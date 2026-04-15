Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) last traded at $378.48 on Capital.com's feed as of 4:15pm UTC on 13 April 2026, within a session range of $367.55–$379.47. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been shaped by several converging factors: ongoing investor scrutiny of Microsoft's AI infrastructure spending, after the company confirmed it was slowing or pausing certain early-stage data centre projects amid heavy capital expenditure pressures (CFO Dive, 15 April 2025); a broader tech-sector reset tied to US trade policy uncertainty, with the S&P 500 (US500) also sliding to around 6,777 on 13 April 2026 (Trading Economics, 9 April 2026); and the approaching fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release, confirmed by Microsoft for 29 April 2026, which is drawing attention to whether Azure cloud growth can sustain its recent trajectory amid margin compression (Microsoft Investor Relations, 8 April 2026).

Microsoft stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 13 April 2026, third-party Microsoft stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but increasingly differentiated consensus, as several firms have revised their 12-month targets downward amid Copilot monetisation concerns, elevated capital expenditure, and broader tech-sector pressure, while retaining positive ratings in most cases.

New Street Research (buy, target revised)

New Street Research raised its MSFT stock forecast to $675 from $670, maintaining a 'buy' rating and placing its target at the top of the current analyst range. The upward revision came amid a broader market reset, with the firm pointing to Azure and enterprise AI adoption as the primary long-term value drivers (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

UBS Group (buy, target lowered)

UBS Group analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a 'buy' rating on MSFT, trimming the 12-month price target from $600 to $510. The cut reflected caution over near-term margin pressure from heavy AI infrastructure spending, as Azure capacity requirements have grown to support internal model training alongside external demand (GuruFocus, 10 April 2026).

Melius Research (hold, target cut)

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes lowered his price target on MSFT from $430 to $400, retaining a 'hold' rating and citing Microsoft's Copilot reorganisation as a sign of structural weakness. The firm flagged scepticism over customers paying incremental fees for Copilot amid corporate hiring freezes, noting that Microsoft may face capacity constraints in meeting Azure demand even if AI adoption improves (Investing.com, 23 March 2026).

BNP Paribas (outperform, target cut)

BNP Paribas analyst Stefan Slowinski maintained an 'outperform' rating on MSFT while cutting the adjusted price target sharply from $659 to $556, a reduction of 15.6%. The downward revision reflected the cumulative drag from trade policy uncertainty and AI capex concerns weighing on near-term earnings visibility, even as the firm retained a positive long-term rating (Benzinga, 10 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat's aggregated consensus as of 1 April 2026 places the average 12-month price target for MSFT at $588.97, drawn from 45 analysts, with a 'Moderate Buy' consensus rating (38 buys, 2 strong buys, 5 holds). The target range runs from $392 at the low end to $675 at the high end, with the wide dispersion reflecting divergent views on Copilot monetisation, AI capital returns, and macro exposure (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Microsoft stock predictions span $392 – $675, with consensus near $588.97 – $591.10; the common thread across revisions is the tension between Azure's structural growth and the near-term cost burden of AI infrastructure, with Copilot execution emerging as the key point of differentiation between bullish and cautious ratings.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MSFT stock price: Technical overview

The MSFT stock price last traded at $378.48 on Capital.com's feed as of 4:15pm UTC on 13 April 2026, sitting just above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at around $376 but well beneath the longer-term moving average cluster – the 30/50/100/200-day SMAs range from around $386 through around $474 – all of which register sell signals on TradingView's indicator summary.

The short-term moving average picture is mixed: the 10- and 20-day SMAs at around $371 and around $376 both carry buy signals, as does the Hull moving average (9) at around $375 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at around $375, indicating that the immediate price trend is constructive on a short timeframe. However, the 30-day SMA at around $386 and beyond points to sell signals, reflecting the stock's sharp drawdown over the prior quarter.

Momentum is broadly neutral: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 47.26, per TradingView, sitting in the mid-range with no clear directional bias, while the average directional index (ADX) at 28.35 suggests that an established trend is present. On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at $379.83 is the immediate reference, with R1 at $403.39 coming into view on a sustained close above. To the downside, S1 at $346.62 represents the next classic support reference if the pivot fails to hold (TradingView, 13 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)

MSFT’s stock price traded around $414 in mid-April 2024, broadly range-bound through the summer before climbing steadily into autumn. The stock peaked intraday at $557.66 on 28 October 2025, lifted by strong Azure cloud results and AI spending optimism, then drifted lower as macro concerns increased. MSFT closed 2025 at $483.72.

The picture shifted sharply in 2026. MSFT opened the year near $489 but shed roughly 21% through the first quarter – its steepest quarterly decline since 2008 – as concerns mounted over AI capital expenditure, Copilot monetisation, and the broader US trade policy environment. The stock also registered an intraday low of $341.55 on 7 April 2025 during a brief but severe tech sell-off, before recovering sharply to close near $391.93 two sessions later on 9 April 2025.

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $378.62 on 13 April 2026, approximately 22.7% down year to date and 8.6% lower year on year, and around 32.1% below its October 2025 peak of $557.66.