Apple Inc (AAPL) is trading at $255.36 at 12:21pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of $245.15–$255.65. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rebound comes amid a confluence of pressures that have weighed on AAPL in recent weeks: ongoing tariff uncertainty, with analysts at Simply Wall St. noting that approximately 90% of iPhones are assembled in China and estimating potential iPhone retail price increases from $1,199 to around $2,150 if tariffs are passed on fully to consumers (Simply Wall Street, 25 March 2026).

Apple stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party Apple stock predictions reflect a wide spectrum of outlooks, shaped by the company’s AI strategy, hardware refresh cycle, tariff exposure, and services growth trajectory.

Rosenblatt Securities (broker note – neutral)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett maintains a Neutral rating on AAPL with a 12-month price target of $268, the most cautious among recently active brokers. Crockett’s stance reflects tempered near-term expectations amid ongoing Siri AI delays and competitive headwinds in China, even as Apple’s broader hardware and services mix supports a floor under consensus estimates (MarketBeat, 5 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (broker note – overweight)

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reiterates an Overweight rating on Apple with a 12-month AAPL stock forecast of $315. Woodring cites confidence in Apple’s current market positioning and its longer-term earnings trajectory, maintaining his target unchanged amid the stock’s year-to-date pullback (GuruFocus, 23 March 2026).

BofA Securities (broker note – buy)

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintains a Buy rating on AAPL with a 12-month price target of $320. Mohan’s constructive stance is supported by Apple’s Q1 2026 earnings beat, with EPS of $2.84 against an estimated $2.67, and revenue growth of 15.7% year on year, while identifying tariff risk and China demand softness as the primary near-term uncertainties (GuruFocus, 23 March 2026).

The Globe and Mail / TipRanks (consensus snapshot)

The Globe and Mail reports a Moderate Buy analyst consensus on AAPL with an average 12-month price target of $304.40. The aggregate draws on multiple Wall Street ratings and reflects broad constructive sentiment on Apple’s AI monetisation runway, with individual estimates spanning a wide range as macro and tariff risks keep some analysts on the sidelines (The Globe and Mail, 1 April 2026).

Wedbush (broker note – outperform)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterates a Street-high 12-month price target of $350 on AAPL, with an Outperform rating, even after the stock’s roughly 11% decline from its peak. Ives points to Apple’s AI strategy taking shape as a key long-term catalyst, noting that the stock has held support near $250 amid broader market turbulence, with the M5-powered Mac lineup and low-cost MacBook Neo cited as near-term hardware drivers (24/7 Wall St., 27 March 2026).

Takeaway: individual Apple stock predictions span $268 (Rosenblatt, neutral) to $350 (Wedbush, bullish), with the TipRanks/Globe and Mail consensus sitting at $304.40 as of 1 April 2026; AI execution, tariff risk, and China demand feature as common swing factors across all five sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AAPL stock price: Technical overview

The AAPL stock price trades at $255.36 in afternoon trading at 12:21pm UTC on 1 April 2026, holding above its 10-day and 200-day SMAs at $250.48 and $248.57 respectively, while sitting below the 20/50/100-day SMAs at $253.97, $260.02 and $265.76 respectively – all of which register sell signals on TradingView’s moving average summary.

Momentum is broadly neutral: the 14-day RSI at 47.39 reflects mid-range conditions, while the ADX at 21.75 indicates that the trend lacks strong directional conviction below the established-trend threshold of 25.

On the topside, the classic pivot at $266.85 is the first reference above the current price, with the Ichimoku base line at $260.81 as an intermediate level; a daily close above $266.85 would put R1 at $278.24 in view. On pullbacks, the 200-day SMA at $248.57 and Hull moving average (9) at $249.78 form a nearby shelf, with S2 at $241.39 as the next downside reference if that zone gives way (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Apple share price history (2024–2026)

AAPL’s stock price closed at around $169.54 on 2 April 2024, a multi-month trough shaped by demand concerns and a broader tech rotation out of large-cap names. The stock then staged a meaningful recovery through the summer of 2024, reaching $234.40 by 16 July before a sharp pullback to $202.85 on 5 August amid a global equity sell-off. AAPL steadied and climbed into year-end, closing 2024 at $250.73.

Momentum carried into early 2026, with AAPL hitting a two-year high close of $284.47 on 3 December 2025 before softening. The stock opened 2026 at $271.02 on 2 January, then fell sharply in early April 2025 – touching a 12-month intraday low of $168.15 on 9 April 2025 amid a wave of US tariff announcements – before recovering to $223.50 by 1 April 2025.

AAPL closed at $255.65 on 1 April 2026, approximately 5.7% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of $271.02, but 14.4% up year on year.