Hims & Hers Health stock forecast: Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnershipHims & Hers Health is a US telehealth company whose shares remain in focus after its Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership, recent Q4 revenue growth and below-consensus Q1 2026 guidance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party HIMS price targets and technicals.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is trading at $22.45 in early European trading at 9:42am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $22.45–$24.78. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
HIMS surged more than 40% on 9 March 2026 after announcing a partnership with Novo Nordisk to distribute FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, directly on its platform, resolving an existing legal dispute (Yahoo Finance, 17 March 2026). The stock has since faced profit-taking following that sharp multi-day rally (AOL, 12 March 2026). Separately, Hims & Hers reported Q4 revenues of $617.8 million, a 28% year-on-year increase, though its Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million–$625 million came in below analyst consensus of $653.11 million, per LSEG data, adding a layer of near-term uncertainty around execution of its GLP-1 strategy (Reuters, 23 February 2026).
Hims & Hers Health stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 19 March 2026, third-party Hims & Hers Health stock predictions reflect a reassessment of the stock following its Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership announcement, with broker moves concentrated in the $24–$30 range amid a prevailing hold consensus.
Leerink Partners (market perform, target raised)
Leerink Partners raises its HIMS price target from $17.50 to $25, keeping a market perform rating. The firm notes that the target implies minimal upside from the stock's prior close of $24.93, with the cautious stance reflecting near-term uncertainty around Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million–$625 million, which fell short of consensus of $653.11 million, per LSEG data (MarketBeat, 16 March 2026).
Citigroup (upgrade to neutral, target raise)
Citigroup upgrades HIMS from sell to neutral, raising its price target from $13.25 to $24. The bank cites the Novo Nordisk GLP-1 distribution agreement as materially reducing litigation risk and creating a clearer near-term revenue path. Shares traded as high as $25.46 on the day of the upgrade (MarketBeat, 10 March 2026).
Needham & Company (upgrade to buy)
Needham & Company lifts its HIMS rating from hold to buy and sets a $30 price target. The firm points to the Novo Nordisk agreement and reduced legal risk as drivers of materially higher revenue expectations, with the upgrade contributing to the stock's 11.5% intraday gain on 10 March 2026 (MarketBeat, 9 March 2026).
Barclays (overweight, target raised)
Barclays raises its HIMS price target from $25 to $29, maintaining an overweight rating. The revision reflects improved revenue visibility from the GLP-1 platform expansion, with the bank noting the Q4 revenue gain of 28.4% year-on-year as a supporting fundamental (Yahoo Finance, 13 March 2026).
Deutsche Bank (hold, target raised)
Deutsche Bank raises its HIMS price target from $25 to $28 while keeping a hold rating. The firm's more measured stance reflects execution risk tied to the GLP-1 rollout, even as it acknowledges the partnership with Novo Nordisk as a positive structural development (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
HIMS stock price: Technical overview
The HIMS stock price trades at $22.45 as of 9:42am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at about $24 and well beneath the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at about $31 and about $42 respectively. The price remains above the 20-day SMA at about $19, leaving a mixed near-term picture in which the shorter-term average offers support while the longer-term averages may weigh on price action.
The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact here: the 20-day SMA at about $19 runs below the 50-day SMA at about $24, indicating that the medium-term trend remains under pressure. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 55.52, an upper-neutral reading that suggests momentum is neither extended nor deteriorating, while the average directional index (ADX) at 48.45 signals that a well-established trend is in force.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $23.61 is the nearest reference above the latest price. A daily close through that level would bring R2 at $32.71 into broader view, though the 50-day SMA near $24 sits between the current price and R1 and could act as a cap on any intraday advance.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $18.68 provides initial support, broadly aligning with the 20-day SMA cluster near $19. A move below that shelf would bring S1 at $9.58 into view, while the 100-day SMA at about $31 and the 200-day SMA at about $42 remain above the market rather than below it (TradingView, 19 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Hims & Hers Health share price history (2024–2026)
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) entered December 2024 trading in the high $20s to low $30s, closing at $24.23 on 31 December 2024 after a pullback from a brief peak near $33 in the middle of the month.
HIMS’s stock price climbed sharply through January and February 2025, reaching an intraday high of $73.09 on 19 February 2025, driven by strong earnings momentum and telehealth sector interest. That peak proved short-lived; HIMS shed more than half its value over the following weeks, sliding to a close of $25.99 by 13 March 2025 and continuing lower through the spring, touching a close of $25.44 on 22 April 2025 amid broader risk-off sentiment.
A recovery took hold through the summer, with HIMS climbing back toward $65–$66 by late July 2025 before drifting lower again through autumn. The stock reached roughly $48–$49 in late October 2025, then declined steadily into early 2026, closing at $14.59 on 27 February 2026 – its softest level in the dataset – before a sharp recovery followed the Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership announcement on 9 March 2026, lifting the stock from $22.12 to an intraday high of $28.06 on 12 March 2026.
HIMS closed at $22.70 on 19 March 2026, approximately 33.1% down year to date and approximately 33.1% down year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Capital.com analyst view
HIMS has had a turbulent but eventful period, with the stock swinging from a February 2025 peak above $73 to multi-month lows near $14.59 in late February 2026 before recovering sharply on the back of its GLP-1 distribution agreement with Novo Nordisk. That partnership has reshaped the near-term narrative, offering the company a credible route into the growing weight-loss drug market. However, the below-consensus Q1 2026 revenue guidance suggests execution risk remains an active consideration, and the stock's tendency for sharp reversals reflects how quickly sentiment can shift around event-driven catalysts.
On the macro side, a higher-for-longer interest rate environment could weigh on growth-oriented healthcare names such as HIMS, while any dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve could support appetite for the sector. The company's expanding telehealth platform and recurring revenue model may support longer-term interest, yet increasing competition in the GLP-1 space and ongoing regulatory scrutiny of compounded medications could limit upside. Both factors warrant close attention.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Hims & Hers Health CFDs
As of 19 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Hims & Hers Health CFDs is skewed: 94.6% long and 5.4% short, which puts buyers ahead by 89.2 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in a heavily long configuration. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Hims & Hers Health 2026
- As of 9:42am UTC on 19 March 2026, HIMS trades at $22.45, down roughly 33% year to date and well below its February 2025 peak above $73.
- The 14-day RSI reads 55.52, an upper-neutral reading, while the ADX at 48.45 signals that an established trend is in force, with the classic pivot point at $18.68 acting as near-term support.
- The primary catalyst is the March 2026 Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership, which gives HIMS a route into the weight-loss drug market but carries execution and regulatory risk.
- Q4 2025 revenue rose 28% year-on-year to $617.8 million, though Q1 2026 guidance of $600 million–$625 million came in below analyst consensus of $653.11 million, per LSEG data.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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