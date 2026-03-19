DroneShield Limited (DRO) is trading at $4.4155 AUD as of 11:22am UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $3.956–$4.434 AUD; the last price sits close to the session high, extending a sharp move higher from the day's low. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Momentum in DRO has been supported by several company-specific developments alongside a broadly constructive backdrop for defence-sector equities:

DroneShield announced on 11 March 2026 that it had established counter-UAS manufacturing in the European Union, with delivery of the first EU-produced systems scheduled for mid-2026, and the company cited the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 initiative as a demand driver (DroneShield, 11 March 2026). Separately, it announced a radar interoperability partnership with Robin Radar Systems on 17 March, expanding the company's sensor ecosystem (DRASTIC NEWS, 18 March 2026).

These developments followed the company's FY2025 full-year results, reported in late February, which showed revenue of $216.5 million AUD, up 276% year on year, and a net profit after tax of $3.5 million AUD (Investing.com, 25 February 2026), while $21.7 million in new Western military contracts were disclosed concurrently. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results (Motley Fool Australia, 7 March 2026).

DroneShield stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party DroneShield stock predictions reflect a broad range of outlooks around factors that may include contract news and macro defence-spending signals.

Motley Fool Australia (broker recap, buy)

Motley Fool Australia reports that Bell Potter's $4.80 AUD price target and buy rating were reaffirmed in early March 2026, with the broker noting a near-term support region of $3.30–$3.40 AUD on the chart and a resistance level around $4.80 AUD coinciding with its price target. The recap notes that DroneShield's FY2025 revenue of $216.5 million AUD, up 276% year on year, underpins the constructive thesis, amid rising global demand for counter-drone systems (Motley Fool Australia, 5 March 2026).

Fintel (consensus aggregate)

Fintel aggregates analyst price targets for DroneShield at an average of $5.10 AUD over a 12-month horizon, with individual estimates ranging from $5.05 AUD to $5.25 AUD. The service records the consensus recommendation distribution as one strong buy, four buys, and one hold across six tracked analyst positions, as accelerating European and Western military procurement activity supports the aggregate view (Fintel, 18 March 2026).

TradingView (analyst consensus)

TradingView reflects a consensus analyst price target of $4.90 AUD for DRO, with estimates ranging from a low of $4.80 AUD to a high of $5 AUD. The consensus is based on a small analyst pool, amid a backdrop of continued counter-UAS contract flow and European defence-budget expansion (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

Wallet Investor (quantitative model)

Wallet Investor projects a one-year price of $4.47 AUD for DRO using a statistical model based on historical price patterns, with the model recorded against a reference price of $4.20 AUD. The service frames its outputs as probabilistic forecasts derived from past data rather than fundamental broker assessments, with the projection implying modest upside from current levels, as trend persistence and volatility assumptions underpin the model (Wallet Investor, 17 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, DroneShield stock predictions converge in a $4.80–$5.25 AUD range. Wallet Investor's model-based projection of $4.47 AUD sits below the broker range, reflecting differing methodological assumptions.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DRO stock price: Technical overview

The DRO stock price trades at $4.4155 AUD as of 11:22am UTC on 18 March 2026, near the top of its $3.956–$4.434 AUD intraday range, with price sitting above the full stack of daily moving averages in a broad buy alignment.

On the daily chart, price holds well clear of its 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster at roughly $3.71 / $3.73 / $3.28 / $3.39 AUD, with the 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential families; the hull moving average (9) at $4.23 AUD acts as the nearest dynamic reference below the last price. Momentum is in the upper-neutral zone: the 14-day RSI reads 62.27, consistent with a constructive near-term posture while price holds above the MA band. The ADX (14) at 20.49 does not yet confirm an established trend, suggesting that the current advance may still be developing before trend strength becomes definitive.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $4.01 AUD has already been cleared; the next reference is R2 at $4.39 AUD, which aligns closely with the session high of $4.434 AUD, making that zone the immediate topside test. A convincing daily close above $4.39 AUD would put the R3 area near $5.34 AUD in broader view, with the $4.53 AUD Woodie R2 as an interim reference.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $3.44 AUD represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA at $3.28 AUD acting as the deeper MA shelf below; losing that shelf on a closing basis would risk a move towards the S1 area near $3.06 AUD (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DroneShield share price history (2024–2026)

DroneShield listed on the ASX in 2015 as a counter-drone technology company, developing radio-frequency detection and defeat systems for military and critical infrastructure clients.

DRO’s stock price entered March 2024 around $0.47 AUD before a strong run through mid-year carried it to an all-time high of approximately $6.72 AUD in early October 2025, driven by accelerating defence procurement, a series of contract wins, and growing institutional interest in counter-UAS technology. The stock ended 2024 near $1.45 AUD after retreating from its July 2024 peak of around $1.97 AUD, then resumed its climb through 2025, reaching the $4.10–$4.30 AUD range by August before the October surge.

A sharp reversal followed. DRO pulled back heavily through November and December 2025, touching lows around $1.72 AUD in late November as profit-taking weighed; it closed 2025 at $3.07 AUD. The stock steadied in January 2026, briefly touching $4.80 AUD on 20 January before retreating, then climbed again through February after DroneShield reported FY2025 revenue of $216.5 million AUD, up 276% year on year.

DRO is trading at $4.4155 AUD as of 11:22am UTC on 18 March 2026, approximately 39.3% above its 1 January 2026 open of $3.17 AUD year to date, and approximately 34.1% below its October 2025 all-time high of around $6.72 AUD.