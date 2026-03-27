BioNTech stock forecast: Co-founders’ exit, weaker 2026 guidanceBioNTech is a German biotechnology company whose shares have come under pressure after weaker 2026 revenue guidance and a reported Q4 2025 net loss. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BNTX price targets and technical analysis.
BioNTech (BNTX) is trading at €88.78 as of 2:49pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €86.45–€88.68, with the last price at the upper end of that band. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pressure on BNTX since early March stems from three concurrent developments: co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci announced plans to depart by end-2026 to launch a new mRNA-focused venture (Reuters, 10 March 2026); the company reported a Q4 2025 net loss of approximately €305 million; and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion came in below analyst consensus estimates of around €2.69 billion (Alpha Spread, 10 March 2026). The broader NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) also remains under pressure, closing at approximately 5,567 on 24 March 2026 (Nasdaq), while the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 99.4 on 25 March 2026 (Investing.com), a level that has weighed on dollar-denominated assets when translated into euros. BioNTech has said that its 15 ongoing Phase 3 oncology trials remain unaffected by the leadership transition (Quiver Quantitative, 10 March 2026).
BioNTech stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 25 March 2026, third-party BioNTech stock predictions reflect a post-earnings coverage reset, with most brokers revising targets lower after the company’s weaker-than-expected FY2026 revenue guidance and the announced leadership transition, while the majority have retained constructive ratings based on the strength of the oncology pipeline.
Morgan Stanley (overweight, target trimmed)
Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn cuts the 12-month price target to $125 from $134, a reduction of 6.7%, while maintaining an Overweight rating. The firm says the revision reflects the co-founder departure announcement and weaker near-term vaccine revenue, while it retains a constructive view on BioNTech’s late-stage oncology programme (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).
BMO Capital Markets (outperform, target lowered)
BMO Capital Markets analyst Etzer Darout maintains an Outperform rating and lowers the 12-month price target to $128 from $143, a 10.5% reduction. The firm describes the leadership transition as the primary catalyst for the trim and flags BioNTech’s 15 planned Phase 3 oncology trials as the key pillar underpinning the above-market rating (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).
Jefferies (buy, reaffirmed)
Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari reaffirms a Buy rating on BNTX, maintaining the $138 price target set on 10 March 2026 after trimming it from $151. The reaffirmation comes amid continued post-earnings pressure on the share price, with the firm retaining confidence in BioNTech’s oncology pipeline execution and describing the current valuation as attractive (MarketBeat, 25 March 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 18 brokerages and reports a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of $133.73, a high estimate of $171.44 from Canaccord Genuity, and a low of $94 from TD Cowen. The $77.44 spread between the high and low estimates reflects the divergence between brokers focused on near-term Covid-19 revenue decline and those emphasising longer-dated oncology optionality (MarketBeat, 17 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BNTX stock price: Technical overview
The BNTX stock price trades at €88.78 as of 2:49pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below every major moving average on the daily chart, where TradingView data shows the full 10- through 200-day simple moving average stack aligned in a sell configuration. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €96 / €105 / €102 / €104, placing the last price roughly €7–16 below that overhead band and suggesting a bearish moving average arrangement across all standard tenors.
Momentum indicators, as tracked by TradingView, are broadly subdued without reaching oversold extremes: the 14-day relative strength index reads 38, in lower-neutral territory and below the 40–50 threshold that typically accompanies a recovering trend. The 14-day average directional index registers 25.78, a level that, per TradingView, is above the conventional 25-point threshold associated with an established directional trend, consistent with the current downward move having some structural weight behind it. The only constructive near-term signal in the dataset is the Hull moving average (9) at €87.13, which registers a buy reading and runs fractionally below the last price, suggesting short-term momentum may be attempting to stabilise around current levels.
On classic pivot levels from TradingView, the nearest resistance reference is R1 at €113.47; a daily close above that level would put R2 near €116.71 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €109.44 represents the first reference overhead, while S1 at €106.20 is the initial support level below the last price. S2 sits at €102.17, close to the 100- and 200-day SMA shelf in the €101–€104 range, which represents a broader area of potential technical interest on a continued retreat (TradingView, 25 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BioNTech share price history (2024–2026)
BNTX’s stock price closed at €91.88 on 26 March 2024, trading in the mid-to-high €80s through the summer as the company navigated declining Covid-19 vaccine revenues. The stock touched a two-year low of €78.05 on 5 August 2024 amid a broader market sell-off, before staging a sharp recovery through September; an intraday high of €131.88 on 17 September 2024 marked the peak of that move, driven by renewed optimism around BioNTech’s oncology pipeline.
BNTX carried that momentum into early 2025, closing at €128.05 on 7 January 2025 – the highest close in the two-year window. From there, the stock drifted lower through the first quarter of 2025, ending the year at €95.35 on 31 December 2025, a decline of roughly 14.5% from its January peak.
The most significant single-session move of the period came on 10 March 2026, when BNTX dropped to close at €84.55 – a fall of around 17% in one day – after co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci announced plans to leave the company and full-year 2026 revenue guidance came in below analyst estimates. BNTX has since partially recovered to trade at €88.98 on 25 March 2026, approximately 6.7% down year to date and 10.1% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BioNTech (BNTX): Capital.com analyst view
BioNTech’s BNTX stock entered 2026 carrying both significant promise and notable uncertainty. The company holds a cash reserve of over €17.2 billion, has 15 Phase 3 oncology trials planned by year-end, and is targeting up to seven late-stage clinical data readouts in 2026 across programmes including pumitamig, gotistobart, and its mRNA cancer immunotherapy BNT113. That pipeline depth, alongside a reported $11 billion co-development agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for pumitamig signed in June 2025, represents the investment thesis for investors focused on the multi-year oncology transition. The counter-argument is that late-stage clinical trials carry binary risk: negative or delayed readouts, such as the postponed final data for one programme from 2026 to 2027, could weigh on the share price, and FY2026 revenue guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion implies continued Covid-19 vaccine revenue erosion without a near-term commercial oncology offset.
The March 2026 announcement that co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci plan to depart by end-2026 added a layer of leadership uncertainty, contributing to a single-session decline of around 17% on 10 March 2026. While BioNTech retains a minority stake in the new co-founder venture with potential milestone and royalty participation, the transition coincides with what could be the most critical data year in the company’s post-Covid evolution, which makes execution risk more prominent than at any point in recent history.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for BioNTech CFDs
As of 25 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in BioNTech CFDs shows 96.9% buyers and 3.1% sellers, which puts buyers ahead by 93.8 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in a heavy-buy, one-sided-long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – BioNTech 2026
- As of 2:49pm UTC on 25 March 2026, BNTX trades at €88.78, down roughly 10.1% year on year and 6.7% year to date.
- The stock hit a two-year low of €78.05 in August 2024 before rallying to a close high of €128.05 in January 2025, then trending lower through 2026.
- All major moving averages (10- through 200-day) sit above the current price, with TradingView’s aggregate signal pointing to sell across the full stack.
- The 14-day RSI reads 38, in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index at 25.78 suggests that an established downward trend is in place.
- Key price drivers include accelerating Covid-19 vaccine revenue erosion, full-year 2026 guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion falling below analyst consensus, and the announced co-founder leadership transition.
- BioNTech holds over €17.2 billion in cash and has 15 Phase 3 oncology trials planned, with up to seven late-stage data readouts expected in 2026 representing potential future catalysts.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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