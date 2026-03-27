Bayer AG (BAYN) is trading at €38 in afternoon European trading at 2:29pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €36.85–€38.55. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment on BAYN continues to be shaped by three converging factors. First, Bayer's full-year 2026 guidance, issued on 4 March 2026, projected adjusted EBITDA of €9.6–€10.1 billion – broadly flat year on year – alongside negative free cash flow (Reuters, 4 March 2026), as the company absorbs costs related to its $7.25 billion Roundup class-action settlement, which received preliminary court approval in Missouri (Bayer, 4 March 2026). Second, the US Supreme Court is expected to rule by June 2026 on the Durnell glyphosate case, a decision Bayer has framed as central to containing its residual litigation liability (Bayer, 16 January 2026). Third, the broader DAX remains under pressure, trading around 22,961 on 25 March 2026, weighed by elevated Bund yields approaching 3% and geopolitically driven energy costs (Daily Forex, 20 March 2026).

Bayer stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Bayer stock predictions reflect a wide dispersion of views, shaped primarily by the status of glyphosate litigation, the trajectory of the pharmaceuticals division, and Bayer's negative free cash flow guidance for the year.

Barclays (post-results note, Buy)

Barclays reiterates a Buy rating on Bayer with a BAYN stock forecast of €48, reduced from €50 following the full-year 2025 results. Analyst Charles Pitman-King notes that 2026 EBITDA guidance implies an approximately 2–3% currency-related downgrade to consensus, while presenting 2026 as a potential trough year for pharmaceuticals sales ahead of a projected return to mid-single-digit growth from 2027 (MarketScreener, 9 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (post-results note, Neutral)

Deutsche Bank retains a Neutral rating on BAYN with a price target of €23, the most cautious among tracked brokers. Analyst Falko Friedrichs maintains this view amid negative free cash flow guidance for 2026 and unresolved uncertainty around the US Supreme Court's pending decision in the Durnell glyphosate case (MarketScreener, 5 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (initiation, Buy)

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on BAYN with a Buy rating and a price target of €54, citing the preliminary Roundup settlement approval and the pharmaceutical pipeline as twin re-rating catalysts. The bank says that litigation containment, combined with a projected recovery in crop science volumes, underpins its constructive thesis (The Globe and Mail, 17 March 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus, Outperform)

MarketScreener's aggregated view across 20 analysts sets the average 12-month price target at €45.29, within a range of approximately €23 to €60, and assigns a mean consensus rating of Outperform. The wide spread between the low and high estimates reflects divergent assumptions on glyphosate cash outflow timing, currency effects, and the pace of recovery in the pharmaceuticals division (MarketScreener, 25 March 2026).

Across these sources, Bayer stock predictions range from €23 to €55, with the more bullish targets clustering near €48–€55. Litigation resolution, free cash flow recovery, and pharmaceutical pipeline execution are the common threads across these assessments.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAYN stock price: Technical overview

The BAYN stock price trades at €38 in afternoon European trading at 2:29pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below its short- and medium-term moving-average cluster – the 20- and 50-day SMAs at roughly €39.01 and €42.53 – while holding above the 100- and 200-day SMAs at €37.64 and €32.58 respectively, according to TradingView data. The price is therefore caught between two competing signals: the cluster of shorter-term averages overhead may act as resistance, while the longer-term averages below may offer a structural floor. The Hull moving average (9) at €37.69 sits just beneath the last price, adding a marginal near-term supportive reference from the same dataset.

Momentum indicators from TradingView's oscillator suite present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 40.23, placing it in neutral territory with a mild downside lean – neither oversold nor showing strong selling pressure. The average directional index (14) registers 26.83, indicating an established rather than directionless trend, which adds some weight to the current move lower from the short-term MA cluster.

On the topside, the classic pivot point (P) at €44.35 represents the first reference above the current price; a daily close back through this level could put the R1 level near €47.45 in view. The R2 pivot at €52.88 would become the next area of interest only on a sustained move above R1.

To the downside, the 100-day SMA at €37.64 and the S1 classic pivot at €38.91 form the nearest support band; a close below the 100-day SMA shelf would bring the S2 level near €35.81 into the picture as the next reference lower (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Bayer share price history (2024–2026)

BAYN’s stock price opened around €27.35 in late March 2024, and over the following months the stock moved broadly sideways between roughly €25 and €30 through to the end of 2024, closing the year at €19.40 on 30 December 2024 – weighed down by persistent litigation uncertainty around glyphosate and a difficult operating environment for the crop science division.

2025 told a more dramatic story. BAYN started the year at €19.45 and slid to a two-year trough of €19.80 on 7 April 2025, before staging a meaningful recovery through the spring and summer. The stock climbed steadily through the second half of the year, reaching €30.50 by 1 October 2025, then pulled back before finishing 2025 at €37.05 on 30 December – a gain of roughly 90.5% for the full calendar year.

The rally extended into early 2026. BAYN touched a two-year high of €49.50 on 17 February 2026, buoyed by the preliminary court approval of Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup class-action settlement and improving sentiment around the pharmaceuticals pipeline. The stock has since retraced, closing at €38.20 on 25 March 2026 – approximately 22.8% below that February peak, but still around 0.4% up year to date and roughly 61.5% higher year on year.