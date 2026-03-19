Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is trading at $216.05 in early European trading at 10:35am UTC on 18 March 2026, up from the prior session's close of $215.20, and within a tight intraday range of $210.18–$216.32. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around AMZN is supported by several concurrent developments. Amazon confirmed the launch of Prime Video Ultra, rebranding its ad-free streaming tier and raising the monthly price from $2.99 to $4.99, effective 10 April 2026, which analysts noted could support subscription revenue (9to5Mac, 13 March 2026). Separately, CEO Andy Jassy flagged in January that tariffs are beginning to feed through to product pricing, keeping cost and margin dynamics in focus (Reuters, 20 January 2026). At the macro level, the FOMC is concluding its two-day meeting today, with markets pricing in a near-certain rate held at the existing 3.50%–3.75% target range (Business Insider, 17 March 2026) amid a weaker February jobs report that showed a loss of 92,000 positions and unemployment at 4.4%. (Multibagg AI, 13 March 2026)

Amazon stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Amazon stock predictions reflect ongoing debate over near-term capital expenditure absorption against longer-term AWS and AI monetisation upside. The following targets summarise broker and consensus views current during this period.

Wolfe Research (target raise – outperform)

Wolfe Research raises its AMZN 12-month price target to $255 from $250, retaining an Outperform rating. The firm's revised figure follows Amazon's Q4 2025 results, in which revenue of $213.39bn came in ahead of the $211.02bn consensus estimate, while EPS of $1.95 narrowly missed the $1.97 forecast by $0.02 (MarketBeat, 10 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus aggregate)

MarketBeat reports a consensus average 12-month AMZN stock forecast of $286.93, drawn from 58 analyst ratings, with 53 Buy, 4 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy, and no Sell ratings on record. The consensus rating stands at Moderate Buy, with individual targets ranging from $195 to $315 amid divergent views on the pace of AI capital expenditure payback (MarketBeat, 10 March 2026).

Wells Fargo (target trim – overweight)

Wells Fargo adjusts its AMZN price target modestly to $304 from $305, maintaining an Overweight rating. The minor reduction reflects updated margin assumptions amid Amazon's announced $200bn capital expenditure programme for 2026, while the firm retains a constructive view on AWS and advertising revenue growth (Yahoo Finance, 25 February 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates coverage from 67 analysts, placing the average 12-month AMZN target at $281.35, within a range of $175–$360, with a mean consensus rating of Buy. The spread across that range reflects differing assumptions on the timeline for AWS AI infrastructure to translate into margin expansion (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).

Public.com (analyst consensus tracker)

Public.com places the analyst consensus 12-month AMZN price target at $282.23, with a Buy consensus across the contributing analyst base. The figure sits broadly in line with other aggregators, as recurring reference points across forecasts include AWS capacity expansion, the $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud partnership, and near-term tariff cost pass-through dynamics (Public.com, 16 March 2026).

Across these sources, Amazon stock predictions cluster in the $255–$304 range, with common references to Q4 2025 earnings, AI capital expenditure, and AWS growth as the primary modelling variables.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AMZN stock price: Technical overview

The AMZN stock price trades at $216.05 as of 10:35am UTC on 18 March 2026, holding within the session range of $210.18–$216.32. Price sits above the short-term moving-average cluster of the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at roughly $211 / $223 / $227 / $225, though the 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs all register sell signals, indicating that the stock remains beneath its medium- and longer-term averages. The 20-day SMA at $211 is the nearest support within that cluster, with price currently trading above it.

The 14-day RSI stands at 51.43, a neutral reading that does not indicate a clear directional bias. The ADX at 19.30 falls below the 25 threshold, consistent with a trend that lacks clearly established momentum in either direction.

To the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $238.90 is the first meaningful reference point; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $267.80 in view. The $220 level also warrants attention as a nearby round-number reference within 2% of the last price.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $217.45 offers initial support close to current levels. Beneath there, the 20-day SMA near $211 represents the nearest moving-average shelf; a daily close below that level could open the way to the S1 pivot at $188.55, which aligns broadly with the February range lows (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Amazon share price history (2024–2026)

AMZN’s stock price opened March 2024 around $175, then climbed steadily through the spring and summer, reaching the $200 mark by early July 2024. The stock touched a two-year high of $259.06 on 3 November 2025, buoyed by strong Q3 2025 earnings and broad tech sector momentum.

After reaching that high, AMZN came under pressure, with volatility increasing into early 2026 amid broader tariff-related market concerns and company-specific cost pressures. The stock then fell to a low of $197.85 on 5 February 2026 after Q4 2025 earnings, before stabilising and moving back above $200 in the weeks that followed.

AMZN closed at $216.25 on 18 March 2026, approximately 12.5% below its November 2025 peak. That leaves the share price modestly below its 1 January 2026 open of $237.24, while still above the $193.38 close recorded on 18 March 2025.