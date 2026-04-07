BBAI Stock Forecast | Debt Cut, AI Deals, 2026 Guidance

BigBear.ai stock forecast: Debt cut, AI deals, 2026 guidanceBigBear.ai is a US software company focused on AI and analytics, and recent attention has centred on its debt reduction, 2026 revenue guidance and the Ask Sage and CargoSeer acquisitions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BBAI price targets.
BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is trading around $3.68 in Thursday’s US session, moving within an intraday range of $3.65–$3.94 on Capital.com’s feed as of 3:43pm UTC on 19 March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action comes in the wake of BigBear.ai’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on 2 March, where the company reported that it had reduced debt by more than 90%, completed the acquisitions of Ask Sage and CargoSeer, and issued 2026 revenue guidance of $135m–$165m, implying mid-teens percentage growth from 2025 revenue of $128m (BigBear.ai, 2 March 2026).
The shares also trade amid ongoing focus on BigBear.ai’s strategic AI deals, including the Ask Sage and CargoSeer transactions, which expand its presence in secure generative AI and trade risk management (Zacks, 22 January 2026), set against a supportive backdrop for AI-related stocks more broadly, as Wall Street indices have recently advanced on renewed interest in the theme (Reuters, 16 March 2026).
BigBear.ai stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 19 March 2026, third-party BigBear.ai stock predictions show a cluster of 12-month targets in the mid-single-digit range, with most projections distributed around the current spot price. The following recent third-party snapshots outline specific targets, captured dates and associated assumptions for BigBear.ai.
MarketBeat (consensus update)
MarketBeat reports that analysts covering BigBear.ai have a consensus 12-month price target of about $5.50 per share, alongside an average ‘Hold’ rating derived from the latest individual broker recommendations. The note says this reflects a balance of positive views on balance-sheet repair and AI exposure, with caution around earnings volatility and execution risks after recent results (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).
Public.com (Wall Street target snapshot)
Public.com states that Wall Street analysts following BigBear.ai have set an average 12-month BBAI stock forecast of approximately $5.50 per share, implying mid-single-digit upside from levels seen around mid-March. The platform notes that this figure aggregates a small number of broker estimates and sits within a narrow band of individual targets, amid an environment where AI-linked names remain sensitive to shifts in sentiment and broader tech risk appetite (Public.com, 17 March 2026).
Intellectia.ai (model-based projection)
Intellectia.ai’s forecast page indicates that BigBear.ai is projected to trade at an average price near $4.16 in March 2026, with a modelled range between roughly $3.26 and $4.90 for the month. The service adds that its scenario-based targets, including an October 2026 projection around $5.06, are generated using quantitative patterns and assume continued volatility in AI-themed equities amid changing macro conditions (Intellectia.ai, 18 March 2026).
StockAnalysis (rating and target context)
StockAnalysis notes that BigBear.ai carried a Buy-leaning consensus rating from two analysts and an average stated price target of $7 per share, providing context for subsequent cuts and consensus moves reported later in March. The service highlights that prior targets from Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright in the $6–$8 range underscore how expectations have been revised as new earnings and guidance information filtered through during 2026 (StockAnalysis, 3 February 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BBAI stock price: Technical overview
According to TradingView’s technical indicatorsOn the daily chart, the BBAI stock price holds below its key moving-average cluster, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs around 4.0, 4.8, 5.5 and 5.8 respectively, while the 9-period Hull moving average on TradingView trails lower near 3.8 against a last price of $3.68 as of 3:43pm UTC on 19 March 2026. Momentum is soft rather than oversold, with the 14-day RSI near 37 in the lower-neutral band and the ADX around 17, indicating a weakly defined trend as price trades under the broader moving-average shelf.
Topside, the nearest classic pivot is R1 around 4.8, with R2 near 5.6 as a further reference level if price moves above that resistance area. On the downside, initial support sits near the classic pivot P around 4.2, while S1 near 3.4 marks a lower support zone if the market extends below the recent range. The 100-day SMA near 5.5 remains part of the wider resistance structure rather than a downside reference point (TradingView, 19 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BigBear.ai share price history (2024–2026)
BBAI’s stock price has seen large swings over the past two years, moving from penny-stock territory to double-digit intraday spikes and back towards the mid-single digits. In late 2024, BBAI was trading below $3, closing at about $2.30 on 29 November 2024, before starting a strong rally that accelerated into early 2025.
