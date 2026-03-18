Palantir stock forecast: AIPCon 9 and defence demandPalantir is a US software company serving government and commercial clients, with recent attention on its ninth AIPCon event and continued growth in US government revenue. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party PLTR price targets and technical analysis.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $152.28 as of 11:58am UTC on 17 March 2026, within an intraday range of $150.65–$153.25. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The rebound reflects a confluence of factors. Heightened US defence spending expectations linked to the US-Iran conflict that began on 28 February 2026 have supported demand for mission-critical defence software providers such as Palantir (Seeking Alpha, 2 March 2026). The company's ninth AIPCon event, held in mid March, reinforced its artificial intelligence platform narrative across government and commercial clients (Business Wire, 12 March 2026).
Palantir's full-year 2025 US government revenue of $1.855bn, up 55% year on year, alongside a 2026 revenue forecast of approximately $7.19bn, representing roughly 60% growth, has also helped sustain institutional interest (Investing.com, 30 January 2026). Broader Nasdaq sentiment remains cautious, with the Nasdaq Composite down 0.9% on 16 March 2026 amid stagflation concerns and a University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading of 55.5 for March 2026, the lowest in three months (Finbold, 16 March 2026).
Palantir stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 17 March 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions span a wide range of 12-month price targets as of mid March 2026, reflecting diverging views on the stock's AI-driven growth potential and its demanding valuation multiple following a sharp drawdown from late 2025 highs.
Rosenblatt Securities (target raised, Buy)
Rosenblatt Securities raises its 12-month PLTR stock forecast to $200 from $150, reiterating a Buy rating. Analyst John McPeake bases the revision on a 1.2 times price-to-earnings growth ratio applied to 88 times projected 2027 earnings per share, citing rising geopolitical tensions and growing demand for AI-enabled defence software as the main incremental driver (Investing.com, 3 March 2026).
Daiwa Securities (upgraded to Buy, $180 target)
Daiwa Securities upgrades PLTR from Neutral to Buy, setting a 12-month price target of $180. The firm cites Palantir's expanding US commercial AI adoption and the durability of its government revenue base as the main rationale, with the upgrade issued after the stock had pulled back sharply from its 2025 peak (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).
Yahoo Finance (consensus report)
Yahoo Finance reports that Rosenblatt's revised $200 target implies approximately 27% upside from mid March 2026 price levels, amid a broader analyst reassessment of PLTR following the stock's roughly 35% correction from its late 2025 highs. The piece notes that the upward revision reflects a recalibration of growth assumptions as Palantir's AI platform and defence demand narratives gain renewed traction (Yahoo Finance, 12 March 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener aggregates 28 analyst ratings on PLTR, placing the consensus rating at Outperform with a mean 12-month price target of $186.41. Individual estimates span a wide range, with the dispersion reflecting persistent disagreement over whether Palantir's elevated price-to-earnings multiple is sustainable given its projected AI and government revenue growth (MarketScreener, 13 March 2026).
Public.com (Wall Street consensus)
Public.com aggregates ratings from 18 covering analysts, reporting a consensus Buy rating and an average 12-month price target of $195.44. The platform notes that the directional lean reflects confidence in Palantir's AI-driven commercial and government revenue expansion, amid ongoing debate over valuation at current multiples (Public.com, 15 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
PLTR stock price: Technical overview
The PLTR stock price trades at $152.28 as of 11:58am UTC on 17 March 2026, sitting within a mixed moving-average structure where the shorter-dated averages remain supportive but the 50- and 100-day SMAs overhead act as resistance. Price holds above the 20- and 200-day SMAs at roughly $144 and $163 on the simple measure, though it trades below the 50- and 100-day SMAs at approximately $153 and $167, leaving the daily trend picture split rather than cleanly directional.
