe and Mail, 27 March 2026).
MarketScreener (live consensus)
MarketScreener's aggregated sell-side consensus, based on 15 analysts, places the average 12-month price target at 99.60 PLN, within a range of 77 PLN (low) to 101 PLN (high), with a mean consensus rating of Buy. The broad spread between the low and high estimates reflects divergent views on the pace of net interest margin compression as the National Bank of Poland's rate-cut cycle progresses (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).
PKO Bank Polski IR consensus (share recommendations)
PKO Bank Polski's investor-relations page, drawing on 16 analyst forecasts from institutions including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citi, UBS, Barclays, and Bank of America ML, records an average 12-month price target of 92.30 PLN, with 13 Buy or Accumulate ratings (81.25%), 3 Hold or Neutral ratings (18.75%), and zero Sell ratings. The consensus projects 2026 net profit averaging 10,420 million PLN, against a backdrop of anticipated net interest income of 23,948 million PLN as the NBP reference rate is forecast to end 2026 at 3.50% (PKO Bank Polski IR, 5 March 2026).
Simply Wall St (consensus fair value)
Simply Wall St, in a narrative update notes that analysts have kept their consensus fair value estimate for PKO Bank Polski steady at 97.82 PLN, with only marginal adjustments to inputs, including a slight reduction in the applied discount rate from 10.61% to 10.58%. The estimate rests on a forward price-to-earnings assumption of approximately 11.96x and a net profit margin of around 41.48%, with revenue growth in PLN terms held near 4.28% (Simply Wall St, 12 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
PKO stock price: Technical overview
The PKO stock price trades at 88.64 PLN as of 2:07pm UTC on 2 April 2026, holding above most of its moving-average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately 86.79 / 89.61 / 85.40 / 80.53 PLN. The 50-day SMA at 89.61 PLN stands marginally above the current price and registers a Sell signal on TradingView's moving-average summary, while the 10/20/100/200-day SMAs all read Buy, reflecting a broadly constructive but not uniform picture across the stack.
The 14-day relative strength index reads 53.01, placing it in neutral territory with no strong directional lean in momentum. The average directional index at 22.26 sits between the 15 and 25 thresholds, suggesting a developing rather than firmly established trend, according to TradingView data.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at 91.85 PLN is the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level could put R2 near 96.85 PLN into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at 86.33 PLN represents the first support reference, with the 100-day SMA near 85.40 PLN forming the next shelf. A sustained move below that level would bring S1 near 81.33 PLN into consideration (TradingView, 2 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
PKO Bank Polski share price history (2024–2026)
PKO Bank Polski’s stock price has traded between a low of 67.80 PLN and a high of 97.10 PLN over the past two years, reflecting a significant recovery from mid-2024 lows into early 2026.
The stock spent much of late 2024 and mid-2025 in a gradual climb, closing at 71.69 PLN on 5 September 2025 and pressing higher through the autumn. By the end of 2025, PKO had reached 85.40 PLN, a gain of around 19% from the September level. The rally extended sharply in early 2026, with the stock hitting its two-year high of 97.10 PLN on 3 February 2026, before pulling back through February and March amid a broader reassessment of Polish bank valuations following interest-rate cut expectations and sector-wide levy announcements.
PKO closed at 88.58 PLN on 2 January 2026, and trades at 88.64 PLN as of 2 April 2026, which is broadly flat year to date (+0.1%) but approximately 23.6% higher than the September 2025 close of 71.69 PLN.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
PKO Bank Polski (PKO): Capital.com analyst view
PKO Bank Polski delivered a record net profit of 10.7 billion PLN in 2025, a 14.8% year-on-year increase, even as the National Bank of Poland cut rates by 175 basis points across the year, per the bank's March 2026 results presentation. Strong loan-volume growth and a resilient net interest margin of 4.76% for the full year underpinned that performance, while Poland's GDP expanded 3.6% in 2025 and is projected to grow 3.7% in 2026. Those macroeconomic tailwinds could support continued credit-demand growth. However, fourth-quarter net interest margin compression to 4.52% and an anticipated rise in corporate tax to 30% in 2026 represent countervailing headwinds that some analysts argue could constrain profitability relative to recent peak years.
