Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is trading at $151.85 in early European trading at 9:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $151.18–$156.06. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around ORCL has been shaped primarily by its Q3 FY2026 results, in which Oracle reported total revenue of $17.2 billion, up 22% year on year, and cloud infrastructure revenue of $4.9 billion, up 84%. Remaining performance obligations reached $553 billion, up 325% year on year, driven largely by large-scale AI contracts (Oracle, 10 March 2026).

Broader US equity markets have also created a headwind, with the S&P 500 declining 1.4% to 6,624.7 and the Nasdaq shedding 1.5% to 22,152.4 on 18 March (The Motley Fool, 18 March 2026) after the Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate at 3.5%–3.75% and signalled only one cut in 2026 (CNBC, 18 March 2026). Hotter-than-expected US producer prices, up 0.7% in February, the largest monthly gain in seven months, also added to risk-off pressure across the technology sector (ABA Banking Journal, 18 March 2026).

Oracle stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Oracle stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus alongside a wide dispersion in individual targets as firms reassess Oracle's capital expenditure profile and AI infrastructure delivery timeline.

Barclays (pre-earnings target cut)

Barclays maintains an Overweight rating on ORCL while reducing its price target to $230 from $310, a 26% cut, ahead of the fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release. Analyst Raimo Lenschow cites anticipated gross margin and EPS pressure from upfront infrastructure investment and lease costs, while noting that current negative sentiment may represent an opportunity for longer-term investors (GuruFocus, 9 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (buy, revised target)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintains a Buy rating and sets a revised 12-month ORCL stock forecast of $300, down from $375, after adjusting valuation assumptions around Oracle's accelerating cloud infrastructure commitments. The firm cites Oracle Cloud Infrastructure growth and strong remaining performance obligations as the primary long-term investment case (Investing.com, 10 March 2026).

Oppenheimer (post-earnings target raise)

Oppenheimer raises its 12-month price target on ORCL to $210 from $185, retaining an Outperform rating, as analyst Brian Schwartz adjusts estimates following fiscal Q3 results. Schwartz notes that the stock's valuation multiple has contracted by over 50% since its September 2025 peak and that a capital raise of $45–$50 billion via bond issuance is expected to reduce financing and execution risk through fiscal 2030 (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (upgrade to overweight)

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy upgrades ORCL from Neutral to Overweight and sets a revised 12-month price target of $210, down from $230. He argues that the approximately 55% share price decline from the September 2025 peak has materially shifted the risk-reward profile. Murphy says investor sentiment has moved from strong confidence to widespread pessimism and views the fiscal Q3 results as supporting Oracle's long-term growth acceleration thesis (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener reports that covering analysts held a consensus buy recommendation on ORCL, with recent individual revisions including Mizuho adjusting its target to $320 from $400 while maintaining an Outperform rating, and Argus trimming its target to $225 from $384 while retaining a Buy rating. Both revisions reflect the post-earnings recalibration of near-term margin and capital expenditure assumptions across the analyst community (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Oracle stock predictions cluster between $210 and $320. Common themes include acknowledgement of near-term margin pressure from AI infrastructure investment and a shared view that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure remains central to the company's longer-term revenue outlook

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ORCL stock price: Technical overview

The ORCL stock price trades at $151.85 as of 9:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting just above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at about $152 and broadly in line with the 30-day SMA at about $152, but well beneath the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at about $164, $192 and $220. This configuration places all longer-dated averages above the current price and points to continued downside pressure.

The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact because the 20-day SMA at about $152 runs materially below the 50-day SMA at about $164, which keeps the intermediate trend under pressure. The volume-weighted moving average (20) at about $153 is marginally above the last price, consistent with a muted bid. The Hull moving average (9) at about $155 also sits above the price and signals downward pressure. The Ichimoku base line at about $155 further reinforces the overhead resistance created by the short-term average cluster in the $152–$155 band.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day relative strength index reads 46.46, placing it in neutral territory with no clear directional conviction. The average directional index at 17.03 indicates that the prevailing move lacks the strength of an established trend, as it remains below the 20 threshold commonly associated with trending conditions.

On the topside, the classic pivot at $150.62 has largely been recaptured, and the nearest resistance reference is R1 at about $166. A convincing daily close above that level would bring R2 near $187 back into view. The $155–$157 band, where the Ichimoku base line, the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) at about $154 and the 30-day EMA at about $157 converge, represents an immediate overhead zone that could cap any intraday recovery.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at about $151 provides an initial reference point. Below there, S1 at about $130 is the next meaningful classic pivot support. The 100-day SMA at about $192 and 200-day SMA at about $220 remain distant overhead levels rather than supports, underscoring how far the price has retreated from its longer-term averages. If ORCL loses the $150–$151 zone on a closing basis, it could retest the S1 area near $130 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This technical overview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Oracle share price history (2024–2026)

ORCL’s stock price opened 2024 trading near $168 and spent much of the first half of the year consolidating in the $114–$145 range, reflecting a broader re-rating of technology valuations as investors weighed elevated interest rates. The stock found its footing through the summer, recovering towards the $140s by late August before a strong AI-driven rally accelerated into the final quarter of 2024. ORCL closed the year at $167.43 on 31 December 2024.

2025 began positively, with Oracle climbing steadily from around $161 in January to a peak close of $345.78 intraday on 10 September 2025, its highest point over the two-year period, driven by surging demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and a series of landmark AI partnership announcements. That peak proved short-lived. ORCL pulled back sharply through late 2025 and into early 2026, closing at $194.39 on 31 December 2025 as investors reassessed capital expenditure commitments and margin timelines.

The sell-off extended through the first quarter of 2026, with ORCL falling to an intraday low of $118.93 before recovering. ORCL closed at $152.35 on 19 March 2026, approximately 21.6% down year to date and 0.7% below the same date one year prior ($153.49 on 19 March 2025).