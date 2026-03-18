Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $152.28 as of 11:58am UTC on 17 March 2026, within an intraday range of $150.65–$153.25. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rebound reflects a confluence of factors. Heightened US defence spending expectations linked to the US-Iran conflict that began on 28 February 2026 have supported demand for mission-critical defence software providers such as Palantir (Seeking Alpha, 2 March 2026). The company's ninth AIPCon event, held in mid March, reinforced its artificial intelligence platform narrative across government and commercial clients (Business Wire, 12 March 2026).

Palantir's full-year 2025 US government revenue of $1.855bn, up 55% year on year, alongside a 2026 revenue forecast of approximately $7.19bn, representing roughly 60% growth, has also helped sustain institutional interest (Investing.com, 30 January 2026). Broader Nasdaq sentiment remains cautious, with the Nasdaq Composite down 0.9% on 16 March 2026 amid stagflation concerns and a University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading of 55.5 for March 2026, the lowest in three months (Finbold, 16 March 2026).

Palantir stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions span a wide range of 12-month price targets as of mid March 2026, reflecting diverging views on the stock's AI-driven growth potential and its demanding valuation multiple following a sharp drawdown from late 2025 highs.

Rosenblatt Securities (target raised, Buy)

Rosenblatt Securities raises its 12-month PLTR stock forecast to $200 from $150, reiterating a Buy rating. Analyst John McPeake bases the revision on a 1.2 times price-to-earnings growth ratio applied to 88 times projected 2027 earnings per share, citing rising geopolitical tensions and growing demand for AI-enabled defence software as the main incremental driver (Investing.com, 3 March 2026).

Daiwa Securities (upgraded to Buy, $180 target)

Daiwa Securities upgrades PLTR from Neutral to Buy, setting a 12-month price target of $180. The firm cites Palantir's expanding US commercial AI adoption and the durability of its government revenue base as the main rationale, with the upgrade issued after the stock had pulled back sharply from its 2025 peak (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus report)

Yahoo Finance reports that Rosenblatt's revised $200 target implies approximately 27% upside from mid March 2026 price levels, amid a broader analyst reassessment of PLTR following the stock's roughly 35% correction from its late 2025 highs. The piece notes that the upward revision reflects a recalibration of growth assumptions as Palantir's AI platform and defence demand narratives gain renewed traction (Yahoo Finance, 12 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 28 analyst ratings on PLTR, placing the consensus rating at Outperform with a mean 12-month price target of $186.41. Individual estimates span a wide range, with the dispersion reflecting persistent disagreement over whether Palantir's elevated price-to-earnings multiple is sustainable given its projected AI and government revenue growth (MarketScreener, 13 March 2026).

Public.com (Wall Street consensus)

Public.com aggregates ratings from 18 covering analysts, reporting a consensus Buy rating and an average 12-month price target of $195.44. The platform notes that the directional lean reflects confidence in Palantir's AI-driven commercial and government revenue expansion, amid ongoing debate over valuation at current multiples (Public.com, 15 March 2026).

Twelve-month Palantir stock predictions from 1-17 March 2026 cluster in the $180–$200 range, with multi-analyst consensus aggregates from MarketScreener and Public.com converging near $186–$195. The common thread across the period's upgrades is an improved risk/reward profile after the post-2025 correction, alongside AI and defence demand. The main point of divergence remains whether Palantir's premium valuation multiple can be sustained.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLTR stock price: Technical overview

The PLTR stock price trades at $152.28 as of 11:58am UTC on 17 March 2026, sitting within a mixed moving-average structure where the shorter-dated averages remain supportive but the 50- and 100-day SMAs overhead act as resistance. Price holds above the 20- and 200-day SMAs at roughly $144 and $163 on the simple measure, though it trades below the 50- and 100-day SMAs at approximately $153 and $167, leaving the daily trend picture split rather than cleanly directional.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 55, an upper-neutral reading that reflects a modest recovery bias without signalling overbought conditions. The ADX at 20.28 sits just below the 25 threshold, suggesting the trend lacks strong conviction in either direction at present.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $159.43 is the first level to watch. A convincing daily close above this level would put the R2 area near $181.68 back in view. The $153-154 zone, where the 50-day SMA ($153.35) and 50-day EMA ($153.04) converge, is the immediate ceiling that price is testing at the time of writing.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $142.83 serves as initial support, broadly in line with the 20-day SMA near $144 and the volume-weighted moving average near $144. Losing that shelf would risk a deeper move towards the S1 reference at $120.59, with the 200-day EMA at $151.54 offering an interim ledge on any near-term dip before the pivot support zone (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s stock price opened March 2024 trading near $23.89, a relatively modest level that would prove to be the launchpad for one of the most dramatic two-year runs in US large-cap tech. Throughout 2024, PLTR rose steadily on growing AI platform demand and consistent profitability milestones, closing the year at $75.24 on 31 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 215% over the calendar year.

The momentum carried into 2025, although price swings became sharper in both directions. After touching an intraday peak of $222.05 on 3 November 2025 – the highest level in the data set – the stock pulled back into year-end, closing 2025 at $177.60 on 31 December.

The opening weeks of 2026 extended that softer tone. PLTR began January near $181.95 before rebounding, with the stock reclaiming the $150-plus area by early March 2026. PLTR closed at $152.26 on 17 March 2026, approximately 16.3% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of $181.95, but 74.3% higher year on year than the 17 March 2025 close of $87.38.