BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $105.05 HKD as of 11:28am UTC on 17 March 2026, within an intraday range of $96.20–$107.25 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action follows a confluence of drivers. BYD reportedly secured approximately 100,000 combined vehicle export orders from Argentina and Mexico, which supported the shares against a backdrop of sharply lower domestic sales (The Edge Malaysia, 16 March 2026). Combined January-February 2026 volumes were down roughly 36% year on year, partly attributed to the reinstatement of a 5% purchase tax on new energy vehicles and seasonal effects from the Lunar New Year (CNBC. 5 March 2026). Separately, BYD's 5 March technology event showcased its second-generation Blade Battery and megawatt flash-charging platform (Reuters, 5 March 2026), while the broader Hong Kong market provided a modestly constructive backdrop, with the Hang Seng Index edging up 0.19% to approximately 25,883 on 17 March 2026 (Trading Econimcs, 17 March 2026).

BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions reflect a spread of views shaped by domestic EV demand trends, export momentum, competitive positioning, and BYD's ongoing product and technology cycle.

Jefferies (broker note – Hold)

Jefferies carries a Hold rating on BYD H-shares with a 12-month target of $105 HKD, derived from a 20x 2026 price-to-earnings multiple, as confirmed via Investing.com's coverage of the broker note. The bank cites a roughly 40% correction from the stock's peak as having largely priced in near-term negatives, while flagging upcoming model launches and Tech Day events as potential sentiment catalysts (Investing.com, 11 February 2026).

Citi (broker note – Buy)

Citigroup reiterates a Buy rating on BYD with a 12-month target price of $174 HKD. The bank projects combined domestic and export volumes reaching 220,000–250,000 units from March onward, citing stable inventory levels as February retail and wholesale volumes converged, with the Fangchengbao Titanium 3 Fast Charge and the Leopard 7 launch in April cited as near-term volume drivers (Futunn News, 17 March 2026).

Nomura (broker note – Buy)

Nomura maintains a Buy rating on BYD with a 12-month target price of $132 HKD. The broker notes that BYD's second-generation Blade Battery launch could support additional supply agreements, while flagging that a meaningful domestic sales recovery remains the central condition for a sustained re-rating (AASTOCKS, 6 March 2026).

Investing.com (consensus aggregation)

Investing.com aggregates 27 analyst 12-month 1211 stock forecasts, reporting an average target of $162.29 HKD, a high estimate of $265.59 HKD, and a low of $93 HKD, with a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The wide dispersion across estimates reflects diverging assumptions on the pace of the domestic sales recovery, international expansion margins, and the degree of competitive pressure from rival Chinese EV makers (Investing.com, 17 March 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month BYD Company stock predictions range from $105 HKD (Jefferies, Hold) to $174 HKD (Citi, Buy), with the Investing.com consensus average at $162.29 HKD. Export volume growth, domestic demand recovery, and BYD's technology differentiation are the common threads running through each assessment.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

1211 stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the 1211 stock price trades at $105.05 HKD as of 11:28am UTC on 17 March 2026, sitting above a tightly bunched moving-average shelf where the 20-, 50-, and 100-day SMAs converge near $98, $97, and $98. The 200-day SMA at $108.05 HKD sits above the current price, marking the nearest longer-term overhead reference. All SMAs from the 10-day through the 100-day register buy signals, with the 20-over-50 alignment intact, which keeps the near-term structure constructive. The 200-day EMA at $103.12 HKD sits between the last price and the 200-day SMA, and price trading through it is worth noting as the stock works into that overhead zone.

Momentum is firm but not stretched. The 14-day RSI stands at 62.71, consistent with a trend that has momentum behind it without being technically stretched. The ADX (14) reads 14.89, below the 15 threshold, indicating that the current trend lacks strong directional conviction. By this measure, the recent surge from the early-March lows has yet to translate into a confirmed trend signal.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $101.20 HKD has already been cleared in the current session, bringing R2 near $107.45 HKD into view as the next reference. A daily close through that level would put the R3 area around $120.05 HKD back in focus over a longer horizon.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $94.85 HKD represents initial support, with the tightly stacked 20-, 50-, and 100-day SMA shelf just above providing a broader $97-$98 HKD floor. A daily close below that cluster would blunt the near-term structure and could open the way for a move towards S1 near $88.60 HKD (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company share price history (2024–2026)

BYD's H-shares (1211), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, have covered a wide range over the past two years, reflecting the company's shifting fortunes in both domestic and international EV markets.

1211’s stock price opened in March 2024 around $217.05 HKD before drifting lower through the spring, touching a local trough near $196.15 HKD in late April 2024. A partial recovery followed through summer and into autumn, with the stock reaching $319.95 HKD on 7 October 2024 - the highest level seen in this two-year window - before pulling back into year-end. BYD (1211) closed 2024 at $267.30 HKD.

The story of 2025 was one of heightened volatility. The stock traded in a relatively narrow $249-$295 HKD band through the first quarter before staging a dramatic surge, briefly touching $478.50 HKD intraday on 23 May 2025, a level that marked the upper extreme of the period covered here. A sharp reversal followed in June, with prices collapsing from above $400 HKD to close the year at $95.25 HKD on 31 December 2025, reflecting the significant post-split or restructuring adjustment visible in the data.

BYD (1211) closed at $105.05 HKD on 17 March 2026, which is approximately 10.3% higher year to date than the 31 December 2025 close of $95.25 HKD, though approximately 60.7% lower year on year relative to the 17 March 2025 close of $386.20 HKD, a differential that reflects the sharp price-level adjustment seen in mid-2025.