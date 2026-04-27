Novo Nordisk stock forecast: Wegovy HD launch, 2026 sales cutNovo Nordisk is a Danish pharmaceutical company whose 2026 outlook has come under pressure from weaker sales guidance, rising GLP-1 competition, and recent US pricing and tariff developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party NVO price targets.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is trading at $36.87 as of 11:44am UTC on 9 April 2026, moving within an intraday range of $36.72–$38.07 on Capital.com's platform. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action reflects several concurrent pressures. The company's February 2026 full-year guidance projected adjusted 2026 sales would decline by 5%–13% at constant exchange rates, citing reduced realised prices in the US, intensified competition from Eli Lilly, and semaglutide patent expirations in select markets outside the US (Reuters, 3 February 2026). Broader sector sentiment has also been weighed by the US administration's finalisation of 100% tariffs on branded pharmaceutical imports, though Novo Nordisk secured a three-year Section 232 tariff exemption through its November 2025 agreement with the Trump administration to reduce Ozempic and Wegovy prices (Global Trade Alert, 5 November 2025). Partly offsetting these headwinds, Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy HD (semaglutide 7.2 mg) in the US on 7 April 2026, priced at $399 per month for cash-paying patients and as little as $25 per month with commercial coverage, following FDA approval in March 2026 (PR Newswire, 7 April 2026).
Novo Nordisk stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 9 April 2026, third-party Novo Nordisk stock predictions point to continued downward revisions after the company’s February 2026 sales guidance cut and the February CagriSema Phase 3 trial disappointment.
Goldman Sachs (neutral, revised target)
Goldman Sachs reiterates a Neutral rating and maintains a $41 NVO stock forecast, revised down from $63 and confirmed as active. The bank set the revised figure on 2 March 2026, citing a deteriorating near-term revenue trajectory and mounting GLP-1 pricing pressure as the primary drivers of the cut (MarketBeat, 31 March 2026).
TD Cowen (hold, $42 target)
TD Cowen maintains a Hold rating on NVO with a $42 price target. The firm downgraded from Buy to Hold on that date, citing intensifying GLP-1 competitive dynamics and semaglutide loss-of-exclusivity risk, while noting the ongoing DKK 15 billion share-repurchase programme as a partial offset (MarketBeat, 8 April 2026).
BMO Capital Markets (market perform, $45 target)
BMO Capital Markets reaffirms a Market Perform rating on NVO with a $45 price target. The firm acknowledges commercial momentum from the Wegovy HD 7.2 mg US launch while flagging limited near-term re-rating potential amid unresolved US GLP-1 pricing headwinds (MarketBeat, 3 April 2026).
Weiss Ratings (sell downgrade)
Weiss Ratings downgraded NVO from Hold (C-) to Sell (D+), the most bearish action among the actively tracked brokerages in this period. The downgrade was confirmed as active on 30 March 2026, as shares set a fresh 52-week low, with the firm citing deteriorating fundamentals amid accelerating competitive pressure from Eli Lilly and generic GLP-1 entrants (MarketBeat, 30 March 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 24 brokerages and reports a consensus Hold rating with a mean 12-month price target of $65.56, comprising 1 sell, 19 hold, and 4 buy ratings. The $65.56 mean sits materially above the prevailing share price, reflecting that the aggregate pool incorporates a range of pre- and post-guidance-cut estimates that have not yet fully converged across all participating brokerages (MarketBeat, 3 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
NVO stock price: Technical overview
The NVO stock price trades at $36.87 as of 11:44am UTC on 9 April 2026, sitting just below its 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at around $37 and the Hull moving average (9) at around $37, while the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $37 / $43 / $47 / $53 all register sell signals, indicating that the price remains in a broader downtrend across medium- and longer-term timeframes, according to TradingView data.
The 14-day relative strength index sits at 44.66, a neutral reading that does not yet indicate oversold conditions, while the average directional index (14) at 31.83 suggests that an established trend is in place, per TradingView oscillator data. The momentum (10) and MACD (12, 26) indicators both print buy signals, introducing a modest countertrend divergence against the prevailing moving-average structure.
