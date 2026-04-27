Bayer AG (BAYN) is trading at €40 as of 12:08pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €39.75–€40.85 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Support for the stock has followed Bayer's management reaffirming its 2026 financial guidance, targeting adjusted EBITDA of €9.6–€10.1bn and currency-adjusted net sales of €45–€47bn, despite headwinds from US pharmaceutical tariffs, which the company said it expects to partly offset through existing EU–US trade agreements (AD HOC NEWS, 9 April 2026). Ongoing Roundup litigation remains an overhang, with Monsanto having filed its opening brief at the US Supreme Court in the Durnell case on 23 February 2026, a ruling on federal pre-emption that could materially alter the litigation outlook (Bayer.com, 3 March 2026). Separately, Goldman Sachs reduced its stake in BAYN while maintaining a Buy rating with a price target of €54.50 (AD HOC NEWS, 8 April 2026).

Bayer stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Bayer stock predictions reflect a predominantly constructive view on BAYN, with targets dispersed across a wide range as analysts weigh glyphosate litigation progress, execution against 2026 earnings guidance, and US tariff exposure.

Barclays (broker note – Buy)

Barclays analyst Charles Pitman-King maintains a Buy rating on Bayer, reiterating the house BAYN stock forecast of €48. The note maintains a constructive stance after management reconfirmed full-year guidance, with Pitman-King citing 2026 as a likely trough year for pharmaceuticals before a projected return to mid-single-digit sales growth from 2027 (The Globe and Mail, 31 March 2026).

UBS (broker note – Buy, maintained)

UBS analyst Geoff Haire reaffirms a Buy rating on BAYN, retaining a price target of €52. Haire's rationale centres on what the bank describes as a range of opportunities across the pharmaceuticals pipeline and crop science division, with litigation de-risking through the glyphosate settlement framework cited as a supporting condition (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus – Moderate Buy)

MarketBeat's compiled consensus across nine analysts covering BAYRY returns an aggregate rating of Moderate Buy, reflecting a split of two sell ratings, five buys, and two strong buys. The dispersion in individual views, spanning from Strong Sell to Strong Buy, highlights the binary nature of the glyphosate and tariff outcomes that remain outstanding for the stock (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus – Outperform)

MarketScreener's consensus across 19 analysts places the average 12-month price target at €46.53, with a high estimate of €60 and a low estimate of €23 against a last close of €40.48. The mean consensus rating stands at Outperform, with the average target implying a spread of approximately +14.9% from the 8 April 2026 close (MarketScreener, 8 April 2026).

Across these sources, Bayer stock predictions range from €23 (Deutsche Bank, Neutral) to €60 at the top of the distribution. Buy-rated houses including Barclays and UBS cluster around €48–€52, while the common thread across constructive notes is progress on litigation resolution and the view that 2026 could mark an earnings trough.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAYN stock price: Technical overview

The BAYN stock price trades at €40 as of 12:08pm UTC on 9 April 2026, sitting above the 20-, 30-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at roughly €39, €39, €39 and €33 respectively, according to TradingView data. The price sits below the 50-day SMA at €41.66, which currently registers a sell signal and marks the nearest overhead moving average reference on the daily chart.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 50.96, placing it in neutral territory, with momentum alone implying no strong directional bias. The average directional index (ADX) at 14 registers below 15, indicating a weak or non-trending environment by TradingView's measure.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €42.12 is the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would place the R2 area near €44.85 in view. The Hull moving average (nine-period) at €40.18 sits fractionally above the last price and also registers a sell signal, adding to the cluster of short-term resistance in the €40–€42 range.

On the downside, the classic pivot point at €38.66 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €38.79 forming a nearby moving average shelf. A move through that zone would bring the S1 classic pivot at €35.93 into view as the next reference, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Bayer share price history (2024–2026)

BAYN’s stock price closed at around €27.60 on 10 April 2024, near levels that persisted through much of mid-2024 as the stock moved sideways in a tight €25–€30 band through the summer and into early autumn, weighed down by ongoing Roundup litigation uncertainty and a subdued earnings backdrop.

The picture shifted more dramatically in late 2024 and into 2025. BAYN closed 2024 at around €19.40 - a sharp decline from the mid-year range - before touching a multi-year low of approximately €18.45 intraday on 7 April 2025. From that floor, the stock staged a sustained recovery across the second half of 2025, climbing from roughly €26.10 in early November 2025 to close the year at €37.05 on 30 December 2025, representing a full-year 2025 gain of approximately 90.5% from the January 2025 open of €19.45.

The rally extended into early 2026, with BAYN reaching a two-year high of €49.50 on 17 February 2026, before retreating sharply to a March low of €35.30 on 4 March 2026 - a pullback of approximately 28.4% from that peak - amid a 2026 profit guidance miss that disappointed market expectations. The stock has since partially recovered. BAYN closed at €40.05 on 9 April 2026, approximately 5.3% up year to date and roughly 104.3% up year on year from the April 2025 low.