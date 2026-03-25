NIO Inc. (NIO) is trading at $5.94 as of 4:20pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $5.81–$6.02. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around NIO has been supported by several converging catalysts. The company reported its first-ever quarterly net profit on 10 March 2026, posting unaudited Q4 2025 non-GAAP net income of approximately $104 million alongside an 83.6% year-on-year revenue increase to $4.96 billion and record deliveries of 124,807 vehicles, up 71.7% year on year, as NIO stated in its earnings release (Nasdaq, 10 March 2026). In the broader macro context, the US–China trade backdrop remains a watchpoint for the Chinese EV sector, with Reuters noting that the tariff landscape had become ‘more favourable for China’ (Reuters, 11 March 2026), while NIO's premium positioning above the 200,000 yuan threshold aligns it with China's evolving subsidy structure, which favours mid-to-high-end electric vehicles (Yahoo Finance, 31 December 2025).

NIO Inc. stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, based on the third-party sources cited below and not independently produced by us, NIO Inc. stock predictions intensified in the week of 10–13 March 2026 following the company's first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2025, with individual price targets distributed across a range of $5.50–$7 , alongside a broad shift from neutral to buy ratings across Wall Street.

Bernstein (market perform, cautious hold)

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee reiterates a market perform rating on NIO with the most conservative target in the post-earnings group at $5.50. Lee flags a 44% year-on-year decline in NIO's Q4 2025 research and development spending to 2.0 billion yuan, warning that the reduction could leave the company exposed as rivals advance in driver-assistance systems (StreetInsider, 11 March 2026).

Nomura (buy upgrade, revised target)

Nomura analyst Frank Fan upgrades NIO to buy from neutral – the firm's first buy rating on the stock in nearly three years – setting a $6.60 target, revised down from a prior $8.40. Fan states that NIO is entering a ‘healthy business cycle’, forecasting non-GAAP operating profit break-even in fiscal 2026 and a 25% shipment compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2028 (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

HSBC (buy upgrade, lifted target)

HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding upgrades NIO to buy from hold, raising the price target to $6.80 from $4.80. Ding cites stronger conviction on 2026 volume growth and earnings trajectory, noting that January–February 2026 deliveries reached 48,000 units – up 77% year on year – and expects above-industry earnings visibility in Q1 2026, underpinned by mix benefits from ES8 sales and easing subsidy transition effects (Investing.com, 13 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates 10 analyst ratings, deriving a consensus price target of $6.45 and a consensus rating of buy, with 40% of contributing analysts at strong buy, 10% at buy, 30% at hold, and 10% each at sell and strong sell. The platform notes that the consensus reflects rolling 12-month forecasts updated in response to earnings results and delivery guidance (Public.com, 18 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (overweight, highest target)

Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight on NIO with a $7 price target – the highest among tracked banks. The firm points to founder William Li's guidance of 40%–50% annual delivery growth over the next two years, fuelled by upcoming launches of the ES9, ES7 refresh and Onvo L80 models, as key assumptions underpinning the target (electric-vehicles.com, 13 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, NIO Inc. stock predictions range from $5.50 (Bernstein, market perform) to $6.80 (HSBC, buy). Recurring themes across the upgrades include ES8-driven margin recovery, improving operating leverage and multi-brand volume growth through 2026–2028.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NIO stock price: Technical overview

The NIO stock price trades at $5.94 as of 4:20pm UTC on 18 March 2026, holding comfortably above its broad moving-average cluster – the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages at approximately $5.24 / $4.94 / $5.36 / $5.34 – with price sitting well clear of every standard moving average, a configuration that is based on information provided by TradingView. The Hull moving average (9) at $6.13 sits above the last price, flagging some near-term extension, while all 12 standard simple and exponential moving averages are shown as buy signals based on TradingView data.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 65.78, placing it in firm territory and indicating sustained upside momentum without yet entering technically stretched ground above 70. The average directional index (14) at 24.66 sits just below the 25 threshold that conventionally denotes an established trend, suggesting the move is maturing but directional conviction has not yet fully solidified.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $5.39 has already been cleared in the current session, with the R2 pivot at $5.90 acting as the next technical reference level. The $6 figure – within 1% of the current price – also represents a near-term round-number level.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $4.88 provides initial support, followed by the 100-day simple moving average shelf near $5.36, which sits between the current price and the pivot. A close below the $5.36 area would bring a deeper fade towards the S1 pivot at $4.37 into focus (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NIO Inc. share price history (2024–2026)

NIO’s stock price opened March 2024 above $5 before sliding through the spring and summer, bottoming near $3.66 on 22 April 2024 as investor concern over China's EV price wars and NIO's persistent losses weighed on sentiment. The stock recovered through late May 2024, briefly touching $6.14 on 15 May 2024, before retreating again towards the $4 range through the summer.

A more sustained rally got under way in late September 2024, lifted by a broad wave of optimism around Chinese stimulus announcements, with NIO reaching a local high of $7.80 on 30 September 2024. That momentum carried into early November 2024, when the stock peaked near $7.56 on 6 November 2024, before fading back below $5 by year-end. NIO closed 2024 at $4.41.

The stock drifted sideways through the first two months of 2025, broadly rangebound between $4.10 and $4.80, before softening further through March and April 2025 – touching a two-year closing low of $3.09 on 8 April 2025 amid a broader sell-off in Chinese tech and EV names. Recovery was gradual: NIO climbed back through the $4 level in late April and tested $6.74 on 2 September 2025, its strongest print since late 2024. A second pullback followed, dragging the stock back to the low $3.40s in early July 2025, before a sharper rebound drove it to an intraday high of $8.04 on 2 October 2025.

In November 2025, NIO traded as high as $7.56 before a steady decline set in through December and into early 2026. Following its first-ever quarterly net profit announcement in March 2026, the stock rebounded from the $4.63 area on 3 March 2026, rallying to a recent high of $6.24 on 16 March 2026. NIO is currently trading at $5.94 on 18 March 2026, approximately 13.4% higher year to date and flat year on year versus $5.94 on 18 March 2025.