The rate outlook adds a further layer of uncertainty. The NBP delivered an additional 25-basis-point cut in March 2026, bringing the reference rate to 3.75%, and ING and Fitch Solutions both forecast the rate reaching 3.25–3.50% by year-end. Lower rates could stimulate mortgage and consumer lending volumes, offering a partial offset to margin pressure. Alternatively, faster-than-expected rate reductions or renewed geopolitical inflationary risks, as flagged by Bloomberg in early March 2026, could compress margins further and weigh on earnings visibility.
Summary – PKO Bank Polski 2026
- As of 2:07pm UTC on 2 April 2026, PKO Bank Polski (PKO) was trading at 88.64 PLN, within an intraday range of 87.92–89.78 PLN.
- TradingView's moving-average summary is broadly constructive, with the majority of SMAs and EMAs registering Buy signals; the 50-day SMA at 89.61 PLN sits marginally above the last price and reads Sell.
- Poland's NBP cut its reference rate to 3.75% in March 2026, which may put pressure on bank net interest margins. ING and Fitch Solutions project further cuts to 3.25–3.50% by year-end.
- PKO reported a record net profit of 10.7 billion PLN for 2025, though fourth-quarter margin compression and a projected rise in corporate tax to 30% in 2026 present near-term headwinds.
- The Bank Guarantee Fund set PKO's 2026 resolution-fund contribution at approximately 486.9 million PLN, a charge expected to be recognised in first-quarter 2026 results.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most PKO Bank Polski stock?
The largest shareholder in PKO Bank Polski is the Polish state, which holds its stake through the State Treasury. That makes government ownership an important part of the bank’s shareholder structure and one factor some market participants may consider when assessing governance and strategic direction. Other shares are held by institutional and retail investors. Ownership can change over time, so investors should check the latest company filings or investor-relations updates for the most recent breakdown.
What is the 5 year PKO Bank Polski share price forecast?
There is no single reliable PKO stock forecast. Long-term projections are inherently uncertain because they depend on interest rates, loan growth, regulation, taxation, competition and the wider Polish economy. Analyst targets in the article focus on the next 12 months rather than a five-year period, which is more typical. Longer-term expectations should therefore be viewed as scenarios rather than predictions, especially in a sector that is sensitive to policy and margin changes.
Is PKO Bank Polski a good stock to buy?
Whether PKO Bank Polski is a good stock to buy depends on an investor’s goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. The article highlights supportive factors such as strong 2025 profitability and generally constructive analyst targets, but it also notes risks including lower interest rates, margin pressure, higher sector charges and tax headwinds. That means the outlook is mixed rather than one-sided. Traders and investors should assess both the bank’s fundamentals and the risks before making any decision.
Could PKO Bank Polski stock go up or down?
PKO Bank Polski stock could move in either direction, depending on how company performance and external conditions develop. On one hand, loan growth, resilient earnings and supportive analyst expectations may help sentiment. On the other, further rate cuts, margin compression, sector levies, tax changes and governance developments could weigh on the shares. Technical levels may also shape near-term price action. As with any listed stock, future price moves are uncertain and can change quickly as new information emerges.
Should I invest in PKO Bank Polski stock?
Only you can decide whether PKO Bank Polski fits your investment approach, and this article does not provide investment advice. The stock may appeal to those looking at Polish banking exposure, but it also carries risks linked to monetary policy, regulation and profitability trends. Before investing, it is sensible to consider your financial objectives, your tolerance for loss, and how this stock would fit within a broader portfolio. Independent research and, where appropriate, professional advice may also be useful.
Can I trade PKO Bank Polski CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade PKO Bank Polski CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.