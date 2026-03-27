BioNTech (BNTX) is trading at €88.78 as of 2:49pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €86.45–€88.68, with the last price at the upper end of that band. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on BNTX since early March stems from three concurrent developments: co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci announced plans to depart by end-2026 to launch a new mRNA-focused venture (Reuters, 10 March 2026); the company reported a Q4 2025 net loss of approximately €305 million; and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion came in below analyst consensus estimates of around €2.69 billion (Alpha Spread, 10 March 2026). The broader NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) also remains under pressure, closing at approximately 5,567 on 24 March 2026 (Nasdaq), while the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 99.4 on 25 March 2026 (Investing.com), a level that has weighed on dollar-denominated assets when translated into euros. BioNTech has said that its 15 ongoing Phase 3 oncology trials remain unaffected by the leadership transition (Quiver Quantitative, 10 March 2026).

BioNTech stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party BioNTech stock predictions reflect a post-earnings coverage reset, with most brokers revising targets lower after the company’s weaker-than-expected FY2026 revenue guidance and the announced leadership transition, while the majority have retained constructive ratings based on the strength of the oncology pipeline.

Morgan Stanley (overweight, target trimmed)

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn cuts the 12-month price target to $125 from $134, a reduction of 6.7%, while maintaining an Overweight rating. The firm says the revision reflects the co-founder departure announcement and weaker near-term vaccine revenue, while it retains a constructive view on BioNTech’s late-stage oncology programme (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).

BMO Capital Markets (outperform, target lowered)

BMO Capital Markets analyst Etzer Darout maintains an Outperform rating and lowers the 12-month price target to $128 from $143, a 10.5% reduction. The firm describes the leadership transition as the primary catalyst for the trim and flags BioNTech’s 15 planned Phase 3 oncology trials as the key pillar underpinning the above-market rating (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).

Jefferies (buy, reaffirmed)

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari reaffirms a Buy rating on BNTX, maintaining the $138 price target set on 10 March 2026 after trimming it from $151. The reaffirmation comes amid continued post-earnings pressure on the share price, with the firm retaining confidence in BioNTech’s oncology pipeline execution and describing the current valuation as attractive (MarketBeat, 25 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 18 brokerages and reports a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of $133.73, a high estimate of $171.44 from Canaccord Genuity, and a low of $94 from TD Cowen. The $77.44 spread between the high and low estimates reflects the divergence between brokers focused on near-term Covid-19 revenue decline and those emphasising longer-dated oncology optionality (MarketBeat, 17 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, BioNTech stock predictions span $94–$171.44, with the majority of Buy-rated brokers anchored between $125 and $138. The common thread is tension between accelerating Covid-19 revenue headwinds and the potential of BioNTech’s oncology pipeline over a multi-year horizon.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BNTX stock price: Technical overview

The BNTX stock price trades at €88.78 as of 2:49pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below every major moving average on the daily chart, where TradingView data shows the full 10- through 200-day simple moving average stack aligned in a sell configuration. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €96 / €105 / €102 / €104, placing the last price roughly €7–16 below that overhead band and suggesting a bearish moving average arrangement across all standard tenors.

Momentum indicators, as tracked by TradingView, are broadly subdued without reaching oversold extremes: the 14-day relative strength index reads 38, in lower-neutral territory and below the 40–50 threshold that typically accompanies a recovering trend. The 14-day average directional index registers 25.78, a level that, per TradingView, is above the conventional 25-point threshold associated with an established directional trend, consistent with the current downward move having some structural weight behind it. The only constructive near-term signal in the dataset is the Hull moving average (9) at €87.13, which registers a buy reading and runs fractionally below the last price, suggesting short-term momentum may be attempting to stabilise around current levels.

On classic pivot levels from TradingView, the nearest resistance reference is R1 at €113.47; a daily close above that level would put R2 near €116.71 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €109.44 represents the first reference overhead, while S1 at €106.20 is the initial support level below the last price. S2 sits at €102.17, close to the 100- and 200-day SMA shelf in the €101–€104 range, which represents a broader area of potential technical interest on a continued retreat (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BioNTech share price history (2024–2026)

BNTX’s stock price closed at €91.88 on 26 March 2024, trading in the mid-to-high €80s through the summer as the company navigated declining Covid-19 vaccine revenues. The stock touched a two-year low of €78.05 on 5 August 2024 amid a broader market sell-off, before staging a sharp recovery through September; an intraday high of €131.88 on 17 September 2024 marked the peak of that move, driven by renewed optimism around BioNTech’s oncology pipeline.

BNTX carried that momentum into early 2025, closing at €128.05 on 7 January 2025 – the highest close in the two-year window. From there, the stock drifted lower through the first quarter of 2025, ending the year at €95.35 on 31 December 2025, a decline of roughly 14.5% from its January peak.

The most significant single-session move of the period came on 10 March 2026, when BNTX dropped to close at €84.55 – a fall of around 17% in one day – after co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci announced plans to leave the company and full-year 2026 revenue guidance came in below analyst estimates. BNTX has since partially recovered to trade at €88.98 on 25 March 2026, approximately 6.7% down year to date and 10.1% lower year on year.