The 14-day relative strength index reads 55, an upper-neutral reading that reflects a modest recovery bias without signalling overbought conditions. The ADX at 20.28 sits just below the 25 threshold, suggesting the trend lacks strong conviction in either direction at present.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $159.43 is the first level to watch. A convincing daily close above this level would put the R2 area near $181.68 back in view. The $153-154 zone, where the 50-day SMA ($153.35) and 50-day EMA ($153.04) converge, is the immediate ceiling that price is testing at the time of writing.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $142.83 serves as initial support, broadly in line with the 20-day SMA near $144 and the volume-weighted moving average near $144. Losing that shelf would risk a deeper move towards the S1 reference at $120.59, with the 200-day EMA at $151.54 offering an interim ledge on any near-term dip before the pivot support zone (TradingView, 17 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Palantir share price history (2024–2026)
PLTR’s stock price opened March 2024 trading near $23.89, a relatively modest level that would prove to be the launchpad for one of the most dramatic two-year runs in US large-cap tech. Throughout 2024, PLTR rose steadily on growing AI platform demand and consistent profitability milestones, closing the year at $75.24 on 31 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 215% over the calendar year.
The momentum carried into 2025, although price swings became sharper in both directions. After touching an intraday peak of $222.05 on 3 November 2025 – the highest level in the data set – the stock pulled back into year-end, closing 2025 at $177.60 on 31 December.
The opening weeks of 2026 extended that softer tone. PLTR began January near $181.95 before rebounding, with the stock reclaiming the $150-plus area by early March 2026. PLTR closed at $152.26 on 17 March 2026, approximately 16.3% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of $181.95, but 74.3% higher year on year than the 17 March 2025 close of $87.38.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Palantir (PLTR): Capital.com analyst view
Palantir's price trajectory over the past two years reflects a company navigating the tension between strong operational execution and a demanding valuation. Q4 2025 revenue grew 70% year on year to approximately $1.41bn, with the company guiding for full-year 2026 revenue of around $7.19bn, representing roughly 61% growth. The expansion of its Artificial Intelligence Platform across both US government and commercial clients, including a 137% rise in US commercial revenue, has supported the view that Palantir is becoming a core AI infrastructure provider. Elevated geopolitical risk has also been cited as a potential tailwind, with defence-linked demand for mission-critical software highlighted by analysts following recent contract activity.
The counterargument centres on valuation. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 100 at current prices, any moderation in revenue growth or shift in sentiment could weigh heavily on the share price, as the near-30% drawdown from the November 2025 intraday peak illustrates. Concentration risk is also a factor: US government contracts accounted for over 40% of 2025 revenue, making the stock sensitive to budget or policy changes. Competition in enterprise AI software is also intensifying, which could compress margins or slow client acquisition over time.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Palantir CFDs
As of 17 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Palantir CFDs is skewed towards long positions, with 88.2% buyers versus 11.8% sellers. That puts buyers ahead by 76.5 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Palantir 2026
- As of 11:58am UTC on 17 March 2026, PLTR trades at $152.28, down roughly 16.3% year to date but 74.3% higher year on year.
- Technical indicators are mixed: price holds above short-term moving averages but sits below the 50- and 100-day SMAs, with RSI in neutral territory at 55.
- The classic pivot point at $142.83 provides near-term support, while a close above the 50-day SMA cluster near $153-154 would bring the R1 level at $159.43 into focus.
- Key price drivers include US government and commercial AI platform demand, geopolitical defence spending tailwinds, and ongoing debate over Palantir's premium valuation multiple.
- Q4 2025 revenue grew 70% year on year, and Palantir guides for approximately 61% full-year 2026 revenue growth, with US commercial revenue up 137% year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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Whether someone should invest in Palantir stock is a personal decision rather than a general conclusion. The stock may appeal to those comfortable with growth-focused companies and higher valuation multiples, but it may be less suitable for those seeking lower volatility or more predictable pricing. It is important to consider financial goals, time horizon and tolerance for loss before making any decision. This information is for general educational purposes only and is not investment advice.
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