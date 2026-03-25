HomeNIO stock forecast: First quarterly profit, record deliveries

NIO stock forecast: First quarterly profit, record deliveries

NIO is a Chinese electric vehicle maker that reported its first-ever quarterly net profit in March 2026, alongside record Q4 2025 deliveries and strong year-on-year revenue growth. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party NIO price targets and technicals.
By Dan Mitchell
Interior of a NIO showroom with electric cars on display
Photo: Shutterstock

NIO Inc. (NIO) is trading at $5.94 as of 4:20pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $5.81–$6.02. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around NIO has been supported by several converging catalysts. The company reported its first-ever quarterly net profit on 10 March 2026, posting unaudited Q4 2025 non-GAAP net income of approximately $104 million alongside an 83.6% year-on-year revenue increase to $4.96 billion and record deliveries of 124,807 vehicles, up 71.7% year on year, as NIO stated in its earnings release (Nasdaq, 10 March 2026). In the broader macro context, the US–China trade backdrop remains a watchpoint for the Chinese EV sector, with Reuters noting that the tariff landscape had become ‘more favourable for China’ (Reuters, 11 March 2026), while NIO's premium positioning above the 200,000 yuan threshold aligns it with China's evolving subsidy structure, which favours mid-to-high-end electric vehicles (Yahoo Finance, 31 December 2025).

NIO Inc. stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, based on the third-party sources cited below and not independently produced by us, NIO Inc. stock predictions intensified in the week of 10–13 March 2026 following the company's first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2025, with individual price targets distributed across a range of $5.50–$7 , alongside a broad shift from neutral to buy ratings across Wall Street.

Bernstein (market perform, cautious hold)

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee reiterates a market perform rating on NIO with the most conservative target in the post-earnings group at $5.50. Lee flags a 44% year-on-year decline in NIO's Q4 2025 research and development spending to 2.0 billion yuan, warning that the reduction could leave the company exposed as rivals advance in driver-assistance systems (StreetInsider, 11 March 2026).

Nomura (buy upgrade, revised target)

Nomura analyst Frank Fan upgrades NIO to buy from neutral – the firm's first buy rating on the stock in nearly three years – setting a $6.60 target, revised down from a prior $8.40. Fan states that NIO is entering a ‘healthy business cycle’, forecasting non-GAAP operating profit break-even in fiscal 2026 and a 25% shipment compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2028 (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

HSBC (buy upgrade, lifted target)

HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding upgrades NIO to buy from hold, raising the price target to $6.80 from $4.80. Ding cites stronger conviction on 2026 volume growth and earnings trajectory, noting that January–February 2026 deliveries reached 48,000 units – up 77% year on year – and expects above-industry earnings visibility in Q1 2026, underpinned by mix benefits from ES8 sales and easing subsidy transition effects (Investing.com, 13 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates 10 analyst ratings, deriving a consensus price target of $6.45 and a consensus rating of buy, with 40% of contributing analysts at strong buy, 10% at buy, 30% at hold, and 10% each at sell and strong sell. The platform notes that the consensus reflects rolling 12-month forecasts updated in response to earnings results and delivery guidance (Public.com, 18 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (overweight, highest target)

Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight on NIO with a $7 price target – the highest among tracked banks. The firm points to founder William Li's guidance of 40%–50% annual delivery growth over the next two years, fuelled by upcoming launches of the ES9, ES7 refresh and Onvo L80 models, as key assumptions underpinning the target (electric-vehicles.com, 13 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, NIO Inc. stock predictions range from $5.50 (Bernstein, market perform) to $6.80 (HSBC, buy). Recurring themes across the upgrades include ES8-driven margin recovery, improving operating leverage and multi-brand volume growth through 2026–2028.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NIO stock price: Technical overview

The NIO stock price trades at $5.94 as of 4:20pm UTC on 18 March 2026, holding comfortably above its broad moving-average cluster – the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages at approximately $5.24 / $4.94 / $5.36 / $5.34 – with price sitting well clear of every standard moving average, a configuration that is based on information provided by TradingView. The Hull moving average (9) at $6.13 sits above the last price, flagging some near-term extension, while all 12 standard simple and exponential moving averages are shown as buy signals based on TradingView data.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 65.78, placing it in firm territory and indicating sustained upside momentum without yet entering technically stretched ground above 70. The average directional index (14) at 24.66 sits just below the 25 threshold that conventionally denotes an established trend, suggesting the move is maturing but directional conviction has not yet fully solidified.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $5.39 has already been cleared in the current session, with the R2 pivot at $5.90 acting as the next technical reference level. The $6 figure – within 1% of the current price – also represents a near-term round-number level.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $4.88 provides initial support, followed by the 100-day simple moving average shelf near $5.36, which sits between the current price and the pivot. A close below the $5.36 area would bring a deeper fade towards the S1 pivot at $4.37 into focus (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NIO Inc. share price history (2024–2026)

NIO’s stock price opened March 2024 above $5 before sliding through the spring and summer, bottoming near $3.66 on 22 April 2024 as investor concern over China's EV price wars and NIO's persistent losses weighed on sentiment. The stock recovered through late May 2024, briefly touching $6.14 on 15 May 2024, before retreating again towards the $4 range through the summer.

