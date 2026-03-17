HENSOLDT AG (HAG) is trading at €82.735 as of 4:07pm UTC on 16 March 2026, within an intraday range of €77.47-€82.865 on Capital.com’s quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes amid broader strength in European defence stocks, supported by Germany’s 2026 defence budget of €108.2 billion, the highest in the Federal Republic’s history (Bloomberg, 28 November 2025),. HENSOLDT reported record order intake of €4,710 million for fiscal year 2025, up 62% year on year, and guided for 2026 revenue of approximately €2.75 billion (Investing.com, 26 February 2026). Adding to the positive backdrop, Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold on 8 March 2026 with a €90 price target, noting that the company’s free cash flow guidance of €204 million-€209 million for 2026 appears conservative given the scale of expected advance payments across more than 70 proposals representing approximately €48 billion (Investing.com, 9 March 2026).

HENSOLDT stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 16 March 2026, third-party HENSOLDT stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but divergent picture, shaped by Germany’s accelerating defence budget, record 2025 order intake, and near-term uncertainty around margin delivery and capital expenditure.

Barclays (Hold maintained)

Barclays analyst Afonso Osorio maintains a Hold rating on HENSOLDT with a 12-month HAG stock forecast of €97. The Hold stance reflects a balanced view of the company’s order book strength against execution risk, amid uncertainty about the pace of margin recovery across key defence electronics programmes (The Globe and Mail, 27 February 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy maintained)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard reaffirms a Buy rating on HENSOLDT with a 12-month price target of €101. Menard cites strong free cash flow as a quality signal and notes continued growth in European defence electronics demand as a core assumption underpinning the target (The Globe and Mail, 28 February 2026).

Warburg Research (Buy reaffirmed)

Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs reaffirms a Buy rating and keeps the 12-month price target at €91. Cohrs describes the stock as attractive at current levels, with the target anchored in expectations of continued order momentum and solid earnings delivery across both of HENSOLDT’s reporting segments (MarketScreener, 26 February 2026).

Jefferies (upgrade to Buy)

Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie upgrades HENSOLDT to Buy from Hold and sets a 12-month HAG stock forecast of €90. The upgrade is driven by the continued influx of German defence orders through 2026, which Lemarie considers sufficient to make the company’s own free cash flow guidance appear conservative, with the lower share valuation providing an improved entry point (The Globe and Mail, 9 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus snapshot)

Simply Wall St reports a consensus 12-month price target of approximately €96.18 for HENSOLDT, with individual analyst estimates ranging from €70 to €120. The breadth of estimates reflects differing assumptions about earnings growth, profit margins, and programme execution risk as European defence investment continues to scale (Simply Wall St, 6 March 2026).

Takeaway: individual HENSOLDT stock predictions span €90-€101. Buy-rated analysts at Deutsche Bank and Warburg Research sit at the higher end, while the Jefferies and Warburg Buy calls converge near €90-€91. Blended consensus sits near €96.18, while Hold-rated Barclays at €97 reflects caution on execution.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

HAG stock price: Technical overview

The HAG stock price trades at €82.735 as of 4:07pm UTC on 16 March 2026, holding within the day’s €77.47-€82.865 range and sitting just beneath the session high. Price trades above a broad moving-average cluster, with the 20/50/100-day SMAs at approximately €79/€82/€81, though the 200-day SMA at approximately €89 remains overhead and registers a sell signal, flagging longer-term resistance that the price has yet to reclaim.

The 20-over-50 SMA alignment is intact, keeping the near-term trend constructive. The 14-day relative strength index reads 56.38, an upper-neutral reading that reflects recovering but not yet extended momentum. With ADX at 17.39, trend strength is modest, and the move lacks strong directional conviction for now.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €81.97 has effectively been tested intraday, with the last price at €82.735 sitting just above it. A sustained daily close above that level keeps R2 near €89.53 in view, which converges closely with the 200-day SMA. A convincing push through the €89-€90 area would be needed to signal a more durable recovery towards R3 near €101.88.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at €77.18 marks initial support, broadly consistent with the intraday low at €77.47. Below that, the 20-day SMA near €79 and the 100-day SMA near €81 form a layered moving-average shelf. Losing the €77 pivot area on a closing basis would raise the risk of a move towards S1 at €69.62 (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

HENSOLDT share price history (2024–2026)

HENSOLDT listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in September 2020 and has grown into one of Europe’s most closely watched defence electronics names.

HAG’s stock price was trading around €35 in March 2024, then climbed sharply through the spring, reaching the low-to-mid €40s by early April 2024 before pulling back. The stock spent much of mid-2024 consolidating in the €33-€37 range, before a strong rally in late 2024 drove it well above €90, with the price touching an intraday high of €117.82 on 6 October 2025, the peak of the dataset. That move reflected stronger investor interest in European defence amid rising NATO spending commitments and Germany’s expanding defence budget.

A broad retracement followed from late October 2025, with HAG sliding from above €95 to the mid-€40s in the following months before recovering. By early 2026, the stock had bounced back towards the mid-to-upper €80s, opening the year at €75.13 on 2 January 2026 and trading at €82.735 on 16 March 2026, approximately 10.8% higher year to date.