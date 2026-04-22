Dino Polska SA (DNP) is trading at 33.29 PLN in early afternoon trading at 1:35pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 33.02–34.07 PLN. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has remained subdued after the company reported a significant Q4 earnings miss on 27 March 2026, with EBIT of 477 million PLN coming in approximately 18% below the Bloomberg consensus of 582 million PLN. The miss was driven by a gross margin contraction of 79 basis points to 22.9%. Barclays analyst Matthew Clements noted that Dino had 're-entered basket deflation in late 2025, which has continued into 2026'. The company guided full-year 2026 like-for-like sales growth to come in above the 4.4% recorded in 2025, though it indicated that margin will remain secondary to volume (Investing.com, 27 March 2026).

Dino Polska stock 2026–2030: Third-party outlook

As of 2 April 2026, third-party Dino Polska stock predictions have been shaped by the company's Q4 2025 earnings miss, with covering institutions revising their outlook amid margin compression and continued basket deflation in the Polish grocery market.

Barclays (earnings-driven downgrade)

Barclays analyst Matthew Clements said that DNP's Q4 2025 EBIT of PLN 477 million fell approximately 18% below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of PLN 582 million, with gross margin contracting by 79 basis points to 22.9%. Clements cites Dino's re-entry into basket deflation in late 2025, extending into 2026, as the central driver of the shortfall, noting that management has positioned margin as secondary to volume growth for full-year 2026 (Investing.com, 27 March 2026).

Reuters (operational update)

Reuters reports that Dino Polska opened 62 new stores in Q1 2026, maintaining its network expansion programme as the company leans into volume-driven growth. The store openings show a continued commitment to longer-term market share gains, even as near-term profitability metrics face pressure (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

Finanzen.at (Polish retail macro)

Finanzen.at reports that Polish retail sales growth for February 2026 came in at 5.0% year on year, below the market consensus forecast of 6.1%, marking a softer-than-expected rebound. The miss adds to the headwinds facing Polish consumer-facing equities, with food retailers such as DNP sensitive to the pace of household spending recovery (Finanzen.at, 23 March 2026).

EnterPoland (macroeconomic backdrop)

EnterPoland describes Poland's economic recovery in March 2026 as 'uneven and fragile', with consumer spending patchy across segments amid residual inflationary pressure and cautious household sentiment. The assessment flags near-term risk for discretionary and staples retailers operating in the Polish market, including grocery chains exposed to volume-price trade-offs (EnterPoland, 25 March 2026).

Across these sources, Dino Polska stock predictions converge on a cautious near-term view for DNP, with the Q4 2025 earnings miss, margin contraction, and a softer Polish macro environment recurring across the sources and store network expansion providing a partial offset.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DNP stock price: Technical overview

The Dino Polska stock price trades at 33.29 PLN as of 1:35pm UTC on 2 April 2026, with all major simple moving averages – the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately 39 / 39 / 40 / 44 PLN – positioned well above the current price, each registering a sell signal per TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at 31.64 PLN sits below the last price and registers a buy signal, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) at 36.71 PLN remains above the current level with a sell reading.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 28.58, placing it in oversold territory. The average directional index (14) reads 33.42, consistent with an established directional trend per TradingView. The MACD level (12, 26) is at −1.72, registering a sell signal, while bull power stands at −6.29, reinforcing the broadly negative momentum picture across oscillators.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point sits at 35.38 PLN, representing the nearest reference above the current price. A sustained move above that level would put R1 at 40 PLN in view. To the downside, S1 at 28.76 PLN represents the next classic support reference, with S2 at 24.14 PLN beyond that (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Dino Polska share price history (2024–2026)

Dino Polska’s stock price opened 2025 in a broadly positive phase, with the stock climbing steadily through the summer to close at 47.90 PLN on 8 September 2025 – the peak of the period covered by this data. A gradual drift lower followed through the autumn, with the stock closing at 45.06 PLN on 6 November 2025 before softening further into year-end and finishing 2025 at 41.35 PLN on 30 December.

DNP entered 2026 at 41.15 PLN on 2 January and held broadly within the 39–42 PLN range through to mid-March, reaching a local high close of 42.25 PLN on 13 January. The picture shifted sharply on 27 March 2026, when the stock fell from 40.31 PLN to close at 33.10 PLN – a single-session drop of approximately 17.9% – after the company reported a Q4 2025 earnings miss, with EBIT coming in around 18% below consensus.

DNP closed at 33.31 PLN on 2 April 2026, approximately 19.1% down year to date and approximately 30.5% below the September 2025 peak close of 47.90 PLN.