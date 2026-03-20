Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is trading at $95.04 in early European trading at 10:44am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $93.80–$95.17. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around NFLX appears to have been supported by several converging factors. Citi resumed coverage on 18 March 2026 with a buy rating, citing potential margin expansion, anticipated US subscription price increases in Q4 2026, and enlarged share buybacks following Netflix’s exit from its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery assets (GuruFocus, 18 March 2026). At the broader market level, the S&P 500 edged lower to around 6,612 as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting (Kiplinger, 18 March 2026). While markets had not priced in a rate move, investors closely watched guidance on the 2026 dot plot, which projected one 25-basis-point cut (CNBC, 18 March 2026). Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading below 4.2% (Trading Economics, 19 March 2026).

Netflix is next due to report earnings on 16 April 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 13 March 2026), with Q4 2025 results having marginally beaten analyst consensus. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results (Zacks, 21 January 2026).

Netflix stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Netflix stock predictions reflect a recalibrated landscape following the company’s exit from the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition pursuit. Most revised estimates centre on margin recovery, advertising-tier monetisation, and anticipated US subscription price increases.

Citi (buy, initiated coverage)

Citi initiated coverage on NFLX with a buy rating and a $115 price target, implying approximately 21% upside from the share price at the time of publication. The bank cites three catalysts: a projected 40-basis-point above-consensus improvement in 2026 operating margin, an expected US price increase in Q4 2026, and enlarged share buybacks following the cancellation of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal (GuruFocus, 18 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (overweight, initiated coverage)

J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of NFLX with an overweight rating and a $120 price target in early March 2026, as noted in aggregated analyst tracking. The firm’s rationale highlights Netflix’s 325 million-plus subscriber base and 16% year-on-year revenue growth trajectory as factors underpinning the premium to the current consensus average (Yahoo Finance, 2 March 2026).

CFRA (buy, upgraded)

CFRA upgraded NFLX to buy with a $115 price target in early March 2026, reversing a prior hold-equivalent stance. The upgrade reflects improved conviction in Netflix’s content budget as a competitive moat and a reassessment of deal-related risks that had previously weighed on the firm’s rating (CNBC, 6 March 2026).

Benzinga (consensus overview)

Benzinga’s aggregation of 32 analyst ratings shows an average 12-month NFLX stock forecast of $112.03, with a high estimate of $135 and a low of $94. The consensus rating across the surveyed analysts is ‘moderate buy’, with the current average representing a 31.1% decline from the prior average of $162.69. This suggests broad target resets following the Q4 2025 earnings release and Warner Bros. Discovery deal speculation in early 2026 (Benzinga, 8 March 2026).

AInvest (Citi catalyst analysis)

AInvest reports Citi’s $115 target, noting that the estimate rests on three specific financial flows: margin expansion, a US pricing event in Q4 2026, and capital returns. It also notes that ad revenue projections have been trimmed, with estimates declining from $12 billion in 2025 to $9 billion by 2030. The next major validation point for these assumptions is Netflix’s Q1 2026 earnings report, scheduled for 16 April 2026 (AInvest, 18 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Netflix stock predictions converge in a $112–$120 range, with the Benzinga consensus average at $112.03 and individual broker targets from Citi and CFRA at $115 and J.P. Morgan at $120. Common threads across sources include post-deal risk removal, margin recovery, and pricing power as the key variables separating the upper and lower estimates.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NFLX stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the NFLX stock price trades at $95.04 as of 10:44am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting just above the 20- and 50-day simple moving average cluster at roughly $91 and $87, while the 100- and 200-day SMAs at $95 and $109 act as overhead resistance. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across both the SMA and exponential moving average families, which keeps the near-term structure constructive. The Hull moving average (9) at $94.20 also provides support just beneath the last print.

Momentum is upper-neutral: the 14-day relative strength index reads 59.87, which is consistent with a steadying trend rather than an overbought extension. The average directional index at 32.85 indicates that an established directional move is in progress, suggesting that the prevailing trend retains meaningful force. The MACD level (12, 26) at 2.90 remains in positive territory, though the momentum (10) reading of −3.96 points to modest short-term deceleration is worth watching.

To the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $103.66 is the first reference point of note. A convincing daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $111 into view. The 100-day SMA at roughly $95 and the 200-day exponential moving average at $99.55 form an immediate overhead band that price must clear on a sustained basis before the R1 target becomes more attainable.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $89.33 provides initial support, with the 20-day SMA shelf at roughly $91 acting as the first meaningful area for buyers to defend. If price loses that cluster, focus would shift toward S1 near $81.92, while a deeper unwind towards the S2 area at roughly $68 would represent a more significant deterioration in the near-term structure (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Netflix share price history (2024–2026)

NFLX’s stock price was trading around $63 in March 2024 and spent most of that year grinding higher as subscriber growth and early signs of advertising-tier momentum drew buyers in. The stock closed 2024 at $89.61, a gain of roughly 42% from the March 2024 level.

NFLX extended that run through the first half of 2025, touching a two-year closing high near $125.11 on 17 July 2025 before fading. A second push carried the stock back towards $115.66 in mid-November 2025, but sellers stepped in again and NFLX retraced sharply into year-end, closing 2025 at $93.63.

The selling accelerated in February 2026 amid broader market turbulence, with NFLX sliding to a closing low of $79.02 on 24 February 2026. The stock rebounded swiftly, recovering to $93.89 by 26 February 2026, a move of roughly 18.8% in two sessions, as sentiment steadied and Citi resumed coverage with a buy rating.

NFLX closed at $95.03 on 19 March 2026, approximately 4.3% up year to date from its 2 January 2026 open of $91.10, and was down around 1.3% year on year from the 19 March 2025 close of $96.25.