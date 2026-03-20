Leonardo stock forecast: Revenue targets and 2030 ordersLeonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed on the Borsa Italiana that recently set new 2030 order and revenue targets in its latest five-year industrial plan. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party LDO price targets and technical analysis.
Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO) is trading at €62.79 as of 11:19am UTC on 19 March 2026 on Capital.com's EUR-denominated Stock CFD feed, within an intraday range of €62.79–€64.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Momentum is supported by several company-specific and sector-wide catalysts: Leonardo published a new five-year industrial plan targeting cumulative orders of €142 billion by end-2030 and revenue of €30 billion, up from €19.5 billion in full-year 2025 results that beat upgraded guidance (Leonardo. 12 March 2026), with new orders rising 14.5% year on year to €23.8 billion (Reuters, 12 March 2026); on 10 March 2026, the company signed a €600 million ESG-linked term loan, refinancing debt that matured in January 2026, with the facility twice oversubscribed according to Leonardo's own statement (Leonardo, 10 March 2026).
Leonardo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 19 March 2026, third-party Leonardo stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's full-year 2025 results, its new five-year industrial plan, European defence spending trajectories, and individual broker assumptions on cash conversion and margin development. The following targets summarise third-party estimates drawn from broker research and consensus platforms.
Barclays (upgrade to Overweight)
Barclays upgrades Leonardo from Equalweight to Overweight and lifts its 12-month LDO stock forecast to €68 from €53, with analyst Afonso Osorio citing 13–14% upside to long-term EBITA estimates and the expectation that Leonardo will double cash flow over five years at 20-year-high conversion rates. The note adds that the stock traded at approximately a 14% discount to the sector's three-year forward EV/EBIT average of around 15 times at the time of the revision, and flags the Aerostructures partnership resolution as a key clean-up event justifying a higher multiple (Yahoo Finance, 9 March 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus rating summary)
MarketBeat reports that Leonardo's OTC-listed ADR (FINMY) carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with Barclays the most recent rating change in the panel and the ADR touching a new 52-week high of $37.20 on 18 March. The 50-day moving average for the ADR stands at $33.92 and the 200-day moving average stands at $30.84, reflecting the scale of the recent re-rating across the panel (MarketBeat, 18 March 2026).
MarketScreener (live sell-side consensus)
MarketScreener aggregates 18 analysts covering Leonardo on the Borsa Italiana listing, reporting an average 12-month price target of €66.59, a high of €77, and a low of €57, with a mean consensus rating of Outperform. The distribution is skewed towards Buy and Outperform, reflecting a series of upward target revisions following the FY25 results in late February and the industrial plan presentation on 11 March 2026 (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).
TradingView (analyst aggregation)
TradingView aggregates 14 analyst 12-month price targets for Leonardo (LDO) on the Milan listing, reporting a maximum estimate of €64 and a minimum of €50, alongside a broader 15-analyst rating panel showing 8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, and 4 Hold recommendations with no Sell ratings. The skew towards constructive ratings across the panel reflects the post-results and post-industrial-plan revision cycle that ran through the window (TradingView, 18 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
LDO stock price: Technical overview
On the daily chart, the LDO stock price trades at €62.79 as of 11:19am UTC on 19 March 2026, holding above a well-stacked moving-average cluster – the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately €60 / €58 / €54 / €51 – with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both simple and exponential families, which keeps the near-term trend constructive. The Hull moving average (9) at €64.15 sits above the last price, flagging a modest near-term overextension on a short-dated basis.
Momentum is upper-neutral to firm: the 14-day RSI reads 59.92, consistent with a trend that retains upside bias without yet entering stretched territory. The MACD (12, 26) is in positive territory at 2.02, corroborating the signals across the moving-average stack, while the stochastic RSI fast (3, 3, 14, 14) at 82.99 issues a sell signal, suggesting short-term momentum may be cooling near current levels.
On the topside, the nearest classic pivot resistance is R1 at €60.25 – already beneath the last price, meaning LDO has cleared that level; R2 at €63.69 becomes the immediate reference to watch, with a daily close above that figure putting R3 near €71.08 in view over a longer time frame. The intraday session high of €64.75 aligns closely with the R2 zone, reinforcing it as the key near-term test.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at €56.30 offers initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €53.77; a sustained close beneath that level would blunt the prevailing uptrend and could increase the likelihood of a move towards the S1 area at €52.86 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Leonardo share price history (2024–2026)
LDO’s stock price traded around €22.26 in late March 2024, with the stock holding in a tight range through mid-year before touching a low of €19.91 on 17 September 2024 – the weakest level in the two-year window.
A recovery took hold in the autumn of 2024, and LDO closed the year at €25.90 on 30 December 2024. Momentum accelerated sharply through 2025: the stock opened the year at €26.07 on 2 January but pulled back to €29.24 on 6 February amid broader market jitters, then moved higher as expectations for European defence spending intensified. By the close of 2025, LDO had settled at €49.23 on 30 December – a gain of approximately 88.8% over the calendar year.
A brief but sharp sell-off struck in early April 2025, dragging LDO to €39.33 on 7 April before the stock recovered. The stock regained its footing and resumed the broader uptrend into year-end.
LDO closed at €62.97 on 19 March 2026, up approximately 22.4% year to date and 31.4% year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Leonardo (LDO): Capital.com analyst view
Leonardo's price performance over the past two years reflects a significant re-rating of the stock, driven largely by the sustained expansion of European defence budgets and a series of strong operational results. The company's FY2025 results, published in March 2026, showed new orders rising 14.5% year on year to €23.8 billion, and its industrial plan targets revenue of €30 billion by end-2030 – figures that have drawn renewed attention from institutional analysts. That said, much of this outlook may already be priced in at current levels, and any slowdown in government defence commitments, geopolitical de-escalation, or margin disappointment relative to elevated expectations could weigh on the stock.
The broader European defence sector tailwind has provided a supportive backdrop, yet Leonardo's relatively concentrated exposure to government procurement cycles introduces a degree of revenue visibility risk that more diversified industrials do not carry to the same extent. Execution on the Aerostructures partnership resolution and the ESG-linked financing framework add further moving parts that could influence sentiment in either direction as 2026 progresses.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Leonardo CFDs
As of 19 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Leonardo CFDs shows 95.7% buyers and 4.3% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 91.4 percentage points – placing it firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided towards longs territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Leonardo 2026
- LDO trades at €62.79 as of 11:19am UTC on 19 March 2026, up approximately 22.4% year to date and 31.4% year on year.
- Core price drivers include expanding European defence budgets, FY2025 new orders up 14.5% year on year, and a new five-year industrial plan targeting €30 billion in revenue by 2030.
- Leonardo signed a €600 million ESG-linked term loan on 10 March 2026 and presented its industrial plan on 11 March, both within the same week as the confirmation of FY2025 results.
- Concentration in government procurement cycles and post-re-rating valuation risk remain key considerations alongside the constructive sector backdrop.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Leonardo stock?
What is the 5 year Leonardo share price forecast?
Is Leonardo a good stock to buy?
Could Leonardo stock go up or down?
Should I invest in Leonardo stock?
Can I trade Leonardo CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Leonardo CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.