Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is trading at $22.45 in early European trading at 9:42am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of $22.45–$24.78. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

HIMS surged more than 40% on 9 March 2026 after announcing a partnership with Novo Nordisk to distribute FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, directly on its platform, resolving an existing legal dispute (Yahoo Finance, 17 March 2026). The stock has since faced profit-taking following that sharp multi-day rally (AOL, 12 March 2026). Separately, Hims & Hers reported Q4 revenues of $617.8 million, a 28% year-on-year increase, though its Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million–$625 million came in below analyst consensus of $653.11 million, per LSEG data, adding a layer of near-term uncertainty around execution of its GLP-1 strategy (Reuters, 23 February 2026).

Hims & Hers Health stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Hims & Hers Health stock predictions reflect a reassessment of the stock following its Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership announcement, with broker moves concentrated in the $24–$30 range amid a prevailing hold consensus.

Leerink Partners (market perform, target raised)

Leerink Partners raises its HIMS price target from $17.50 to $25, keeping a market perform rating. The firm notes that the target implies minimal upside from the stock's prior close of $24.93, with the cautious stance reflecting near-term uncertainty around Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million–$625 million, which fell short of consensus of $653.11 million, per LSEG data (MarketBeat, 16 March 2026).

Citigroup (upgrade to neutral, target raise)

Citigroup upgrades HIMS from sell to neutral, raising its price target from $13.25 to $24. The bank cites the Novo Nordisk GLP-1 distribution agreement as materially reducing litigation risk and creating a clearer near-term revenue path. Shares traded as high as $25.46 on the day of the upgrade (MarketBeat, 10 March 2026).

Needham & Company (upgrade to buy)

Needham & Company lifts its HIMS rating from hold to buy and sets a $30 price target. The firm points to the Novo Nordisk agreement and reduced legal risk as drivers of materially higher revenue expectations, with the upgrade contributing to the stock's 11.5% intraday gain on 10 March 2026 (MarketBeat, 9 March 2026).

Barclays (overweight, target raised)

Barclays raises its HIMS price target from $25 to $29, maintaining an overweight rating. The revision reflects improved revenue visibility from the GLP-1 platform expansion, with the bank noting the Q4 revenue gain of 28.4% year-on-year as a supporting fundamental (Yahoo Finance, 13 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (hold, target raised)

Deutsche Bank raises its HIMS price target from $25 to $28 while keeping a hold rating. The firm's more measured stance reflects execution risk tied to the GLP-1 rollout, even as it acknowledges the partnership with Novo Nordisk as a positive structural development (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Hims & Hers Health stock predictions cluster in the $24–$30 target range, with the Novo Nordisk GLP-1 agreement as the common positive thread and below-consensus Q1 guidance as the key counterweight. The Wall Street consensus as of 16 March 2026 stands at a hold rating with an average 12-month target of $31.29, drawn from 17 analysts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

HIMS stock price: Technical overview

The HIMS stock price trades at $22.45 as of 9:42am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at about $24 and well beneath the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at about $31 and about $42 respectively. The price remains above the 20-day SMA at about $19, leaving a mixed near-term picture in which the shorter-term average offers support while the longer-term averages may weigh on price action.

The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact here: the 20-day SMA at about $19 runs below the 50-day SMA at about $24, indicating that the medium-term trend remains under pressure. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 55.52, an upper-neutral reading that suggests momentum is neither extended nor deteriorating, while the average directional index (ADX) at 48.45 signals that a well-established trend is in force.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $23.61 is the nearest reference above the latest price. A daily close through that level would bring R2 at $32.71 into broader view, though the 50-day SMA near $24 sits between the current price and R1 and could act as a cap on any intraday advance.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $18.68 provides initial support, broadly aligning with the 20-day SMA cluster near $19. A move below that shelf would bring S1 at $9.58 into view, while the 100-day SMA at about $31 and the 200-day SMA at about $42 remain above the market rather than below it (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Hims & Hers Health share price history (2024–2026)

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) entered December 2024 trading in the high $20s to low $30s, closing at $24.23 on 31 December 2024 after a pullback from a brief peak near $33 in the middle of the month.

HIMS’s stock price climbed sharply through January and February 2025, reaching an intraday high of $73.09 on 19 February 2025, driven by strong earnings momentum and telehealth sector interest. That peak proved short-lived; HIMS shed more than half its value over the following weeks, sliding to a close of $25.99 by 13 March 2025 and continuing lower through the spring, touching a close of $25.44 on 22 April 2025 amid broader risk-off sentiment.

A recovery took hold through the summer, with HIMS climbing back toward $65–$66 by late July 2025 before drifting lower again through autumn. The stock reached roughly $48–$49 in late October 2025, then declined steadily into early 2026, closing at $14.59 on 27 February 2026 – its softest level in the dataset – before a sharp recovery followed the Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership announcement on 9 March 2026, lifting the stock from $22.12 to an intraday high of $28.06 on 12 March 2026.

HIMS closed at $22.70 on 19 March 2026, approximately 33.1% down year to date and approximately 33.1% down year on year.