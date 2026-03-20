Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO) is trading at €62.79 as of 11:19am UTC on 19 March 2026 on Capital.com's EUR-denominated Stock CFD feed, within an intraday range of €62.79–€64.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Momentum is supported by several company-specific and sector-wide catalysts: Leonardo published a new five-year industrial plan targeting cumulative orders of €142 billion by end-2030 and revenue of €30 billion, up from €19.5 billion in full-year 2025 results that beat upgraded guidance (Leonardo. 12 March 2026), with new orders rising 14.5% year on year to €23.8 billion (Reuters, 12 March 2026); on 10 March 2026, the company signed a €600 million ESG-linked term loan, refinancing debt that matured in January 2026, with the facility twice oversubscribed according to Leonardo's own statement (Leonardo, 10 March 2026).

Leonardo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Leonardo stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's full-year 2025 results, its new five-year industrial plan, European defence spending trajectories, and individual broker assumptions on cash conversion and margin development. The following targets summarise third-party estimates drawn from broker research and consensus platforms.

Barclays (upgrade to Overweight)

Barclays upgrades Leonardo from Equalweight to Overweight and lifts its 12-month LDO stock forecast to €68 from €53, with analyst Afonso Osorio citing 13–14% upside to long-term EBITA estimates and the expectation that Leonardo will double cash flow over five years at 20-year-high conversion rates. The note adds that the stock traded at approximately a 14% discount to the sector's three-year forward EV/EBIT average of around 15 times at the time of the revision, and flags the Aerostructures partnership resolution as a key clean-up event justifying a higher multiple (Yahoo Finance, 9 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus rating summary)

MarketBeat reports that Leonardo's OTC-listed ADR (FINMY) carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with Barclays the most recent rating change in the panel and the ADR touching a new 52-week high of $37.20 on 18 March. The 50-day moving average for the ADR stands at $33.92 and the 200-day moving average stands at $30.84, reflecting the scale of the recent re-rating across the panel (MarketBeat, 18 March 2026).

MarketScreener (live sell-side consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 18 analysts covering Leonardo on the Borsa Italiana listing, reporting an average 12-month price target of €66.59, a high of €77, and a low of €57, with a mean consensus rating of Outperform. The distribution is skewed towards Buy and Outperform, reflecting a series of upward target revisions following the FY25 results in late February and the industrial plan presentation on 11 March 2026 (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).

TradingView (analyst aggregation)

TradingView aggregates 14 analyst 12-month price targets for Leonardo (LDO) on the Milan listing, reporting a maximum estimate of €64 and a minimum of €50, alongside a broader 15-analyst rating panel showing 8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, and 4 Hold recommendations with no Sell ratings. The skew towards constructive ratings across the panel reflects the post-results and post-industrial-plan revision cycle that ran through the window (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Leonardo stock predictions range from €50 to €77, with consensus averages clustering near €61–€67; the common threads are FY25 execution, improving cash conversion at multi-year highs, and the structural tailwind from European defence budget expansion, while more cautious targets centre on post-re-rating valuation discipline.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

LDO stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the LDO stock price trades at €62.79 as of 11:19am UTC on 19 March 2026, holding above a well-stacked moving-average cluster – the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately €60 / €58 / €54 / €51 – with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both simple and exponential families, which keeps the near-term trend constructive. The Hull moving average (9) at €64.15 sits above the last price, flagging a modest near-term overextension on a short-dated basis.

Momentum is upper-neutral to firm: the 14-day RSI reads 59.92, consistent with a trend that retains upside bias without yet entering stretched territory. The MACD (12, 26) is in positive territory at 2.02, corroborating the signals across the moving-average stack, while the stochastic RSI fast (3, 3, 14, 14) at 82.99 issues a sell signal, suggesting short-term momentum may be cooling near current levels.

On the topside, the nearest classic pivot resistance is R1 at €60.25 – already beneath the last price, meaning LDO has cleared that level; R2 at €63.69 becomes the immediate reference to watch, with a daily close above that figure putting R3 near €71.08 in view over a longer time frame. The intraday session high of €64.75 aligns closely with the R2 zone, reinforcing it as the key near-term test.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at €56.30 offers initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €53.77; a sustained close beneath that level would blunt the prevailing uptrend and could increase the likelihood of a move towards the S1 area at €52.86 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Leonardo share price history (2024–2026)

LDO’s stock price traded around €22.26 in late March 2024, with the stock holding in a tight range through mid-year before touching a low of €19.91 on 17 September 2024 – the weakest level in the two-year window.

A recovery took hold in the autumn of 2024, and LDO closed the year at €25.90 on 30 December 2024. Momentum accelerated sharply through 2025: the stock opened the year at €26.07 on 2 January but pulled back to €29.24 on 6 February amid broader market jitters, then moved higher as expectations for European defence spending intensified. By the close of 2025, LDO had settled at €49.23 on 30 December – a gain of approximately 88.8% over the calendar year.

A brief but sharp sell-off struck in early April 2025, dragging LDO to €39.33 on 7 April before the stock recovered. The stock regained its footing and resumed the broader uptrend into year-end.

LDO closed at €62.97 on 19 March 2026, up approximately 22.4% year to date and 31.4% year on year.