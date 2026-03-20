Oracle stock forecastOracle is navigating strong cloud and AI demand after Q3 FY2026 revenue rose 22% year on year, though higher investment costs and weaker tech sentiment have continued to shape the share price. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ORCL price targets.
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is trading at $151.85 in early European trading at 9:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $151.18–$156.06. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around ORCL has been shaped primarily by its Q3 FY2026 results, in which Oracle reported total revenue of $17.2 billion, up 22% year on year, and cloud infrastructure revenue of $4.9 billion, up 84%. Remaining performance obligations reached $553 billion, up 325% year on year, driven largely by large-scale AI contracts (Oracle, 10 March 2026).
Broader US equity markets have also created a headwind, with the S&P 500 declining 1.4% to 6,624.7 and the Nasdaq shedding 1.5% to 22,152.4 on 18 March (The Motley Fool, 18 March 2026) after the Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate at 3.5%–3.75% and signalled only one cut in 2026 (CNBC, 18 March 2026). Hotter-than-expected US producer prices, up 0.7% in February, the largest monthly gain in seven months, also added to risk-off pressure across the technology sector (ABA Banking Journal, 18 March 2026).
Oracle stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 19 March 2026, third-party Oracle stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus alongside a wide dispersion in individual targets as firms reassess Oracle's capital expenditure profile and AI infrastructure delivery timeline.
Barclays (pre-earnings target cut)
Barclays maintains an Overweight rating on ORCL while reducing its price target to $230 from $310, a 26% cut, ahead of the fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release. Analyst Raimo Lenschow cites anticipated gross margin and EPS pressure from upfront infrastructure investment and lease costs, while noting that current negative sentiment may represent an opportunity for longer-term investors (GuruFocus, 9 March 2026).
Deutsche Bank (buy, revised target)
Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintains a Buy rating and sets a revised 12-month ORCL stock forecast of $300, down from $375, after adjusting valuation assumptions around Oracle's accelerating cloud infrastructure commitments. The firm cites Oracle Cloud Infrastructure growth and strong remaining performance obligations as the primary long-term investment case (Investing.com, 10 March 2026).
Oppenheimer (post-earnings target raise)
Oppenheimer raises its 12-month price target on ORCL to $210 from $185, retaining an Outperform rating, as analyst Brian Schwartz adjusts estimates following fiscal Q3 results. Schwartz notes that the stock's valuation multiple has contracted by over 50% since its September 2025 peak and that a capital raise of $45–$50 billion via bond issuance is expected to reduce financing and execution risk through fiscal 2030 (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).
J.P. Morgan (upgrade to overweight)
J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy upgrades ORCL from Neutral to Overweight and sets a revised 12-month price target of $210, down from $230. He argues that the approximately 55% share price decline from the September 2025 peak has materially shifted the risk-reward profile. Murphy says investor sentiment has moved from strong confidence to widespread pessimism and views the fiscal Q3 results as supporting Oracle's long-term growth acceleration thesis (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener reports that covering analysts held a consensus buy recommendation on ORCL, with recent individual revisions including Mizuho adjusting its target to $320 from $400 while maintaining an Outperform rating, and Argus trimming its target to $225 from $384 while retaining a Buy rating. Both revisions reflect the post-earnings recalibration of near-term margin and capital expenditure assumptions across the analyst community (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
ORCL stock price: Technical overview
The ORCL stock price trades at $151.85 as of 9:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting just above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at about $152 and broadly in line with the 30-day SMA at about $152, but well beneath the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at about $164, $192 and $220. This configuration places all longer-dated averages above the current price and points to continued downside pressure.
The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact because the 20-day SMA at about $152 runs materially below the 50-day SMA at about $164, which keeps the intermediate trend under pressure. The volume-weighted moving average (20) at about $153 is marginally above the last price, consistent with a muted bid. The Hull moving average (9) at about $155 also sits above the price and signals downward pressure. The Ichimoku base line at about $155 further reinforces the overhead resistance created by the short-term average cluster in the $152–$155 band.
Momentum is subdued. The 14-day relative strength index reads 46.46, placing it in neutral territory with no clear directional conviction. The average directional index at 17.03 indicates that the prevailing move lacks the strength of an established trend, as it remains below the 20 threshold commonly associated with trending conditions.
On the topside, the classic pivot at $150.62 has largely been recaptured, and the nearest resistance reference is R1 at about $166. A convincing daily close above that level would bring R2 near $187 back into view. The $155–$157 band, where the Ichimoku base line, the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) at about $154 and the 30-day EMA at about $157 converge, represents an immediate overhead zone that could cap any intraday recovery.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot at about $151 provides an initial reference point. Below there, S1 at about $130 is the next meaningful classic pivot support. The 100-day SMA at about $192 and 200-day SMA at about $220 remain distant overhead levels rather than supports, underscoring how far the price has retreated from its longer-term averages. If ORCL loses the $150–$151 zone on a closing basis, it could retest the S1 area near $130 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).
