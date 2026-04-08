ENGIE SA (ENGI) is trading at €29.14 in early European trading as of 11:35am UTC on 7 April 2026, within an intraday range of €28.37–€29.16. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around ENGIE has been shaped by several recent developments. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight on 1 April 2026, raising its price target from €24.50 to €31.50 and citing the pending acquisition of UK Power Networks as a structural turning point that could reduce M&A risk and accelerate the group's shift towards a regulated utility model (Investing.com, 1 April 2026). ENGIE announced in February 2026 that it had agreed to acquire UK Power Networks for an equity value of £10.5 billion, with completion expected in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals (UK Power Networks, 25 February 2026).

ENGIE stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party ENGIE stock predictions have been revised materially since the group announced the £10.5 billion acquisition of UK Power Networks (UKPN) in late February 2026 and completed a €3 billion rights issue in early March.

MarketBeat (consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat records two Strong Buy, four Buy, and two Hold ratings from eight covering analysts, giving ENGIE a mean consensus rating of Buy. The snapshot notes the stock trading near its 50-day simple moving average, with the broad ratings spread reflecting differing views on integration risk associated with the UKPN transaction (MarketBeat, 21 March 2026).

Investing.com (J.P. Morgan upgrade)

J.P. Morgan upgrades ENGIE from Neutral to Overweight and raises its ENGI stock forecast to €31.50 from €24.50. The bank describes the UKPN acquisition as a structural turning point that repositions the group towards a pure utility model, enabling what it calls 'a clear catalyst for further re-rating over the coming years' as earnings predictability rises and M&A risk diminishes (Investing.com, 1 April 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus aggregate)

MarketScreener aggregates 18 analyst 12-month price targets, arriving at a mean target of €28.83, a high of €34, and a low of €22.20, with an overall consensus rating of Buy. The spread between the high and low estimates reflects divergent assumptions around the RIIO-ED3 regulatory outcome for UKPN and near-term commodity price sensitivity across ENGIE's flexible generation portfolio (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, ENGIE stock predictions point to a Buy-or-better consensus, with individual updated targets clustering around €31.50 and the 18-analyst mean at €28.83. That gap appears to reflect varying assessments of deal integration pace and UK regulatory timing.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENGI stock price: Technical overview

The ENGIE stock price trades at €29.14 as of 11:35am UTC on 7 April 2026, near the upper end of the €28.37–€29.16 intraday range. The full moving average stack is aligned bullishly across all tenors, according to TradingView data. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately €27, €27, €25 and €22 respectively, with price trading well above all four. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, which keeps the near-term trend structure constructive.

Momentum readings are broadly elevated. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) registers 66.17, sitting in upper-neutral territory and approaching, but not yet entering, overbought territory. The Williams %R at −0.31 reflects proximity to recent highs, while the Hull moving average (9) at €29.12 runs close to the last price, suggesting near-term momentum has not yet faded.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €29.06 has already been tested intraday. A sustained daily close above that level would bring R2 at €30.40 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €27.25 represents initial reference support, with the 100-day simple moving average near €25 forming a deeper shelf. A move back below the pivot could open discussion of S1 near €25.91 (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

ENGIE share price history (2024–2026)

ENGIE’s stock price was trading around €15.60–€16.30 in April 2024, in a tight range that held broadly through the summer and into late 2024. The stock closed 2024 at €15.40 and spent the early weeks of 2025 in a similar range, showing little movement for much of the first quarter.

The picture shifted in 2025. From a base around €15.50 in January, ENGIE rose steadily through the year, closing 2025 at €22.42 – a gain of roughly 45.6% across the calendar year – as sentiment improved around the group's strategic direction and earnings visibility.

That momentum has continued into 2026. ENGI opened the year at €22.995 on 2 January 2026 and rallied to a closing high of €29.16 on 27 February 2026 following the announcement of the £10.5 billion UK Power Networks acquisition and full-year 2025 results. The stock has held broadly above €26 since then.

ENGIE (ENGI) closed at €29.09 on 7 April 2026, approximately 26.5% up year to date and 66.6% up year on year.