A more sustained rally got under way in late September 2024, lifted by a broad wave of optimism around Chinese stimulus announcements, with NIO reaching a local high of $7.80 on 30 September 2024. That momentum carried into early November 2024, when the stock peaked near $7.56 on 6 November 2024, before fading back below $5 by year-end. NIO closed 2024 at $4.41.

The stock drifted sideways through the first two months of 2025, broadly rangebound between $4.10 and $4.80, before softening further through March and April 2025 – touching a two-year closing low of $3.09 on 8 April 2025 amid a broader sell-off in Chinese tech and EV names. Recovery was gradual: NIO climbed back through the $4 level in late April and tested $6.74 on 2 September 2025, its strongest print since late 2024. A second pullback followed, dragging the stock back to the low $3.40s in early July 2025, before a sharper rebound drove it to an intraday high of $8.04 on 2 October 2025.

In November 2025, NIO traded as high as $7.56 before a steady decline set in through December and into early 2026. Following its first-ever quarterly net profit announcement in March 2026, the stock rebounded from the $4.63 area on 3 March 2026, rallying to a recent high of $6.24 on 16 March 2026. NIO is currently trading at $5.94 on 18 March 2026, approximately 13.4% higher year to date and flat year on year versus $5.94 on 18 March 2025.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NIO Inc. (NIO): Capital.com analyst view

NIO's price action over the past two years reflects a stock caught between operational progress and persistent structural headwinds. The company's first-ever quarterly net profit in unaudited Q4 2025, alongside record deliveries and an 83.6% year-on-year revenue jump, represents a meaningful milestone for a business that spent years absorbing heavy losses. Multiple Wall Street upgrades in March 2026 suggest institutional confidence in NIO's multi-brand volume growth story is building, though the counter-argument is equally relevant: NIO carries a debt-to-equity ratio above 2.0, and a sharply reduced research and development budget could leave it exposed as domestic rivals intensify competition in driver-assistance technology.

The broader China EV backdrop adds further nuance. Supportive domestic policy and strong delivery momentum could sustain the current recovery. At the same time, ongoing US tariff pressures, a competitive pricing environment onshore and lingering balance-sheet concerns may limit how far sentiment can extend. NIO's trajectory from here will likely depend on whether its new model launches – across the NIO, ONVO and Firefly brands – support volume growth and contribute to more durable margin improvement.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Capital.com’s client sentiment for NIO Inc. CFDs

As of 18 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in NIO CFDs is skewed towards longs: 95.6% buyers vs 4.4% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 91.2 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.

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Summary – NIO Inc. 2026

  • NIO trades at $5.94 as of 4:20pm UTC on 18 March 2026, recovering from a two-year low of $3.09 in April 2025 and remaining below a peak near $8.04 in October 2025.
  • All standard moving averages signal buy, with the 14-day relative strength index at 65.78 – firm but not yet stretched – and the average directional index at 24.66 suggesting a maturing trend.
  • Classic pivot support sits at $4.88, with the R2 pivot at $5.90 already tested intraday; a sustained close above that level would put the $6.92 R3 zone in view.
  • NIO reported its first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2025, posting record deliveries of 124,807 vehicles and an 83.6% year-on-year revenue rise to $4.96 billion.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FAQ

Who owns the most NIO Inc. stock?

NIO’s largest shareholders typically include a mix of institutional investors, strategic backers and company insiders, though exact holdings can change over time as filings are updated. In practical terms, ownership concentration can matter because major shareholders may influence sentiment around governance, funding and long-term strategy. Traders usually monitor the latest regulatory filings and company disclosures for the most current picture, rather than relying on older ownership data that may no longer reflect the shareholder base.

What is the 5 year NIO Inc. share price forecast?

There is no single reliable five-year NIO stock forecast, because long-term projections depend on assumptions that can change materially over time. Revenue growth, vehicle deliveries, margins, competition, regulation and broader sentiment towards Chinese EV stocks could all affect the stock’s path. Third-party analyst targets are usually shorter term, often covering the next 12 months, so any five-year view should be treated as highly uncertain and used as a scenario, not a prediction.

Is NIO Inc. a good stock to buy?

Whether NIO is considered a good stock to buy depends on an investor’s objectives, time horizon and tolerance for risk. The company has reported improving deliveries, revenue growth and its first-ever quarterly net profit, as per its unaudited Q4 2025 earnings, which some market participants may view positively. At the same time, balance-sheet pressure, intense competition and policy-related uncertainty remain relevant risks. That means opinions can differ widely, and traders should separate company progress from the risks that could still affect the share price.

Could NIO Inc. stock go up or down?

Yes, NIO’s stock could move in either direction, and that uncertainty is central to how markets work. Upward moves may be linked to stronger deliveries, improved margins, product launches or supportive policy developments. Downside pressure could come from weaker demand, pricing competition, tariff developments, cost pressures or broader weakness in the EV sector. Technical levels may help traders identify areas of support and resistance, but they do not guarantee future price direction.

Should I invest in NIO Inc. stock?

That is a personal decision rather than a general conclusion. NIO may appeal to traders or investors looking for exposure to the Chinese EV sector, but it also carries meaningful risks linked to competition, volatility and execution. The company’s recent progress does not remove the possibility of further share price swings. Anyone considering exposure should review their own financial situation, objectives and risk tolerance, and remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Can I trade NIO Inc. CFDs on Capital.com?

Yes, you can trade NIO CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.

Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

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