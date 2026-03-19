Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is trading around $320.34 in the US afternoon session at 3:42pm UTC on 18 March 2026, holding within an intraday range of $317.75–$326.55 on Capital.com’s feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock is trading amid continued focus on Broadcom’s record first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue, driven by AI semiconductor demand, alongside the company’s newly authorised share repurchase programme of up to $10 billion and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable on 31 March 2026 (Broadcom, 4 March 2026). Broader US equity markets remain supported by gains in major indices, with recent advances in technology names and AI-related plays underpinning risk sentiment around semiconductor stocks (Trading Economics, 18 March 2026).

Broadcom stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Broadcom stock predictions reflect a broadly positive consensus, shaped by the company's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings beat, strong AI semiconductor revenue, and Q2 fiscal 2026 guidance of approximately $22 billion.

RBC Capital Markets (target raised, outperform)

RBC Capital Markets raised its 12-month price target for AVGO after the Q1 fiscal 2026 results, maintaining an outperform rating. The revision reflects Broadcom's AI XPU deployment pipeline spanning five major hyperscaler customers and CEO Hock Tan's Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $22 billion, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 47% (Yahoo Finance, 10 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus overview)

MarketBeat reports that 33 brokerages covering AVGO assigned an average recommendation of ‘moderate buy’, with individual 12-month price targets ranging from $300 to $500. The aggregate reflects broadly held buy and overweight ratings across the coverage group, amid Broadcom's continued AI revenue momentum and infrastructure software scale (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).

Benchmark (buy, $500 target)

Benchmark sets a 12-month price target of $500 on AVGO with a buy rating, the highest individual target within the tracked consensus group on that date. The firm's rationale points to Broadcom's strong product portfolio and its positioning across AI semiconductor and infrastructure software markets (National Today, 16 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus aggregate)

Public.com aggregates 27 analyst ratings and places the consensus 12-month price target for AVGO at $437.15, with 44% of analysts assigning a strong buy, 48% a buy, and 7% a hold. The aggregate consensus rating is buy, with the platform noting Broadcom's 140% year-on-year growth in custom AI accelerators and 60% year-on-year growth in networking revenue as key factors in analyst assessments (Public.com, 18 March 2026).

Across these sources, Broadcom stock predictions range from $300 to $500, with consensus aggregates converging near $435–$437, and buy or moderate buy ratings dominant across coverage groups.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AVGO stock price: Technical overview

The AVGO stock price trades at $320.34 as of 3:42pm UTC on 18 March 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf that spans the 20-, 50- and 100-day SMAs at roughly $328, $332 and $347, with price pressing towards the 200-day SMA at $325. The Hull moving average (9) at $317 and the 200-day EMA at $315 act as the nearest dynamic references below the current price, while the full SMA stack from 10 through 100 days sits overhead and registers sell signals, indicating the short-term trend remains under pressure.

Momentum is neutral to weak: the 14-day RSI sits at 43.58, in the lower-neutral zone, and the ADX at 16.58 confirms that no established directional trend is in place, leaving price in an indecisive, range-bound condition.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $349 is the first meaningful overhead reference; a convincing daily close above that level would put the R2 zone near $379 in view. The round $350 level in between is likely to act as a secondary checkpoint before any broader recovery attempt can gain traction.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $322 offers the nearest initial support; the 200-day SMA at $325 sits just above it, and the two together form a modest floor zone. Losing that shelf on a daily closing basis would increase the risk of a move towards S1 at $292, with the 200-day EMA near $315 acting as a potential interim pause point in between (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Broadcom share price history (2024–2026)

AVGO’s stock price closed at approximately $123.81 on 19 March 2024, before embarking on a sustained rally through the second half of that year. The stock ended 2024 at $231.92, having nearly doubled over the calendar year, driven by strong AI semiconductor demand and its growing infrastructure software business following the VMware acquisition.

Into 2025, AVGO hit turbulence. Shares retreated sharply from February's highs around $228, sliding to a two-year low of $145.24 on 4 April 2025 amid broad market volatility tied to US tariff announcements. A recovery followed, with the stock climbing steadily through the summer and autumn to reach a peak close of $410.85 on 10 December 2025 – its highest level in the dataset – before fading into year-end at $345.65.

AVGO closed at $320.52 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 7.3% down year to date, but 70.0% up year on year.