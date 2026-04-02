Apple stock forecast: Tariff riskApple Inc. is a US-listed technology company whose recent share price moves have coincided with tariff uncertainty. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AAPL price targets and technical analysis.
Apple Inc (AAPL) is trading at $255.36 at 12:21pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of $245.15–$255.65. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The rebound comes amid a confluence of pressures that have weighed on AAPL in recent weeks: ongoing tariff uncertainty, with analysts at Simply Wall St. noting that approximately 90% of iPhones are assembled in China and estimating potential iPhone retail price increases from $1,199 to around $2,150 if tariffs are passed on fully to consumers (Simply Wall Street, 25 March 2026).
Apple stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 1 April 2026, third-party Apple stock predictions reflect a wide spectrum of outlooks, shaped by the company’s AI strategy, hardware refresh cycle, tariff exposure, and services growth trajectory.
Rosenblatt Securities (broker note – neutral)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett maintains a Neutral rating on AAPL with a 12-month price target of $268, the most cautious among recently active brokers. Crockett’s stance reflects tempered near-term expectations amid ongoing Siri AI delays and competitive headwinds in China, even as Apple’s broader hardware and services mix supports a floor under consensus estimates (MarketBeat, 5 March 2026).
Morgan Stanley (broker note – overweight)
Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reiterates an Overweight rating on Apple with a 12-month AAPL stock forecast of $315. Woodring cites confidence in Apple’s current market positioning and its longer-term earnings trajectory, maintaining his target unchanged amid the stock’s year-to-date pullback (GuruFocus, 23 March 2026).
BofA Securities (broker note – buy)
BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintains a Buy rating on AAPL with a 12-month price target of $320. Mohan’s constructive stance is supported by Apple’s Q1 2026 earnings beat, with EPS of $2.84 against an estimated $2.67, and revenue growth of 15.7% year on year, while identifying tariff risk and China demand softness as the primary near-term uncertainties (GuruFocus, 23 March 2026).
The Globe and Mail / TipRanks (consensus snapshot)
The Globe and Mail reports a Moderate Buy analyst consensus on AAPL with an average 12-month price target of $304.40. The aggregate draws on multiple Wall Street ratings and reflects broad constructive sentiment on Apple’s AI monetisation runway, with individual estimates spanning a wide range as macro and tariff risks keep some analysts on the sidelines (The Globe and Mail, 1 April 2026).
Wedbush (broker note – outperform)
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterates a Street-high 12-month price target of $350 on AAPL, with an Outperform rating, even after the stock’s roughly 11% decline from its peak. Ives points to Apple’s AI strategy taking shape as a key long-term catalyst, noting that the stock has held support near $250 amid broader market turbulence, with the M5-powered Mac lineup and low-cost MacBook Neo cited as near-term hardware drivers (24/7 Wall St., 27 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
AAPL stock price: Technical overview
The AAPL stock price trades at $255.36 in afternoon trading at 12:21pm UTC on 1 April 2026, holding above its 10-day and 200-day SMAs at $250.48 and $248.57 respectively, while sitting below the 20/50/100-day SMAs at $253.97, $260.02 and $265.76 respectively – all of which register sell signals on TradingView’s moving average summary.
Momentum is broadly neutral: the 14-day RSI at 47.39 reflects mid-range conditions, while the ADX at 21.75 indicates that the trend lacks strong directional conviction below the established-trend threshold of 25.
On the topside, the classic pivot at $266.85 is the first reference above the current price, with the Ichimoku base line at $260.81 as an intermediate level; a daily close above $266.85 would put R1 at $278.24 in view. On pullbacks, the 200-day SMA at $248.57 and Hull moving average (9) at $249.78 form a nearby shelf, with S2 at $241.39 as the next downside reference if that zone gives way (TradingView, 1 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Apple share price history (2024–2026)
AAPL’s stock price closed at around $169.54 on 2 April 2024, a multi-month trough shaped by demand concerns and a broader tech rotation out of large-cap names. The stock then staged a meaningful recovery through the summer of 2024, reaching $234.40 by 16 July before a sharp pullback to $202.85 on 5 August amid a global equity sell-off. AAPL steadied and climbed into year-end, closing 2024 at $250.73.
Momentum carried into early 2026, with AAPL hitting a two-year high close of $284.47 on 3 December 2025 before softening. The stock opened 2026 at $271.02 on 2 January, then fell sharply in early April 2025 – touching a 12-month intraday low of $168.15 on 9 April 2025 amid a wave of US tariff announcements – before recovering to $223.50 by 1 April 2025.
AAPL closed at $255.65 on 1 April 2026, approximately 5.7% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of $271.02, but 14.4% up year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Apple (AAPL): Capital.com analyst view
Apple’s price performance over the past two years reflects a stock pulled in competing directions. On one hand, the company reported record fiscal 2025 revenue of $416bn, with its high-margin Services segment generating $109.2bn – a figure that underscores the breadth of Apple’s ecosystem beyond hardware. The anticipated rollout of a significantly upgraded Siri and wider Apple Intelligence features across devices has renewed interest in a potential hardware upgrade cycle, and Morgan Stanley noted as recently as 31 March 2026 that Apple’s core business remains resilient. Those factors could support the share price if AI adoption drives meaningful uplift in both device sales and services revenue. On the other hand, with approximately 90% of iPhones assembled in China, tariff risk remains a material headwind; Morgan Stanley estimated that additional tariffs could raise Apple’s annual costs by around $8.5bn, and any escalation could compress margins or dampen consumer demand if Apple passes those costs on.
The pace of AI execution adds another layer of uncertainty. If Siri 2.0 fails to materially close the gap with competing AI assistants, the upgrade cycle thesis may not materialise as expected, weighing on near-term sentiment. At the same time, ongoing supply chain diversification into India and the company’s $500bn US investment commitment could reduce long-term tariff exposure, though analysts note that domestic manufacturing capacity would take several years to build at scale.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Apple CFDs
As of 1 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Apple CFDs shows 94.8% long and 5.2% short, which puts buyers ahead by 89.6 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-longs territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Apple 2026
- Apple (AAPL) is trading at $255.36 as of 12:21pm UTC on 1 April 2026, down approximately 5.7% year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of $271.02.
- Key price drivers include Apple’s AI and Siri upgrade cycle, high-margin Services growth, and ongoing tariff risk tied to its China-heavy supply chain.
- Tariff exposure is a material headwind, with approximately 90% of iPhones assembled in China; supply chain diversification into India is progressing but will take years to scale.
- Recent news has focused on AAPL’s roughly 9% year-to-date decline, continued Siri AI development delays, and ongoing competitive pressure in the Chinese smartphone market.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Apple stock?
What is the 5 year Apple share price forecast?
Is Apple a good stock to buy?
Could Apple stock go up or down?
Apple stock could move in either direction depending on how key drivers develop. A stronger product cycle, progress in AI features, resilient services revenue or improving sentiment could support the share price. On the other hand, tariff developments, weaker demand in China, margin pressure or delays to planned product upgrades could weigh on it. Technical levels may also shape shorter-term moves, but market conditions and company-specific news can change the outlook quickly.
Should I invest in Apple stock?
That is a personal decision and not something this article can answer for you. This guide is designed to explain the factors that may influence Apple’s share price, not to recommend a course of action. Anyone considering an investment should review their own financial position, goals and tolerance for risk before making a decision. It can also help to compare Apple with alternative opportunities and to remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Can I trade Apple CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Apple CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.