Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.88 as of 2:51pm UTC on 10 April 2026, within the session intraday range of €9.805–€9.90. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Enel's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan announced at its Capital Markets Day on 23 February 2026. The plan targets EPS of €0.80–€0.82 by 2028 and a dividend compound annual growth rate of approximately 6%, alongside a €1 billion on-market share buyback programme (Enel Group IR, 22 February 2026). Broader European equity markets have also shown resilience, with the STOXX 600 logging its best single-session gain in over four years on 8 April 2026, closing at 613.50 amid an Iran ceasefire-driven relief rally (Reuters, 8 April 2026).

Enel stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 10 April 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, the Brazilian concession dispute affecting its Enel São Paulo unit, and the broader European utilities backdrop.

J.P. Morgan (Buy, target confirmed)

J.P. Morgan analyst keeps a Buy rating with a 12-month ENEL stock forecast of €10.40. The bank's positive stance reflects confidence in Enel's earnings trajectory and its 2026–2028 capital allocation framework, with the target sitting approximately 5% above the last close of €9.88 (MarketScreener, 9 April 2026).

Jefferies (Buy, target raised then confirmed)

Jefferies analyst Arturo Murua raised the 12-month price target on Enel to €10.60 from €10, then reiterated that target on 8 April 2026 while maintaining a Buy rating. Murua cites Enel's updated strategic plan and improved earnings visibility as supporting the revision, with the target representing a discount of approximately 12% to Goldman Sachs' high-end estimate (MarketScreener, 8 April 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €9.963, with an overall Outperform consensus rating. The spread among individual estimates reflects differing assumptions about Enel's leverage reduction path, earnings delivery, and execution of its capital expenditure programme through 2028 (MarketScreener, 9 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus, Reduce)

MarketBeat reports that nine brokerages covering Enel (OTC market: ENLAY) assign an average rating of Reduce, comprising two Sell, six Hold, and one Buy. The divergence from the Milan-listed consensus reflects a narrower OTC coverage base, with Sanford C. Bernstein among the contributing downgrade notes cited in the aggregation (MarketBeat, 3 April 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, highest target)

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi raised the 12-month price target on Enel to €12 from €11.50, the highest individual target disclosed among covering brokers at that date, while reiterating a Buy rating. The revision cites Enel's ongoing €1 billion share buyback programme and the trajectory of its renewable energy investment pipeline amid improving European power-sector fundamentals (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Enel S.p.A. stock predictions span €10.40–€12, while the 23-analyst MarketScreener mean consensus sits at €9.963, just above Enel's last close of €9.88. Common threads across bullish notes are the 2026–2028 strategic plan and the share buyback, while the OTC MarketBeat Reduce consensus reflects a more limited and cautious coverage base.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENEL stock price: Technical overview

The ENEL stock price trades at €9.88 on the daily chart as of 2:51pm UTC on 10 April 2026, with the price sitting above a broad moving-average cluster, where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages run at approximately €9.52, €9.52, €9.23 and €8.67 respectively, per TradingView data. All 12 moving averages in the TradingView summary register Buy signals, reflecting a positive 20-over-50 alignment across both the exponential and simple moving average families. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.956 sits above the last close and registers a Sell signal, suggesting near-term momentum may be fading at the upper end of the recent range.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 59.1, placing it in upper-neutral territory, while the average directional index (14) at 14.5 remains below the 15 threshold, indicating a weak trend environment rather than an established directional move, according to TradingView oscillator data.

The classic pivot R1 at €10.03 is the nearest reference above the last close; a daily close above that level could put R2 near €10.68 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €9.49 marks initial support, with the 100-day simple moving average shelf near €9.23 the next meaningful reference below. A sustained move under that level could open the S1 area near €8.84 (TradingView, 10 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Enel share price history (2024–2026)

ENEL’s stock price closed at €5.88 on 11 April 2024, near the base of a multi-year recovery that was still gaining traction at the time.

From that April 2024 level, ENEL moved steadily higher through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, closing 2024 at €6.90 on 30 December. The stock extended that momentum through 2025, adding approximately 26.3% across the calendar year to close at €8.88 on 30 December 2025, which reflected a broad re-rating of European utility names as energy security and the renewables build-out drew investor attention.

The rally continued into 2026. ENEL opened the year at €9.01 on 2 January and pushed to a session high of €10.33 on 27 February 2026, the highest point in the two-year dataset, following Enel’s Capital Markets Day, at which the company unveiled its €53bn 2026–2028 strategic plan. The stock pulled back from those levels through March before recovering to the current last close of €9.88 on 10 April 2026.

ENEL closed at €7.01 on 10 April 2025; the current last close of €9.88 represents a year-on-year gain of approximately 41.0% and a rise of roughly 68.0% from the April 2024 base.