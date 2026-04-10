Intel Corporation (INTC) is trading at $55.69 as of 1:22pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of an intraday range of $49.70–$55.76. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects two company-specific catalysts from the prior week. On 1 April 2026, Intel confirmed that it would repurchase Apollo Global Management's 49% equity stake in its Fab 34 chip facility in Leixlip, Ireland, for $14.2 billion, funded with cash and approximately $6.5 billion in new debt, with the company describing the deal as accretive to ongoing earnings per share (Reuters, 1 April 2026). On 7 April 2026, Intel announced that it had joined Elon Musk's Terafab AI chip complex project alongside SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, targeting 1 terawatt per year of compute capacity for AI and robotics applications, with Intel shares rising around 2%–3% on the news (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026). Broader sector support has come from continued AI infrastructure demand, with Deloitte projecting global semiconductor sales of $975 billion in 2026 (Deloitte, 5 February 2026), while investors also await Intel's Q1 2026 earnings, scheduled for 23 April 2026 (MarketBeat, 6 April 2026).

Intel stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Intel stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views, shaped by the company's foundry execution, AI infrastructure positioning, and mixed earnings expectations ahead of Q1 2026 results due on 23 April 2026.

Rosenblatt Securities (house view – sell rating)

Rosenblatt Securities carries a $30 INTC stock forecast with a sell rating. The firm's cautious stance reflects concerns over Intel's negative net margin and the pace of foundry ramp execution relative to the stock's elevated year-to-date gain (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

Wells Fargo (target raise – equal weight)

Wells Fargo raised its 12-month price target on Intel to $55 from $45 while maintaining an equal weight rating, with the revised target implying approximately 5.9% upside from the stock's price at the time of the action. The firm said that Intel's advancing foundry narrative, including its Terafab partnership and advanced packaging talks with hyperscalers, supported a higher base case, even as the broader analyst consensus remained cautious (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus)

MarketBeat aggregates 37 Wall Street analyst ratings, reporting a consensus Reduce rating with an average 12-month price target of $46.19, within a range of $30–$70. The consensus reflects the broad divide between sell-side caution over Intel's negative net margin and weak forward EPS outlook, and a subset of more bullish views anchored in the company's AI and foundry pivot (MarketBeat, 8 April 2026).

KeyBanc (overweight)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised his 12-month price target on Intel to $70 from $65, while maintaining an overweight rating, implying approximately 38.9% upside from INTC's price at the time of the action. Vinh cites ongoing shortages of central processing units and memory chips as a structural demand tailwind, noting that Intel's manufacturing moves, including the repurchase of the Ireland Fab 34 stake, support confidence in near-term revenue (Investing.com, 6 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (full-year target overview)

Yahoo Finance notes that the highest individual 12-month analyst price target for Intel at that time stood at $66 per share, set by Tigress Financial, which maintained a buy rating alongside its target. The piece frames the range of sell-side estimates as spanning cautious holds near $30 to the $66 bull case, with Intel's year-to-date gain already pricing in much of the anticipated turnaround, a view echoed by several analysts flagging execution risk ahead of Q1 2026 results (Yahoo Finance, 13 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Intel stock predictions span $30 (Rosenblatt, sell) to $70 (KeyBanc, overweight), with the Wall Street consensus clustering near $46.19 and a Reduce rating. The common thread is that foundry progress and AI positioning support more optimistic cases, while negative net margin and execution uncertainty anchor the cautious majority.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

INTC stock price: Technical overview

The INTC stock price trades at $55.69 as of 1:22pm UTC on 8 April 2026, well above its short-and long-term moving average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately $46 / $46 / $43 / $36 respectively, per TradingView data, with price trading above all four levels and a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential families. The Hull moving average (9) at $52.67 adds a shorter-cycle read that also registers a buy signal, consistent with the near-term upside bias across the broader MA cluster.

On the oscillator side, the 14-day relative strength index reads 64.68, placing it in upper-neutral territory just below the conventionally overbought threshold of 70. The average directional index (14) reads 14.40, below the 15 level that typically denotes an established directional trend, suggesting that the current move lacks strong trend confirmation despite the price strength, according to TradingView. The MACD (12, 26) registers a buy signal at a level of 1.07, consistent with positive short-term momentum, while momentum (10) at 8.90 also reads as a buy.

On the classic pivot framework, the nearest resistance sits at R1 ($48.66) – already cleared – with R2 at $53.18 and R3 at $61.72 as the next references above the current price. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $44.64 represents the initial reference, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near $43 and S1 at $40.12 if that level were to give way, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intel share price history (2024–2026)

INTC’s stock price opened April 2024 around $38, but the year proved rough. Shares drifted lower through the summer before a sharp drop on 1 August 2024, when the stock closed at $23.63 after quarterly earnings disappointed and the company announced a major restructuring, including a pause in dividend payments. INTC ended 2024 at $20.05, down roughly 48% from its April 2024 level.

The pressure continued into early 2025. The stock bottomed out in the $17–$18 range in April 2025, touching a close of $17.98 on 8 April 2025, as tariff uncertainty and cautious guidance weighed on sentiment. A tentative recovery through the summer saw shares edge back above $25 by mid-September 2025, before closing the year at $36.93 on 31 December 2025.

2026 has been a different story. INTC opened the year at $37.71 on 2 January 2026 and accelerated sharply, hitting an intraday high of $55.43 on 22 January 2026 on the back of a Q4 2025 earnings beat. After consolidating in the $43–$50 range through February and March, shares surged again in early April, closing at $55.54 on 8 April 2026.

INTC closed at $55.54 on 8 April 2026, which is approximately 50.4% higher year to date and 208.9% higher year on year.