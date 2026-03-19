Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is trading at $198.55 as of 2:41pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $195.30–$199.58. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around AMD is supported by a multi-year supply agreement announced on 24 February 2026, under which Meta Platforms agreed to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs (AMD, 24 February 2026). The first deliveries of custom MI450-based accelerators are scheduled for the second half of 2026, and Reuters reported that the deal could be worth up to $60bn over five years (Reuters, 24 February 2026).

Broader market tone on 18 March 2026 is shaped by the conclusion of the March FOMC meeting, with the Fed's target range of 3.50%–3.75% widely expected to be held and investor attention focused on the updated dot plot and Powell's guidance on the inflation and growth outlook (Business Insider, 18 March 2026). Additionally, AMD CEO Lisa Su was reported to be travelling to South Korea on 18 March to meet Samsung's leadership to discuss high-bandwidth memory supply, a critical component for AMD's AI chip roadmap, amid tightening HBM availability across the sector (YonHap News, 17 March 2026).

Advanced Micro Devices stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 16 March 2026, third-party Advanced Micro Devices stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views, shaped by the company's AI GPU supply pipeline, the impact of the February 2026 Meta deal, and ongoing competitive pressure from in-house ASIC programmes at key hyperscale customers.

RBC Capital (Sector Perform reiteration)

RBC Capital analyst Srini Pajjuri reiterates a Sector Perform rating on AMD with an unchanged 12-month price target of $230. The firm notes that the MI450/Helio project is tracking to plan, with production volumes for OpenAI and Meta expected to increase in the second half of 2026, while also citing AMD's valuation premium relative to Nvidia and limited near-term catalysts as reasons for a neutral stance (GuruFocus, 16 March 2026).

Benzinga (broker note summary)

Benzinga reports that RBC Capital analyst Srini Pajjuri reiterates a Sector Perform rating and a $230 price target on AMD. The coverage highlights that server demand is currently outpacing supply, while AMD's client segment is showing resilience amid the broader AI infrastructure build-out (Benzinga, 16 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus)

MarketBeat aggregates 40 analyst ratings and reports a Moderate Buy consensus on AMD, with an average 12-month price target of $290.53. The breakdown comprises 29 Buy ratings, 10 Hold ratings, and one Strong Buy, with individual targets ranging from $220 to $365, as analysts weigh AMD's AI GPU ramp against premium valuation concerns (MarketBeat, 13 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus snapshot)

Public.com tracks 34 Wall Street analysts covering AMD and reports a consensus Buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of $265.18. The platform notes that 41% of covering analysts recommend a Strong Buy, 38% a Buy, and 21% a Hold, with no Sell recommendations on record (Public.com, 16 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener compiles data from 50 analysts and reports a mean consensus of Buy on Advanced Micro Devices, with an average 12-month AMD stock forecast of $289.72 and a last close price of $193.39. The aggregated figures span a low target of $220 to a high of $365, with the spread reflecting the range of views on AMD's execution risk in AI GPU production and the pace of data centre demand growth (MarketScreener, 13 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Advanced Micro Devices stock predictions cluster in the $265–$290 range across multiple aggregators, while the single Sector Perform outlier at $230 reflects caution on valuation and ASIC competition, against a broad Buy majority anchored by AMD's AI GPU supply agreements and data centre revenue growth.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AMD stock price: Technical overview

The AMD stock price trades at $198.55 as of 2:41pm UTC on 18 March 2026, sitting just below its short-term moving-average cluster of the 20-, 50- and 100-day SMAs at about $200, $215 and $221, respectively, all of which sit above the current price and register sell signals. The 200-day SMA at about $192 sits below current levels and is the nearest long-term floor, with the 200-day EMA near $193, providing a modest support shelf roughly 3% beneath the last price.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 46.3, which places it in a neutral zone with no directional lean, while the ADX (14) at 15.5 indicates a weak, non-trending environment, suggesting that the price is drifting rather than trending with conviction in either direction.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at about $238 is the first meaningful level to reclaim. A convincing daily close above that level would put R2 at about $276 in view as the next reference point. In the near term, AMD would first need to clear the 20-day SMA at about $200, which represents the more immediate barrier at current levels.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at about $215 offers an initial reference support level, though price has already slipped through it. The 200-day SMA near $192 and the 200-day EMA near $193 form the primary moving-average shelf to the downside; a move below that band would bring S1 at about $176 into view (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Advanced Micro Devices share price history (2024–2026)

AMD’s stock price entered the two-year window in March 2024 trading around $181, riding a wave of AI enthusiasm that had propelled the stock into the mid-$180s from a much lower base.

That momentum stalled sharply into year-end 2024, with AMD closing 2024 at $120.59, marking a steep reversal from its spring highs, driven by concerns over AI chip competition and softer-than-expected data centre revenue guidance. The stock opened 2025 in similar territory near $120.

The first half of 2025 brought further weakness. AMD hit a notable trough of $76.19 on 9 April 2025, pressured by broader tariff-related market turbulence and a reset in semiconductor valuations. Recovery then came swiftly: the stock climbed back through the $100 level by late April, broke $160 in October, and surged to a two-year high close of $259.24 on 3 November 2025, lifted by a broader AI chip re-rating and investor focus on a landmark multi-billion-dollar supply agreement with Meta announced in February 2026. AMD closed 2025 at $214.24, representing a full-year gain of approximately 77.9%.

The start of 2026 extended the rally briefly, with AMD touching an intraday peak of $267.01 on 23 January before pulling back. AMD closed at $198.74 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 11.2% down year to date, but 91.8% up year on year.