Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is trading near $576.05 at 10:32am UTC on 7 April 2026, within an intraday range of $571.73–$582.14. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on META reflects a confluence of factors: escalating US–China trade tensions, which analysts at MoffettNathanson have flagged as a potential drag on Meta's advertising revenue, citing the company's own annual report which disclosed that China-linked advertisers accounted for approximately 11% of total revenue in 2024 (CNBC, 22 April 2025); court rulings in March 2026 in which a New Mexico jury found that Meta violated the state's Unfair Practices Act by misleading the public about platform safety for children and ordered the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties (BBC, 24 March 2026), followed days later by a separate California jury holding Meta liable for harm caused to a child user in a landmark ruling (Newsweek, 25 March 2026); and broad-based technology sector weakness, with the Nasdaq finishing Monday 6 April 2026 up only 0.5% after the previous week's steep sell-off driven by US tariff escalation (Investopedia, 6 April 2026). These headwinds offset positive sentiment from Meta's Q4 2025 earnings, reported in late January 2026, in which revenue rose 24% year-on-year to $59.89 billion and the company guided Q1 2026 revenue between $53.5 billion and $56.5 billion, above analyst expectations (Variety, 28 January 2026).

Meta Platforms stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party Meta Platforms stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by the stock's sharp pullback from its $796.25 52-week high, ongoing AI capital expenditure commitments, rising macro uncertainty, and a series of adverse legal rulings. The following targets are drawn from analyst actions published between 25 March and 7 April 2026.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, target trimmed)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak cut his 12-month META stock forecast to $775 from $825, while retaining an Overweight rating, after reducing 2026 advertising revenue estimates by 1% to account for macroeconomic weakness. Nowak notes that Meta Platforms trades at approximately 15 times his firm's 2027 earnings per share estimate of $36, one standard deviation below its long-term average, and that potential workforce reduction savings of $3 billion–$7 billion are not yet factored into his model (Investing.com, 30 March 2026).

Wells Fargo (Overweight, target revised)

Wells Fargo trimmed its 12-month price target on META to $765 from $856, while maintaining an Overweight rating, citing near-term macroeconomic uncertainty ahead of the company's 28 April 2026 quarterly results. The firm notes that its above-consensus revenue estimates remain intact, with the revision reflecting broader market conditions rather than a deterioration in Meta's underlying advertising fundamentals (Yahoo Finance, 2 April 2026).

Evercore ISI (Outperform, target reiterated)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterates an Outperform rating and a $900 price target on META, maintaining his stance amid concerns raised by investors over the company's exposure to underage users and associated legal and regulatory risk. Mahaney estimates that users aged 8 to 13 account for a mid-single-digit percentage of Meta's global daily active users, and views the legal overhang as manageable relative to the company's core advertising franchise (Investing.com, 25 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 50 research firms and reports a consensus average 12-month price target of $846.63 for META, with a 'Moderate Buy' consensus rating drawn from four Strong Buy, 39 Buy, and seven Hold recommendations. The service notes that the consensus reflects a wide dispersion of views, with the target range shaped by divergent assumptions around AI monetisation timelines, regulatory exposure, and the near-term impact of elevated capital expenditure guidance of $115 billion–$135 billion for full-year 2026 (MarketBeat, 26 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Meta Platforms stock predictions cluster at the lower end of the 12-month range. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo trimmed targets to $775 and $765 respectively amid macroeconomic and advertising market concerns, while Evercore ISI maintained its $900 target. The broader analyst consensus, as compiled by MarketBeat, sits at $846.63, reflecting a ‘Moderate Buy’ rating across 50 covering firms.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

META stock price: Technical overview

The META stock price trades at $576.05 in early European trading as of 10:32am UTC on 7 April 2026, sitting below the entire moving-average stack as tracked by TradingView. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages sit above the price at approximately $599, $638, $639 and $684, respectively, each signalling selling pressure, which reflects the sustained downtrend from the stock's 52-week high above $796.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) registers 40.90, a neutral reading that sits in the lower half of its range without yet reaching oversold territory. The average directional index (ADX) at 26.09 indicates that an established trend is in place, consistent with the broad directional pressure suggested by the moving-average stack.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $656.51 represents the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $740.90 back in view.

To the downside, the classic pivot point at $588.39 marks initial support, while the 100-day simple moving average near $638.64 acts as a wider moving-average shelf overhead. The S1 level at $504 stands as the next meaningful reference below the pivot should the price extend lower (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Meta Platforms share price history (2024–2026)

META’s stock price closed 2024 at $585.83, having traded in a range broadly between the mid-$400s and the low $630s across the year. The stock dipped to around $419.05 on 24 April 2024 following a disappointing earnings reaction, before recovering steadily through the second half of the year to close near its year-end level.

Momentum carried into early 2025, with META pushing towards a 52-week high of $796.39 on 15 August 2025. From there, the stock began a gradual retreat through the autumn, closing 2025 at $659.77 – still up approximately 12.6% on the 2024 close.

The selling intensified in 2026. META opened the year near $665.05 and held broadly above $640 through January, before a sharp tariff-driven market sell-off dragged the stock down to $486.55 on 21 April 2026, though the price subsequently recovered. In March 2026, META briefly traded above $670 before sliding to $525.01 by 27 March amid a combination of adverse legal rulings, macro uncertainty, and broad technology sector weakness.

META trades at $576.05 as of 7 April 2026, approximately 12.7% below its 2025 year-end close of $659.77 year to date, and around 27.7% off its 52-week high of $796.39.