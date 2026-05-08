Enel Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Investment Plan

Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.70 in early European trading as of 11:49am UTC on 6 May 2026, within an intraday range of €9.58–€9.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock is trading ahead of Q1 2026 results scheduled for 7 May 2026, keeping near-term earnings visibility in focus (ad-hoc-news.de, 30 April 2026). Enel's €53 billion strategic investment plan for 2026–2028, covering grid expansion and renewables across Europe and the United States, continues to inform medium-term sentiment (Enel Investor Relations, 23 February 2026). The European Commission's rejection of Italy's proposal to suspend the EU Emissions Trading System, reported on 29 April 2026, also adds a broader policy dimension for Italian utilities (ECCO Climate, 29 April 2026).

Third-party Enel outlook: Q1 results near, targets diverge

As of 6 May 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a range of outlooks shaped by the company's 2026–2028 strategic investment plan, near-term Q1 2026 earnings visibility, and exposure to regulatory developments across European and Latin American power markets.

Deutsche Bank (Neutral reiterated)

Deutsche Bank analyst James Brand reiterates a Neutral rating on Enel with a 12-month price target of €10. Brand cites execution risk within the 2026–2028 capital expenditure programme as the primary constraint on a more constructive stance, with the target sitting approximately 3.1% above the 6 May 2026 last price of €9.70 (MarketScreener, 14 April 2026).

MarketScreener (23-analyst consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €10.19, within a range of €8–€12, alongside an Outperform mean consensus rating. The spread across estimates reflects differing assumptions on regulatory risk in Italian and Latin American power markets, earnings delivery through the 2026–2028 plan period, and the impact of auditor-flagged Brazil concession exposure of approximately $4 billion, reported by Reuters on 16 April 2026 (MarketScreener, 21 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (analyst target update)

Simply Wall St notes that Enel's updated analyst consensus price target sits at approximately €10.17, with the revised figure approximately 2.4% above Enel's last close, as analysts revised revenue growth and profit margin assumptions following recent broker updates. The marginal upward drift points to incremental re-rating rather than a broad-based upgrade cycle, with the revised figure sitting approximately 4.8% above the 6 May 2026 last price of €9.70 (Simply Wall St, 3 May 2026).

Investing.com (22-analyst consensus)

Investing.com aggregates 22 analysts and reports an average 12-month price target of €10.17 for Enel, with a high estimate of €12 and a low of €8, with 10 analysts recommending a Buy, as captured in late April 2026. The consensus sits approximately 4.8% above the 6 May 2026 last price of €9.70, with the elevated top-end target from Goldman Sachs widening the spread against more cautious individual estimates from RBC (€8, Underperform) and Morningstar (€8.10, Neutral) (Investing.com, 29 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these ENEL stock predictions, 12-month price targets cluster in a €10.17–€10.19 mean range, spanning €8 at the low end to €12 at the high end. Constructive notes commonly focus on strategic plan execution and Q1 earnings resilience, while more cautious views emphasise Latin American regulatory risk and balance-sheet execution concerns.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Enel S.p.A. earnings: Q1 2026 release

Enel S.p.A. is scheduled to publish its Q1 2026 results on 7 May 2026, with a results presentation to follow on the same day, per the company's financial calendar (MarketScreener, accessed 6 May 2026).

The release will be the first quarterly update since Enel reported its preliminary full-year 2025 figures in February 2026, which showed ordinary EBITDA of €22.9 billion against €22.4 billion in 2024, and revenues broadly in line with guidance (Reuters, 5 February 2026).

ENEL stock price: Technical overview

The ENEL stock price trades at €9.70 as of 11:49am UTC on 6 May 2026, sitting just below its classic pivot at €9.84 and broadly in line with the short-term moving-average cluster, per TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) sit at approximately €9.79 / €9.66 / €9.38 / €8.82, with the 10-day and 20-day SMAs both around €9.79, fractionally above the last price. The longer-dated averages sit below current levels, suggesting the price remains broadly supported by the medium-term MA structure.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 49.1, in neutral territory, offering no clear directional signal. The average directional index (ADX) at 11.1 is below the 15 threshold, indicating a weak and non-trending environment, per TradingView.

To the upside, the R1 classic pivot at €10.17 is the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level could bring R2 at €10.42 into view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €9.84 marks an initial reference, with S1 at €9.59 as an intermediate level and the 100-day SMA near €9.38 forming a deeper MA shelf if price moves below nearer levels (TradingView, 6 May 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Enel share price history (2024–2026)

ENEL’s stock price opened May 2024 around €6.40 and spent much of mid-2024 consolidating in a narrow €6.50–€6.90 range. The stock then moved gradually higher through the summer before touching a local high near €7.35 in late October 2024, as broader European utility sentiment firmed.

The stock softened into year-end, closing 2024 at €6.90, then opened 2025 around €7.03 and largely traded sideways through the first quarter. A sharper sell-off took hold from late March into April 2025, with ENEL sliding to a near-term trough of €6.82 on 9 April 2025, coinciding with heightened global trade uncertainty and broader equity market volatility. Recovery was gradual through May and June 2025, before the stock consolidated again in the €7.70–€8.20 range through July and August.

A fresh upswing gained traction from late January 2026, supported in part by Enel’s presentation of its €53bn 2026–2028 strategic plan in February 2026, which lifted the stock to a two-year high of €10.33 on 27 February 2026. A pullback followed through March and into early April, before partial stabilisation around €9.70–€9.94 in late April and early May.

ENEL closed at €9.70 on 6 May 2026, up approximately 51.6% over the two-year period from 7 May 2024, and up approximately 9.3% year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €8.91.