RENK Group AG (R3NK) is trading at €51.17 as of 3:40pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €49.54–€53.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects several converging factors. RENK's FY2025 results, published on 5 March 2026, showed record revenue of €1.37bn (+19.8% year on year) and adjusted EBIT of €230m (+21.7% year on year), with FY2026 guidance calling for revenue above €1.5bn and adjusted EBIT of €255m–€285m, according to the company's official filing (RENK, 5 March 2026). Broader sector sentiment also remains relevant, with Germany's approved 2026 defence budget totalling approximately €108.2bn, including a €25.5bn special fund, the largest in the Federal Republic's history (The New York Times, 3 March 2026). Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on 17 March 2026 that European defence stocks had broadly stalled as investors weighed whether earnings growth justified elevated valuations, a dynamic that may be contributing to R3NK's current discount to its 2025 highs (Bloomberg, 17 March 2026).

Renk stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party Renk stock predictions reflect a predominantly constructive stance across covering brokers, shaped by the company's record FY2025 results, a €6.68bn order backlog, and structural demand from European rearmament. The following briefs present independent third-party views published or confirmed within this window.

Jefferies (Buy reiteration, mid-March)

Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie reiterates a Buy rating on and maintains her €75 R3NK stock forecast as the company’s post-results share price consolidation continues, with the broker's positive view based on the company's multi-year order visibility and the sustained pace of European defence procurement (MarketScreener, 5 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Buy reiteration, mid-March)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry reiterates a Buy rating on R3NK with a €75 price target. Perry's Buy thesis is grounded in RENK's structural positioning within the European defence supply chain, with the bank treating the post-results share price weakness as a temporary development rather than a change in the underlying case (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

Berenberg (Buy reiteration, mid-March)

Berenberg analyst George McWhirter reiterates a Buy rating on R3NK, with the firm's €76 12-month price target confirmed as the highest individual broker estimate within the 14-analyst coverage group as of mid-March 2026. The reiteration follows Berenberg's earlier target trim from €84 to €76 in early February, with McWhirter treating that recalibration as complete and the current target as reflective of updated discount-rate and profitability assumptions (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Stockopedia (consensus snapshot, 11 March)

Stockopedia records R3NK's consensus analyst price target at €68, drawing on the active coverage panel. The figure sits within the broader €53–€76 range visible across the named broker universe, with the mid-point anchored by buy-side and sell-side models that incorporate RENK's 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance range of €255m–€285m as the primary earnings reference (Stockopedia, 11 March 2026).

MarketScreener (14-analyst live consensus, March 2026)

MarketScreener aggregates a 14-analyst consensus for R3NK with a mean Buy rating, an average 12-month price target of €68.46, and a range of €53–€76. The panel includes J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Kepler Cheuvreux, MP Capital Markets, and MWB Research, with MWB Research holding the low-end €53 estimate and Berenberg the high at €76 (MarketScreener, 24 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Renk stock predictions span €53–€76, with the consensus mean anchored near €68–€68.46. All three named brokers reiterating in mid-March carry Buy ratings, suggesting the post-results pullback has not, as of this window, prompted a broad reassessment of the investment case.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

R3NK stock price: Technical overview

The R3NK stock price trades at €51.17 as of 3:40pm UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below the full moving-average stack, where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs are clustered at approximately €55 / €57 / €57 / €63, respectively. Every SMA and EMA from the 10-day through the 200-day registers a sell signal on TradingView's summary, reflecting a sustained period of price underperformance relative to those averages.

Momentum corroborates the bearish moving-average picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 37.17, placing it in a neutral-to-weak range rather than confirmed oversold territory, while still indicating limited buying pressure. The MACD (12, 26) level sits at −1.30, also a sell signal per TradingView data. The average directional index at 16.35 indicates that no clearly established trend is in place in either direction, suggesting the current move lacks strong directional conviction.

On the upside, the classic pivot point (P) at €55.90 represents the first meaningful overhead reference from current levels. A daily close back above that figure would put R1 at €62.69 in view. Beyond R1, R2 sits at €68.45, broadly coinciding with the multi-broker consensus price target range noted by covering analysts.

On the downside, the classic S1 at €50.14 is the nearest support reference below the last traded price of €51.17, with S2 at €43.35 the next level of note should S1 give way. The Hull moving average (9-day) reads €50.99, also on a sell signal, and sits just below the current price, representing a near-term level that price action is testing closely (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Renk share price history (2024–2026)

RENK Group (R3NK) listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2024 as part of a partial privatisation by Triton, the private equity firm. The stock quickly attracted attention as a pure-play European defence name amid rising NATO spending expectations.

R3NK’s stock price climbed steadily through mid-2025, trading around €71.81 on 11 July 2025 before accelerating sharply into the autumn. The stock hit an intraday peak of €90.37 on 6 October 2025 which remains its record high to date, as investor interest in European rearmament and a record order backlog supported demand. It closed near that level at €88.95 on 3 October 2025.

A reversal followed. R3NK slipped back through November and December 2025, closing the year at €54.08 on 30 December 2025, roughly 39% below the October peak. The stock opened 2026 at €54.55 on 2 January, closing that session at €55.56, before recovering briefly into the mid-€60s in mid-January amid renewed defence sector interest.

R3NK closed at €51.19 on 24 March 2026, approximately 7.9% down year to date from the 2 January close, and around 43.4% below the October 2025 record intraday high of €90.37.