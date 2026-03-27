Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is trading at $36.66 as of 3:37pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of $36.46–$37.38. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment continues to reflect the company's February 2026 full-year guidance, in which Novo Nordisk projected adjusted sales to fall 5%–13% at constant exchange rates for the year, citing pricing pressure from its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) agreement with the US administration, intensifying competition from Eli Lilly's tirzepatide products, and the expiry of the semaglutide molecule patent in certain international markets (Reuters, 3 February 2026). The company has also been advancing a 15 billion DKK share buyback programme initiated on 4 February 2026, with 7,847,992 B shares repurchased at an average price of 266.53 DKK as of 20 March 2026 (The Globe and Mail, 24 March 2026), while it announced a €432 million ($506 million) manufacturing expansion at its Athlone, Ireland, facility on 2 March 2026 to increase oral GLP-1 production capacity as a longer-term supply investment (Reuters, 2 March 2026).

Novo Nordisk stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Novo Nordisk stock predictions have continued to shift, as brokerages reassess growth assumptions for the GLP-1 franchise following Novo Nordisk's February guidance cut and a weak CagriSema trial readout.

Bernstein (new Underperform coverage, 175 DKK target)

Bernstein analyst Justin Smith has initiated coverage of NVO with an Underperform rating and a price target of 175 DKK for the Copenhagen-listed shares, equivalent to approximately $31 for the ADR, placing it at the low end of the current range. The firm argues that the earnings downgrade cycle is not yet complete, citing weakening volume market share for Ozempic and Wegovy in the US, greater-than-expected price deflation, a limited pipeline catalyst path, and the anticipated semaglutide compound-patent expiry in the US by 2032 as factors that could contribute to further mix deterioration and margin contraction (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).

TD Cowen (downgrade to Hold, $42 target)

TD Cowen downgrades Novo Nordisk from Buy to Hold and trims its 12-month NVO stock forecast to $42 from $45, after shares had already declined sharply from February highs. The firm cites intensifying GLP-1 competitive dynamics and semaglutide loss-of-exclusivity risk as the primary drivers, while noting the company's Hims & Hers distribution agreement and ongoing 15 billion DKK share-repurchase programme as partial mitigants (MarketBeat, 10 March 2026).

CCB (new Outperform coverage, $43.29 target)

CCB initiates coverage on Novo Nordisk with an Outperform rating and a 12-month price target of $43.29 for the ADRs, implying modest upside from prices near $36–$38 at the time of initiation. The bank's constructive stance reflects a view that current valuations more fully reflect near-term headwinds, amid expectations for demand recovery in the company's core obesity and diabetes franchise over the medium term (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

Berenberg (reaffirmed Buy, 300 DKK target)

Berenberg reaffirms a Buy rating on Novo Nordisk while trimming its price target for the Copenhagen shares to 300 DKK from 360 DKK, reflecting lower CagriSema sales assumptions following recent clinical data. The bank retains its positive stance amid expectations that the company's broader GLP-1 portfolio and manufacturing investments could support a recovery in earnings over the medium term (MarketScreener, 12 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview, $49.93 average target)

MarketBeat aggregates coverage from multiple brokerages and reports a consensus Hold rating for NVO, with an average 12-month price target of $49.93; the breakdown at that date reflects 1 sell, 10 hold, and 7 buy ratings, with Zacks Research simultaneously upgrading its own rating from Strong Sell to Hold. The $49.93 average sits well above prevailing market prices around $38–$40, indicating that the aggregate of pre- and post-guidance-cut estimates had not yet fully converged, amid ongoing rating revisions across the coverage universe (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).

Across these sources, Novo Nordisk stock predictions span approximately $31–$43.29 for the most recently initiated or revised views, while the broader MarketBeat consensus average of $49.93 reflects a mix of estimates made before and after the February guidance reset. Across these five assessments, recurring themes include US GLP-1 pricing pressure, semaglutide competitive exposure, and the CagriSema trial outcome, which appear to be the dominant variables driving the divergence in views.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVO stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the NVO stock price trades at $36.66 as of 3:37pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below its entire moving-average stack, according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $37.87 / $46.99 / $48.40 / $54.36, all generating sell signals, with the share price below every reference in that cluster. The 200-day EMA at $55.55 extends the long-term resistance ceiling materially above current levels.

Momentum readings are mixed to weak. The 14-day RSI from TradingView registers 31.60 and sits in the lower-neutral band, approaching oversold territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 36.04 indicates an established trend, consistent with the sustained directional pressure to the downside that has characterised price action since February. The Hull moving average (9) at $36.38 carries a buy signal, representing the sole constructive reading among the moving-average suite and sitting just beneath the current price.

On the classic pivot table sourced from TradingView, the classic pivot point (P) at $44.69 represents the nearest overhead reference of note; a daily close back above that level would put R1 at $52.06 in view. Beyond that, R2 near $66.68 is a more distant reference. On the downside, S1 at $30.07 is the next classic support level below the current price, with the intraday range low from 25 March 2026 at $36.46 providing a near-term floor reference.

The MACD level (12, 26) at -2.47 carries a buy signal from TradingView's reading, which may reflect a narrowing in the spread between the MACD line and its signal line rather than a directional reversal; the momentum (10) indicator at -2.25 remains on a sell signal, consistent with the broader picture.

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

(TradingView, 25 March 2026)

Novo Nordisk share price history (2024–2026)

NVO’s stock price traded above $129 in late March 2024, with the share price broadly range-bound between $120 and $145 throughout the summer and into October 2024 — a period that proved to be the highest sustained level in this dataset.

The first significant leg lower came on 20 December 2024, when NVO fell from $104.06 to close at $85.17 in a single session — a drop of approximately 18.2% — following disappointing Phase 3 trial data for CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's next-generation obesity combination therapy. The stock carried that weakness into early 2025, closing the year at $86.22 on 31 December 2024 and opening 2025 below $88.

A second, sharper dislocation arrived on 3 February 2026, when NVO gapped from $59.05 to close at $48.89 — down approximately 17.2% in one session — after Novo Nordisk issued full-year 2026 guidance projecting an adjusted sales decline of 5%–13% at constant exchange rates, citing US pricing pressures and GLP-1 competition. A further slide on 23 February 2026 saw the stock open at $47.58 and close at $39.85, extending cumulative losses.

NVO closed at $36.67 on 25 March 2026, approximately 30.1% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of $52.49 and approximately 50.4% lower year on year from $73.86 on 25 March 2025.