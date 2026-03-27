BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $106.85 HKD as of 4:50pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within the day’s intraday range of $101.15–$107.25 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BYD's price action comes amid a mixed operating picture. Domestic NEV sales fell 41.1% year on year in February 2026 – the steepest decline since the pandemic – partly because of the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday (Bloomberg, 1 March 2026), while overseas performance provided a partial offset. BYD outsold Tesla in Europe for the second consecutive month in February, with 17,954 registrations versus Tesla's 17,664 (Electrek, 24 March 2026). On the product front, BYD launched its second-generation Blade Battery in early March, citing a range of over 1,000 km and a 10–70% charge time of five minutes, alongside plans to deploy 20,000 flash-charging stations across China by end-2026 (Electrek, 5 March 2026). Separately, Reuters reported in March that Volkswagen reclaimed the top spot in China car sales while BYD fell to fourth as EV subsidy effects faded (Reuters, 13 March 2026).

BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions cite overseas expansion, next-generation battery technology, or both as central to their valuation. The following briefs summarise each institution's most recently published 12-month target within that window.

Jefferies (broker upgrade)

Jefferies raised its H-share target to $105 HKD on a Hold rating, deriving the figure from a 20x 2026 price-to-earnings multiple. The broker identifies the company's second-generation Blade Battery launch, forthcoming model releases, and a step-up in flash-charging infrastructure as near-term positive catalysts, while flagging soft domestic demand and an intensely competitive pricing environment as offsets (AASTOCKS, 11 February 2026).

Morgan Stanley (Overweight reiteration)

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and a $126 HKD target, noting that BYD's technology-led ecosystem makes it structurally difficult for peers to close the gap, even as competitors are expected to narrow that lead within six to nine months. The bank continues to flag progress in BYD's overseas business as the primary focus for investors monitoring the stock's re-rating potential (AASTOCKS, 9 March 2026).

UBS (upgrade to Buy)

UBS upgraded BYD to Buy with a $130 HKD target, citing the launch of the company's latest battery and flash-charging technology as the key driver. The bank argues that the new system achieves energy-replenishment efficiency comparable to internal combustion engine vehicles. UBS anticipates a shift in BYD's capital expenditure profile towards deploying flash-charging facilities as EV penetration is expected to exceed 50% nationally and reach 30–35% in northern China (Intellectia, 6 March 2026).

CLSA (High-Conviction Outperform)

CLSA reiterates a High-Conviction Outperform rating with a $130 HKD target, pointing to BYD's restored position in scale-based economies and what the broker characterises as its fast-charging technology. CLSA views BYD's strategy of pursuing technological leadership, rather than engaging in price competition, as the clearer path to regaining domestic market share and improving export margins (Intellectia, 11 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, BYD stock predictions range from $105 to $130 HKD, with the highest targets anchored by overseas volume growth assumptions and a common thread of second-generation battery and flash-charging technology as catalysts across all five reports.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

1211 stock price: Technical overview

The 1211 stock price trades at $106.85 HKD as of 4:50pm UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting within a broadly constructive moving-average structure where the 10-, 20-, 50- and 100-day SMAs at approximately 102, 99, 98 and 98 all register buy signals on TradingView. The 20-over-50 alignment is intact across both the simple and exponential families, keeping the short-term trend bias positive. One notable exception is the 200-day SMA at approximately 107, which sits just above the current price and registers a sell signal, indicating that the stock has not yet secured a sustained close above that longer-term reference.

The Hull moving average (9) at approximately 105 and the 200-day EMA at approximately 103 provide a nearer-term support shelf beneath the current level. The 14-day RSI stands at 63.8, placing it in the upper-neutral to firm range, while the MACD (12, 26) at 2.1 and momentum (10) at 10.0 both show buy signals. The ADX (14) at 19.9 sits below 25, suggesting that the current trend lacks strong directional conviction by that measure.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at approximately 101 has already been cleared, with the classic R2 at approximately 107.5 broadly coinciding with the 200-day SMA cluster near current levels. A convincing daily close above that area could bring the R3 zone near approximately 120 into broader view. On the downside, the classic pivot (P) at approximately 95 represents the initial reference, with the 50-day SMA shelf at approximately 98 an intermediate consideration. A retreat through that level would bring S1 near approximately 89 into focus as the next meaningful reference, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company share price history (2024–2026)

1211’s stock price traded around $211 HKD in late March 2024, with the stock broadly range-bound through the first half of 2024 before gradually climbing to close the year at $267.30 HKD on 31 December 2024, reflecting steady appreciation as investor sentiment around EV demand improved.

However, 2025 opened near that year-end level and proved to be a sharply different story. The stock surged through the first five months, reaching a peak intraday level of $465.30 HKD on 23 May 2025 – more than doubling from its early-2024 base – before reversing course. A heavy unwind followed across the second half of the year, accelerating through the autumn and into early 2026, with the stock hitting a multi-year intraday low of $88.90 HKD on 4 February 2026, representing a drawdown of approximately 80.9% from the May 2025 peak. BYD (1211.HK) closed 2025 at $95.25 HKD, down approximately 64.4% on the year.

BYD (1211.HK) recorded an intraday high of $107.25 HKD on 24 March 2026, leaving the stock approximately 12.6% higher year to date from the 31 December 2025 close of $95.25 HKD, but approximately 73.5% lower year on year from the 24 March 2025 close of $405.25 HKD.