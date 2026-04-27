Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is trading at $36.87 as of 11:44am UTC on 9 April 2026, moving within an intraday range of $36.72–$38.07 on Capital.com's platform. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects several concurrent pressures. The company's February 2026 full-year guidance projected adjusted 2026 sales would decline by 5%–13% at constant exchange rates, citing reduced realised prices in the US, intensified competition from Eli Lilly, and semaglutide patent expirations in select markets outside the US (Reuters, 3 February 2026). Broader sector sentiment has also been weighed by the US administration's finalisation of 100% tariffs on branded pharmaceutical imports, though Novo Nordisk secured a three-year Section 232 tariff exemption through its November 2025 agreement with the Trump administration to reduce Ozempic and Wegovy prices (Global Trade Alert, 5 November 2025). Partly offsetting these headwinds, Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy HD (semaglutide 7.2 mg) in the US on 7 April 2026, priced at $399 per month for cash-paying patients and as little as $25 per month with commercial coverage, following FDA approval in March 2026 (PR Newswire, 7 April 2026).

Novo Nordisk stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Novo Nordisk stock predictions point to continued downward revisions after the company’s February 2026 sales guidance cut and the February CagriSema Phase 3 trial disappointment.

Goldman Sachs (neutral, revised target)

Goldman Sachs reiterates a Neutral rating and maintains a $41 NVO stock forecast, revised down from $63 and confirmed as active. The bank set the revised figure on 2 March 2026, citing a deteriorating near-term revenue trajectory and mounting GLP-1 pricing pressure as the primary drivers of the cut (MarketBeat, 31 March 2026).

TD Cowen (hold, $42 target)

TD Cowen maintains a Hold rating on NVO with a $42 price target. The firm downgraded from Buy to Hold on that date, citing intensifying GLP-1 competitive dynamics and semaglutide loss-of-exclusivity risk, while noting the ongoing DKK 15 billion share-repurchase programme as a partial offset (MarketBeat, 8 April 2026).

BMO Capital Markets (market perform, $45 target)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirms a Market Perform rating on NVO with a $45 price target. The firm acknowledges commercial momentum from the Wegovy HD 7.2 mg US launch while flagging limited near-term re-rating potential amid unresolved US GLP-1 pricing headwinds (MarketBeat, 3 April 2026).

Weiss Ratings (sell downgrade)

Weiss Ratings downgraded NVO from Hold (C-) to Sell (D+), the most bearish action among the actively tracked brokerages in this period. The downgrade was confirmed as active on 30 March 2026, as shares set a fresh 52-week low, with the firm citing deteriorating fundamentals amid accelerating competitive pressure from Eli Lilly and generic GLP-1 entrants (MarketBeat, 30 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 24 brokerages and reports a consensus Hold rating with a mean 12-month price target of $65.56, comprising 1 sell, 19 hold, and 4 buy ratings. The $65.56 mean sits materially above the prevailing share price, reflecting that the aggregate pool incorporates a range of pre- and post-guidance-cut estimates that have not yet fully converged across all participating brokerages (MarketBeat, 3 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Novo Nordisk stock predictions cluster tightly in the $41–$45 range, while the broader 24-broker MarketBeat consensus mean of $65.56 reflects a wider pool of estimates at varying stages of revision. US GLP-1 pricing pressure, CagriSema trial fallout, and Eli Lilly competition are the common threads across all five sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVO stock price: Technical overview

The NVO stock price trades at $36.87 as of 11:44am UTC on 9 April 2026, sitting just below its 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at around $37 and the Hull moving average (9) at around $37, while the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $37 / $43 / $47 / $53 all register sell signals, indicating that the price remains in a broader downtrend across medium- and longer-term timeframes, according to TradingView data.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 44.66, a neutral reading that does not yet indicate oversold conditions, while the average directional index (14) at 31.83 suggests that an established trend is in place, per TradingView oscillator data. The momentum (10) and MACD (12, 26) indicators both print buy signals, introducing a modest countertrend divergence against the prevailing moving-average structure.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $39.38 is the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $42.01 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at $37.25 represents near-term support, with S1 at $34.62 the next reference if that level yields, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Novo Nordisk share price history (2024–2026)

NVO’s stock price traded above $120 throughout spring and summer 2024, reaching a two-year high of $148.23 on 25 June 2024 before a gradual slide set in. By December 2024, shares were still holding above $104, closing the year at $86.22 on 31 December 2024.

The real pressure arrived in 2025. NVO opened January at $88.01 and drifted lower through the first half of the year before briefly recovering to a 2025 high of $93.16 on 24 January. That recovery proved short-lived, and shares spent much of mid-2025 consolidating in the $55–$72 range, closing 30 June 2025 at $69.55.

A sharper leg down began in late July 2025, with NVO dropping from $71.69 on 25 July to $45.47 intraday by 7 August, before recovering to close the month near $47–$48. Shares then stabilised and climbed back above $60 by October 2025 before fading into year-end and closing 31 December 2025 at $50.90.

2026 brought a brief bounce towards $64.05 in early January before the company's February guidance cut sent NVO sharply lower, falling from $59.05 on 2 February to $38.82 by 24 February in just 16 trading sessions. The stock has since traded in a narrow $35–$40 band, closing at $36.88 on 9 April 2026, approximately 57.2% lower than a year ago on 9 April 2025 ($65.40).