That move culminated in a sharp surge through January and February 2025, with the stock climbing from around $4.15 at the start of January to multiple closes above $9, including roughly $9.82 on 13 February 2025 after a series of high-volume spikes. From there, prices cooled and then trended lower through the second half of 2025 and into 2026, with BBAI sliding from levels above $7 in October 2025 to finish 2025 near $5.41 on 31 December. In 2026, the downtrend has continued so far, with a series of lower highs from above $6 in mid-January to around $3.71 on 19 March 2026, leaving the stock well below last year’s peaks but still above its late-2024 base.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BigBear.ai (BBAI): Capital.com analyst view
BigBear.ai’s share price has retreated in early 2026, trading around $3.68 on 19 March after a steep slide from highs above $9 seen in February 2025 and from levels over $7 as recently as October 2025. The move comes after a period of heavy volatility for smaller AI names, with investors rotating in and out of the theme as broader US tech sentiment has shifted and as company-specific news has landed in quick succession.
From a fundamental perspective, BigBear.ai’s latest results show a company that has strengthened its balance sheet and expanded through acquisitions, while still working through revenue pressure and losses. Management reported that 2025 closed with '“the strongest financial position in the firm’s history'” (SEC, 2 March 2026), including the settlement of its 2029 convertible notes (BigBear.ai, 14 Janaury 2026) and the completion of the Ask Sage (BigBear.ai, 31 December 2025) and CargoSeer deals (Yahoo Finance, 29 January 2026), and guided for 2026 revenue growth from a 2025 base of about $128m (24/7 Wall St., 2 March 2026), which some investors may interpret as relevant for the longer-term outlook. At the same time, fourth-quarter 2025 revenue fell to $27.3m from $43.8m a year earlier, gross margin narrowed, and the company recorded significant non-cash impairment charges, developments that could leave others focusing more on execution risk and earnings visibility in a competitive AI landscape. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Summary – BigBear.ai 2026
- As of 3:43pm UTC on 19 March 2026, BigBear.ai trades near $3.68, well below its February 2025 spike above $9 but still above late-2024 lows.
- Technical readings show price sitting under a broad moving-average cluster, with daily RSI in lower-neutral territory and ADX signalling only a weakly defined trend.
- Key drivers include shifting sentiment towards smaller AI names, BigBear.ai’s earnings trajectory, and broader tech risk appetite as investors reassess the maturing AI rally.
- Recent results highlight a stronger cash position and completed Ask Sage and CargoSeer acquisitions, while a 38% year-on-year Q4 2025 revenue drop and margin pressure underscore execution risks.
- Market focus now splits between BigBear.ai’s expanded AI product footprint and Middle East presence, and concerns around revenue volatility, impairments and competition in a crowded AI software space.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most BigBear.ai stock?
BigBear.ai’s shareholder base can change over time, so the largest holder may vary as institutional positions, insider ownership and fund allocations shift. In general, ownership data is usually split across company insiders, asset managers and other institutional investors. For an up-to-date view, traders should check the latest regulatory filings and shareholder disclosures. Ownership concentration can matter because large holders may influence liquidity, sentiment and price volatility.
What is the 5 year BigBear.ai share price forecast?
There is no single reliable five-year BBAI stock forecast, because long-term projections depend on assumptions that may change materially over time. Revenue growth, contract wins, competitive pressure, profitability, dilution, broader AI sentiment and market conditions could all affect the stock’s direction. Third-party forecasts can offer useful context, but they are only estimates rather than guarantees. Traders often compare multiple sources and review the assumptions behind each outlook.
Is BigBear.ai a good stock to buy?
Whether BigBear.ai is considered a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon. The company has exposure to AI-related themes and has recently reduced debt and expanded through acquisitions, which some market participants may view positively. At the same time, falling quarterly revenue, margin pressure and execution risks remain relevant. That means opinions can differ, and the stock may not suit every trader or investor.
Could BigBear.ai stock go up or down?
BigBear.ai stock could move in either direction, as its price remains sensitive to both company-specific developments and broader market sentiment. Factors such as earnings results, guidance updates, contract announcements, acquisition integration and shifts in appetite for AI-linked stocks may all influence price action. Technical levels can also shape short-term trading behaviour. Because the shares have shown notable volatility, traders often consider both upside opportunities and downside risks before taking a position.
Should I invest in BigBear.ai stock?
Only you can decide whether BigBear.ai fits your personal financial goals and risk profile. The stock may appeal to those looking at AI-related companies, but it also carries uncertainty linked to earnings visibility, competition and broader market volatility. Reviewing the company’s financial performance, latest guidance and third-party research may help build a more balanced view. This is a personal decision rather than a one-size-fits-all judgement, and it is not investment advice.
Can I trade BigBear.ai CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade BigBear.ai CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.