BioNTech SE (BNTX) is trading at €362.3 in afternoon trading on 17 March 2026, within an intraday range of €353–€362.3 and holding near the top of the day’s range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been shaped by three concurrent developments: the announcement on 10 March that co-founders Prof. Ugur Sahin and Prof. Özlem Türeci plan to leave BioNTech to establish a new independent mRNA venture (Reuters, 10 March 2026); the company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion, which fell short of analyst consensus of approximately €2.75 billion (Yahoo Finance, 10 March 2026); and a Q4 2025 net loss of approximately €305 million.

BioNTech retains a cash position of approximately €17.2 billion and has outlined plans for 15 Phase 3 oncology trials by year-end, factors that analysts have cited alongside near-term execution and leadership transition risks (Investegate, 16 March 2026).

BioNTech stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party BioNTech stock predictions reflect a range of revised outlooks following the company’s Q4 2025 earnings release, below-consensus 2026 revenue guidance of €2–€2.3 billion, and the co-founders’ announced departure. All targets below are denominated in USD, reflecting analyst coverage of the Nasdaq-listed BNTX ADR.

Morgan Stanley (target trimmed)

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn cut the 12-month BNTX stock forecast to $125 from $134 while maintaining an Overweight rating. The revision follows the co-founders’ planned exit and management’s weaker-than-expected FY2026 revenue guidance, though the firm retains a constructive view on BioNTech’s late-stage oncology pipeline (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).

BMO Capital Markets (target lowered)

BMO Capital Markets analyst Etzer Darout lowered the 12-month price target to $128 from $143 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm cites the CEO departure announcement as the primary catalyst for the reduction, with the lower target reflecting increased uncertainty around BioNTech’s near-term execution and leadership transition (Investing.com, 11 March 2026).

Citigroup (target reduced)

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating on BNTX while cutting the 12-month price target to $130 from $145. The reduction reflects the shortfall against consensus revenue expectations amid the leadership transition, though the firm retains its constructive stance given BioNTech’s approximately €17.2 billion cash reserve and the breadth of its oncology pipeline (GuruFocus, 11 March 2026).

Clear Street (target trimmed)

Clear Street lowered its 12-month price target on BNTX to $167 from $181 while maintaining a Buy rating. The firm characterises the post-earnings sell-off as overdone and cites BioNTech’s strong balance sheet and 15 planned Phase 3 oncology trials as underpinning its higher relative target amid near-term leadership concerns (Investing.com, 10 March 2026).

Canaccord Genuity (target reiterated)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on BNTX with a 12-month price target of $171.44, the highest among covering analysts, as of 11 March 2026. Analyst John Newman maintains the target amid confidence in BioNTech’s oncology development programme, with the firm’s stance unchanged despite the co-founder departure and the below-consensus FY2026 revenue guidance (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

Takeaway: post-earnings BioNTech stock predictions published in March 2026 have compressed the majority of active targets into a $125-$131 cluster, with Canaccord Genuity standing out at $171.44. Buy-type ratings remain dominant across all five covering analysts, while the shared rationale for downward revisions centres on the co-founder leadership transition and the €2–€2.3 billion revenue guidance shortfall.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BNTX stock price: Technical overview

The BNTX stock price trades at €362.3 in afternoon trading on 17 March 2026, sitting just beneath a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs converge in the €361–€372 range. Price is effectively pinned below the 20-day SMA (about €365) and the 50-day SMA (about €372), both of which register sell signals, while holding a marginal buy signal from the shorter 10-day SMA (about €354) immediately below.

Momentum is mixed to soft: the 14-day RSI sits at 46.7, a neutral reading consistent with consolidation rather than directional conviction, and the ADX at 29.0 indicates that an established trend is in force, though the prevailing direction remains to the downside given the bearish MA stack. The MACD level at -5.5 adds a modest sell-side lean to the oscillator picture.

To the upside, the first reference is the classic R1 at €392.2; a convincing daily close through that level would put the R2 area near €402 back in view. The Ichimoku base line at €362.9 sits almost exactly at the current price and represents an immediate cap worth watching on a closing basis.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €378.9 offers an initial reference above, while to the downside the S1 at €369.0 provides the nearest classic support. Losing the S1 shelf would risk a move towards the S2 zone near €355.7, which roughly coincides with the 10-day SMA (about €354) and where buyers may look to re-engage. A sustained close beneath that area would expose the S3 level near €332.5 (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BioNTech share price history (2024–2026)

BioNTech’s BNTX first appeared in this dataset in March 2024, trading in the mid–€260s, and has broadly trended higher over the following two years.

BNTX’s stock price opened March 2024 near €266.70 and spent much of H1 2024 range-bound between €255 and €278, with a brief peak close of €278.25 on 28 March 2024. The stock drifted lower through summer 2024, touching a two-year dataset low close of €244.55 on 6 August 2024 amid a broader equity sell-off, before recovering steadily into year-end. BNTX closed 2024 at €296.10, up roughly 11% from that August trough.

The rally extended sharply into 2025, with the stock climbing from €297.30 at the start of January to a dataset high close of €392.60 on 5 January 2026, supported by growing confidence in BioNTech’s oncology pipeline and broader biotech sector strength. However, the stock gave back those gains in early March 2026 after the company’s Q4 2025 earnings release and co-founder departure announcement triggered a sharp sell-off, with BNTX briefly closing as low as €344.85 on 9 March 2026.

BNTX closed at €362.20 on 17 March 2026, approximately 7.7% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €387.40, but roughly 36% higher than the 6 August 2024 trough close of €244.55.