Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $157.28 as of 12:20pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of $152.71–$161.20. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes amid broader US equity softness, with the Nasdaq down approximately 0.8% on the session as rising oil prices, with Brent crude above $104, and lingering tariff uncertainty weigh on risk appetite (Saxo Bank, 25 March 2026). Underlying support for PLTR reflects the company's Q4 FY2025 results, in which total revenue reached $1.41 billion, up 70% year on year, with US commercial revenue rising 137% to $507 million, as reported following the February earnings release (Palantir, 2 February 2026). Palantir's 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $7.19 billion and a forecast of 115% growth in US commercial revenue have also been cited as key factors in the stock's partial recovery from February lows (Palantir, 1 February 2026). The Federal Reserve's decision to hold the federal funds rate at a target range of 3.50%–3.75% at its most recent meeting, alongside a US Composite PMI reading of 51.4 for March 2026, its lowest since the prior April, adds a cautious macro backdrop (CNBC, 25 March 2026).

Palantir stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance, shaped by the company's Q4 FY2025 earnings beat, its FY2026 revenue guidance of approximately $7.19 billion, and continued expansion of AI-related government and commercial contracts.

Wedbush (house view, Outperform)

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterates an Outperform rating and maintains a $230 price target on PLTR. The firm has maintained its stance amid continued conviction in Palantir's positioning within US federal AI modernisation and its growing defence-tech pipeline (Intellectia, 24 March 2026).

UBS (target raise, Buy)

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raises the 12-month price target to $200 from $180, maintaining a Buy rating. The firm cites an improved risk/reward profile following the stock's correction from its late-2025 highs, with accelerating AI software demand and Palantir's raised FY2026 guidance underpinning the move (GuruFocus, 18 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates Wall Street analyst estimates for PLTR and places the consensus 12-month price target at $196.56. The range of individual estimates is wide, reflecting differences of opinion between those who view Palantir's AI growth runway as justifying a premium multiple and those who flag valuation risk at current levels (Public.com, 23 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus summary, Moderate Buy)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 28 analysts and records a consensus of Moderate Buy with a mean 12-month price target of $196.32. The firm notes that two analysts carry a Strong Buy, 14 a Buy, 10 a Hold, and two a Sell, illustrating the split between those who point to AI-driven revenue growth and those who remain cautious on valuation (MarketBeat, 19 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (broker ratings round-up)

Yahoo Finance reports an average brokerage recommendation of 2 on a 1–5 scale (where 1 = Strong Buy and 5 = Strong Sell) for PLTR. The aggregation, drawing on multiple broker notes, reflects a broadly Buy-leaning consensus amid active debate over whether PLTR's earnings multiple is sustainable relative to its FY2026 AI revenue trajectory (Yahoo Finance, 24 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Palantir stock predictions cluster in the $196–$230 range, with a Moderate Buy consensus. Constructive views converge on AI-driven revenue growth and government contract expansion, while the wide spread in individual estimates reflects ongoing disagreement over valuation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLTR stock price: Technical overview

The PLTR stock price trades at $157.28 as of 12:20pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting above most of its shorter-dated moving averages but below the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which stand at $165.57 and $163.76 respectively, according to TradingView data. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at roughly $150, $151, $166 and $164, and with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, a short-term bullish alignment holds within the lower part of that cluster. The Hull moving average (9) at $156.42 reads as a sell signal, suggesting near-term momentum may be softening even as price holds above the short-dated moving average range.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 53.86, a neutral reading just above the midpoint that offers no directional lean on its own. The average directional index (14) at 18.17 indicates a weak and as yet unestablished trend in either direction, per TradingView oscillator data. The MACD (12, 26) level of 2.33 registers a buy signal, while the broader oscillator suite, including stochastic %K at 64.66, the commodity channel index at 72.61, and the ultimate oscillator at 54.13, sits in neutral territory, consistent with a consolidating rather than trending tape.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $159.43 is the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $181.68 into a broader context. On the downside, the classic pivot (P) at $142.83 offers initial support, while the 100-day SMA at $165.57 and the 200-day SMA at $163.76 remain the primary overhead moving average range. A slip back below the 50-day SMA near $150.79 would bring the S1 pivot at $120.59 into the broader downside picture. All pivot levels are sourced from TradingView classic pivot calculations (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s stock price opened March 2024 trading near $25, a relatively modest level that gives useful context to how sharply the stock moved over the following two years.

Shares drifted in the low-to-mid $20s through mid-2024 before a steady climb gathered pace in the autumn. The US presidential election in November 2024 acted as a clear catalyst, with PLTR surging from around $46 at the start of that month to close November near $66, a gain of roughly 43% in a single month, as investor appetite for defence-tech and AI infrastructure names accelerated sharply.

That momentum carried into 2025. PLTR pushed above $100 in February 2025 following a strong earnings release, touching an intraday high of $125.46 on 19 February before a broad market sell-off dragged it back to a 2025 low of $65.59 on 7 April amid the sharp tariff-driven market rout. The recovery was also pronounced: the stock climbed back above $200 by late October 2025, briefly reaching an intraday high of $222.05 on 3 November 2025, its highest point in the dataset, before easing into a year-end close of $75.24 on 31 December 2025...

Wait – that figure is for 31 December 2024. PLTR closed 2025 at $177.60 on 31 December 2025 and opened 2026 near $182. A pullback in early 2026 brought the stock to a low of $126.45 on 24 February 2026 before it recovered to $157.28 on 25 March 2026, up approximately 63% year on year from $96.55 on 25 March 2025, though still roughly 13% below its January 2026 open.