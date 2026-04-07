BBAI Stock Forecast | Debt Cut, AI Deals, 2026 Guidance

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is trading around $3.68 in Thursday’s US session, moving within an intraday range of $3.65–$3.94 on Capital.com’s feed as of 3:43pm UTC on 19 March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes in the wake of BigBear.ai’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on 2 March, where the company reported that it had reduced debt by more than 90%, completed the acquisitions of Ask Sage and CargoSeer, and issued 2026 revenue guidance of $135m–$165m, implying mid-teens percentage growth from 2025 revenue of $128m (BigBear.ai, 2 March 2026).

The shares also trade amid ongoing focus on BigBear.ai’s strategic AI deals, including the Ask Sage and CargoSeer transactions, which expand its presence in secure generative AI and trade risk management (Zacks, 22 January 2026), set against a supportive backdrop for AI-related stocks more broadly, as Wall Street indices have recently advanced on renewed interest in the theme (Reuters, 16 March 2026).

BigBear.ai stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party BigBear.ai stock predictions show a cluster of 12-month targets in the mid-single-digit range, with most projections distributed around the current spot price. The following recent third-party snapshots outline specific targets, captured dates and associated assumptions for BigBear.ai.

MarketBeat (consensus update)

MarketBeat reports that analysts covering BigBear.ai have a consensus 12-month price target of about $5.50 per share, alongside an average ‘Hold’ rating derived from the latest individual broker recommendations. The note says this reflects a balance of positive views on balance-sheet repair and AI exposure, with caution around earnings volatility and execution risks after recent results (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

Public.com (Wall Street target snapshot)

Public.com states that Wall Street analysts following BigBear.ai have set an average 12-month BBAI stock forecast of approximately $5.50 per share, implying mid-single-digit upside from levels seen around mid-March. The platform notes that this figure aggregates a small number of broker estimates and sits within a narrow band of individual targets, amid an environment where AI-linked names remain sensitive to shifts in sentiment and broader tech risk appetite (Public.com, 17 March 2026).

Intellectia.ai (model-based projection)

Intellectia.ai’s forecast page indicates that BigBear.ai is projected to trade at an average price near $4.16 in March 2026, with a modelled range between roughly $3.26 and $4.90 for the month. The service adds that its scenario-based targets, including an October 2026 projection around $5.06, are generated using quantitative patterns and assume continued volatility in AI-themed equities amid changing macro conditions (Intellectia.ai, 18 March 2026).

StockAnalysis (rating and target context)

StockAnalysis notes that BigBear.ai carried a Buy-leaning consensus rating from two analysts and an average stated price target of $7 per share, providing context for subsequent cuts and consensus moves reported later in March. The service highlights that prior targets from Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright in the $6–$8 range underscore how expectations have been revised as new earnings and guidance information filtered through during 2026 (StockAnalysis, 3 February 2026).

Takeaway: Across these recent sources, BigBear.ai stock predictions cluster between roughly $4.16 and $7, with several March 2026 snapshots centred near $5.50 as analysts and model-based services weigh AI-themed growth potential against company-specific execution risk and broader market volatility, with projections distributed around the current spot price.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BBAI stock price: Technical overview

According to TradingView’s technical indicatorsOn the daily chart, the BBAI stock price holds below its key moving-average cluster, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs around 4.0, 4.8, 5.5 and 5.8 respectively, while the 9-period Hull moving average on TradingView trails lower near 3.8 against a last price of $3.68 as of 3:43pm UTC on 19 March 2026. Momentum is soft rather than oversold, with the 14-day RSI near 37 in the lower-neutral band and the ADX around 17, indicating a weakly defined trend as price trades under the broader moving-average shelf.

Topside, the nearest classic pivot is R1 around 4.8, with R2 near 5.6 as a further reference level if price moves above that resistance area. On the downside, initial support sits near the classic pivot P around 4.2, while S1 near 3.4 marks a lower support zone if the market extends below the recent range. The 100-day SMA near 5.5 remains part of the wider resistance structure rather than a downside reference point (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BigBear.ai share price history (2024–2026)

BBAI’s stock price has seen large swings over the past two years, moving from penny-stock territory to double-digit intraday spikes and back towards the mid-single digits. In late 2024, BBAI was trading below $3, closing at about $2.30 on 29 November 2024, before starting a strong rally that accelerated into early 2025.

That move culminated in a sharp surge through January and February 2025, with the stock climbing from around $4.15 at the start of January to multiple closes above $9, including roughly $9.82 on 13 February 2025 after a series of high-volume spikes. From there, prices cooled and then trended lower through the second half of 2025 and into 2026, with BBAI sliding from levels above $7 in October 2025 to finish 2025 near $5.41 on 31 December. In 2026, the downtrend has continued so far, with a series of lower highs from above $6 in mid-January to around $3.71 on 19 March 2026, leaving the stock well below last year’s peaks but still above its late-2024 base.