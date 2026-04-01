Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is trading at $0.0938 as of 10:40am UTC on 24 March 2026, near the upper portion of Tuesday's intraday range of $0.0894–$0.0954. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Broader selling pressure on DOGE reflects several concurrent factors. The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its 17–18 March 2026 FOMC meeting, which dampened risk appetite across crypto and kept Treasury yields elevated (Federal Reserve, 18 March 2026). A large-cap altcoin whale was reported on 23 March 2026 to be gradually distributing holdings after booking profits, adding supply-side pressure across the meme-coin segment (Bitcoin Sistemi, 23 March 2026).

Dogecoin price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 24 March 2026, third-party DOGE price predictions draw on technical indicators, historical cycle analysis and on-chain data. The five mini-briefs below are ordered from the most conservative near-term target to the most expansive full-year outlook.

Changelly (March 2026 technical model)

Changelly sets DOGE's March 2026 floor at $0.0866, with a monthly high of $0.0903 and an average of $0.0885. For full-year 2026, the model projects a minimum of $0.0876 and a peak of $0.0913. The framework applies historical price patterns and momentum indicators, assuming no significant sentiment-driven re-rating occurs within the year (Changelly, 23 March 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic 2026 range)

CoinCodex models a 2026 trading range for DOGE of $0.0903–$0.2101, with a year-end target of $0.1189 and a one-month target of $0.1069 by 23 April 2026. 24 out of 28 technical signals are bearish, with the 14-day RSI at 48.63. The model incorporates Bitcoin halving cycle dynamics and historical volatility, noting that the 50-day SMA sits at $0.0975 and the 200-day SMA at $0.1485, both above the current price (CoinCodex, 24 March 2026).

ChangeHero (monthly range model)

ChangeHero places DOGE's March 2026 range at $0.09–$0.12, with an expected average near $0.10 through the end of the month. For April 2026, the model lifts the projected range to $0.10–$0.12, with an average of $0.11. The analysis draws on historical price action and technical indicators, with the modest month-on-month step-up contingent on broader market stability (ChangeHero, 22 March 2026).

Coinpedia (full-year 2026 cycle model)

Coinpedia projects a 2026 annual range of $0.75–$1.25, with an average around $1, based on historical cycle analysis and the assumption that liquidity and sentiment return to meme-driven assets later in the year. The report notes that DOGE is currently consolidating between $0.09 and $0.10, with $0.088 acting as near-term support, and flags $0.105–$0.11 as the first resistance zone that would need to break for upside momentum to build (Coinpedia, 22 March 2026).

Takeaway: DOGE price predictions from Changelly, CoinCodex and ChangeHero converge on a tight $0.09–$0.12 trading band through Q1–Q2 2026. Coinpedia's cycle-based model stands as an outlier with a full-year high of $1.25, contingent on a broader altcoin recovery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DOGE price: Technical overview

The DOGE/USD price is trading at $0.0938 as of 10:40am UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below all major simple moving averages on the daily chart. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs layer overhead at $0.0942 / $0.0958 / $0.1129 / $0.1548, and with price beneath the entire stack, a bearish MA alignment is in force across all tenors.

Momentum is subdued: the 14-day RSI reads 48.04, a mid-range neutral reading that offers no directional conviction either way. The average directional index at 19.11 sits below the 25 threshold, indicating that the current move lacks the force of an established trend.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $0.1144 is the first meaningful reference above; a convincing daily close through this level would put the R2 level near $0.1348 in view. The $0.10 figure also acts as a near-term psychological barrier, given that the 50-day EMA at $0.1000 converges there.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $0.0972 offers initial support, with the Hull moving average at $0.0914 providing a shorter-term dynamic floor just below the current price. Losing the pivot would bring S1 at $0.0768 into focus as the next material reference; a sustained close beneath that level would extend the pullback into the $0.0596 area near S2 (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Dogecoin price history (2024–2026)

DOGE/USD closed 2024 at $0.3162, up significantly from the $0.1759 close on 24 March 2024, as broad crypto market optimism and renewed retail interest drove prices higher through the year. DOGE hit an intraday peak of $0.4679 on 8 December 2024 – the highest level captured in the two-year dataset – before pulling back sharply into year-end.

The token carried that retreat into 2025, opening the year around $0.3253 and touching an intraday high of $0.4353 in mid-January before losing ground steadily through the remainder of the year. DOGE closed 2025 at $0.1176, unwinding most of those gains as broader altcoin selling and risk-off sentiment weighed on the meme-coin segment.

DOGE is trading at $0.0938 on 24 March 2026, which is approximately 26.1% down year to date and 48.9% down year on year.