On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $39.38 is the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $42.01 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at $37.25 represents near-term support, with S1 at $34.62 the next reference if that level yields, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 9 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Novo Nordisk share price history (2024–2026)
NVO’s stock price traded above $120 throughout spring and summer 2024, reaching a two-year high of $148.23 on 25 June 2024 before a gradual slide set in. By December 2024, shares were still holding above $104, closing the year at $86.22 on 31 December 2024.
The real pressure arrived in 2025. NVO opened January at $88.01 and drifted lower through the first half of the year before briefly recovering to a 2025 high of $93.16 on 24 January. That recovery proved short-lived, and shares spent much of mid-2025 consolidating in the $55–$72 range, closing 30 June 2025 at $69.55.
A sharper leg down began in late July 2025, with NVO dropping from $71.69 on 25 July to $45.47 intraday by 7 August, before recovering to close the month near $47–$48. Shares then stabilised and climbed back above $60 by October 2025 before fading into year-end and closing 31 December 2025 at $50.90.
2026 brought a brief bounce towards $64.05 in early January before the company's February guidance cut sent NVO sharply lower, falling from $59.05 on 2 February to $38.82 by 24 February in just 16 trading sessions. The stock has since traded in a narrow $35–$40 band, closing at $36.88 on 9 April 2026, approximately 57.2% lower than a year ago on 9 April 2025 ($65.40).
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Novo Nordisk (NVO): Capital.com analyst view
NVO has experienced a significant de-rating since mid-2024, falling from above $148 to trade near $36–$37 in early April 2026, driven by Novo Nordisk's own February 2026 guidance projecting a 5%–13% sales decline at constant exchange rates, intensifying competition from Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, and US GLP-1 pricing concessions under the Most Favoured Nations agreement. Against that backdrop, the April 2026 US launch of Wegovy HD (semaglutide 7.2 mg) and the earlier rollout of the oral Wegovy pill represent tangible near-term catalysts. In addition, independent comparative data published on 1 April 2026 showed that oral semaglutide 25 mg delivered greater mean weight loss than Eli Lilly's orforglipron in an indirect treatment comparison, a potential differentiator in the competitive GLP-1 landscape. However, Novo's own data comes with caveats, and rival pipelines continue to advance.
The broader setup remains two-sided. Bulls point to the oral pill as a structural market-expansion tool, particularly for needle-averse patients and emerging markets where injectable cold-chain logistics are a barrier, while Medicare and Medicaid GLP-1 coverage expansion in 2026 could widen the addressable patient pool. Bears, however, note that semaglutide patent expiries outside the US are already opening the door to generics, that pricing pressure in the US market shows little sign of easing, and that the CagriSema Phase 3 setback in February 2026 reduced confidence in Novo's next-generation pipeline as a near-term revenue bridge.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Novo Nordisk CFDs
As of 9 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Novo Nordisk CFDs stands at 97.7% buyers and 2.3% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 95.4 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-longs territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change.
Summary – Novo Nordisk 2026
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) trades at $36.87 as of 11:44am UTC on 9 April 2026, down roughly 57% year on year and around 75% below its two-year high of $148.23 reached in June 2024.
- Key price drivers include Novo's February 2026 guidance projecting a 5%–13% sales decline, intensifying GLP-1 competition from Eli Lilly, US drug pricing concessions, and the CagriSema Phase 3 trial setback.
- On 7 April 2026, Novo launched Wegovy HD (semaglutide 7.2 mg) in the US at $399 per month for cash-pay patients. This could act as a potential near-term commercial catalyst alongside the already-available oral Wegovy pill.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
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What is the 5 year Novo Nordisk share price forecast?
Is Novo Nordisk a good stock to buy?
Whether Novo Nordisk is a good stock to buy depends on your objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance. The article outlines both supportive and negative factors. On one side, Novo still has major obesity and diabetes products, including recent commercial developments such as the Wegovy HD launch. On the other, it faces weaker 2026 sales guidance, pricing pressure, patent expiry risks in some markets, and pipeline concerns. That combination makes the outlook mixed rather than one-sided.
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Can I trade Novo Nordisk CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Novo Nordisk CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.