This technical overview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Oracle share price history (2024–2026)
ORCL’s stock price opened 2024 trading near $168 and spent much of the first half of the year consolidating in the $114–$145 range, reflecting a broader re-rating of technology valuations as investors weighed elevated interest rates. The stock found its footing through the summer, recovering towards the $140s by late August before a strong AI-driven rally accelerated into the final quarter of 2024. ORCL closed the year at $167.43 on 31 December 2024.
2025 began positively, with Oracle climbing steadily from around $161 in January to a peak close of $345.78 intraday on 10 September 2025, its highest point over the two-year period, driven by surging demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and a series of landmark AI partnership announcements. That peak proved short-lived. ORCL pulled back sharply through late 2025 and into early 2026, closing at $194.39 on 31 December 2025 as investors reassessed capital expenditure commitments and margin timelines.
The sell-off extended through the first quarter of 2026, with ORCL falling to an intraday low of $118.93 before recovering. ORCL closed at $152.35 on 19 March 2026, approximately 21.6% down year to date and 0.7% below the same date one year prior ($153.49 on 19 March 2025).
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Oracle (ORCL): Capital.com analyst view
Oracle's price trajectory over the past two years reflects the tension between its long-term cloud and AI infrastructure growth narrative and the near-term costs of executing that strategy. The company's fiscal Q3 2026 results confirmed accelerating revenue growth and a $553bn remaining performance obligations backlog, signalling strong forward demand. However, heavy capital expenditure commitments and associated margin pressure have weighed on the share price, which sits roughly 55% below its September 2025 peak as of 19 March 2026. The market appears to recognise the scale of Oracle's AI opportunity, but views differ on how quickly infrastructure investment may translate into free cash flow.
Broader macroeconomic conditions add a further layer of complexity. A higher-for-longer interest rate environment tends to compress valuations for capital-intensive growth companies, and Oracle's planned bond issuance of $45–$50bn introduces leverage risk that could amplify downside if revenue growth disappoints. At the same time, any shift towards a more accommodative policy stance, or evidence of margin improvement in coming quarters, could provide a meaningful tailwind for the stock.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Oracle CFDs
As of 19 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Oracle CFDs shows 95.8% buyers versus 4.2% sellers, placing it in heavily one-sided long positioning. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Oracle 2026
- ORCL trades at $151.85 as of 9:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, around 21.6% below its 2026 open and roughly 55% below its September 2025 all-time high near $345.
- Technical indicators show the stock trading beneath all major moving averages, with the 14-day relative strength index at 46.46 in neutral territory and no established trend direction.
- Key drivers include Oracle's heavy AI infrastructure capital expenditure programme, the higher-for-longer US interest rate environment, and the pace at which cloud infrastructure revenue growth translates into free cash flow.
- Fiscal Q3 2026 results showed 22% revenue growth and 84% cloud infrastructure growth year on year, with remaining performance obligations reaching $553bn, though near-term margin pressure has continued to weigh on sentiment.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Oracle stock?
What is the 5 year Oracle share price forecast?
A five-year ORCL stock forecast is inherently uncertain because it depends on several variables, including cloud revenue growth, AI infrastructure demand, capital expenditure efficiency, margin trends and broader market conditions. Third-party forecasts usually focus on shorter 12-month periods rather than five-year targets. Over a longer horizon, investors often monitor whether Oracle can convert large contract backlogs and cloud infrastructure investment into sustained earnings and free cash flow growth.
Is Oracle a good stock to buy?
Whether Oracle is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance. Some market participants focus on Oracle’s cloud expansion, AI-related demand and large remaining performance obligations, while others focus on margin pressure, financing needs and valuation sensitivity to interest rates. That balance means the stock may appeal to some traders or investors but not others. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice.
Could Oracle stock go up or down?
Oracle stock could move in either direction depending on company-specific developments and wider market conditions. Factors that may support the price include stronger cloud growth, improved margins or evidence that AI-related investment is generating returns. Factors that may weigh on the stock include weaker-than-expected execution, continued pressure on profitability, higher borrowing costs or softer sentiment towards technology shares. Technical levels can help frame possible scenarios, but they do not predict future price moves with certainty.
Should I invest in Oracle stock?
Only you can decide whether investing in Oracle is appropriate for your financial situation, investment goals and tolerance for risk. Oracle offers exposure to cloud infrastructure and enterprise software, but it also faces execution, valuation and macroeconomic risks. Rather than relying on a single view, many market participants compare company fundamentals, analyst commentary, price action and broader market conditions before making a decision. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation to invest in Oracle shares.
Can I trade Oracle CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Oracle CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.